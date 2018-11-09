TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Jessie Diggins sets more goals after Olympic gold

By Nick ZaccardiNov 9, 2018, 3:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

South Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ curlers say coaches verbally abused them, excluded skip Simone Biles Simone Biles provides kidney stone update on TODAY Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Shoma Uno lead NHK Trophy

Here comes Jessie Diggins.

Diggins, who in PyeongChang teamed with Kikkan Randall to win the U.S.’ first Olympic cross-country skiing title, heads to Europe on Monday to ramp up training for the World Cup season that begins Thanksgiving weekend.

She plans to work her way into top fitness, peaking at the world championships in Austria in late February. Though Diggins has her Olympic gold, the 27-year-old rattles off goals with the kind of excitement that jibes with the face glitter with which she is known to race.

“There’s so many things left to accomplish, but I think one of my biggest ones that would mean so much to me is if we got a medal in the 4x5km relay,” Diggins said in a recent interview. “That really shows the strength of the team and depth of the team. For me, that would be possibly the most meaningful thing to ever accomplish.”

Diggins was part of the last three world championships relays. The U.S. finished fourth in 2013, 2015 and 2017. In PyeongChang, the Americans were fifth. If they are to make the podium either this season or at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, it must be without stalwart Randall.

The Alaskan retired after her fifth Olympics. In July, Randall announced she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She has documented treatment the last four months, including posing for a photo after surgery this week wearing a pink Superman crown, holding an orange popsicle and lifting a thumbs-up.

“She’s doing such a great job, going after this newest challenge with so much tenacity and strength and courage,” Diggins said. “We’re there to support her in every way that we can.”

Diggins not only takes over the role as veteran U.S. leader on the World Cup, but also remains one of the biggest challengers to Norwegian dominance. In the last Olympic cycle, she moved from 22nd in the World Cup overall standings in 2015 to eighth in 2016, sixth in 2017 and runner-up to Heidi Weng last year.

Three Norwegians combined to win the last five World Cup overall titles. Although 15-time Olympic medalist Marit Bjørgen retired after PyeongChang, two-time World Cup overall champion Therese Johaug is now eligible to return from a two-season ban over lip cream.

“It would be pretty cool to some day try to win the crystal globe, try to get the overall to show that you can compete in every event throughout the entire season,” said Diggins, whose five individual World Cup race wins came in 5km and 10km freestyles. “That’s a huge, huge reach goal, but I was second by 40 points last year, so I guess it’s not the craziest goal to have.”

Bill Koch is the lone American to win a World Cup overall title, doing so in 1982. He was also the lone U.S. Olympic cross-country medalist until February. The Diggins and Randall team sprint victory was groundbreaking in itself, but the “Here Comes Diggins!” exclamatory call by NBC Olympics analyst Chad Salmela also added impact.

Diggins could not estimate how many times she has heard the phrase in the last eight months. She has known the fellow Minnesota native Salmela since high school.

Diggins has been feted across the Land of 10,000 Lakes since returning from South Korea. She was honored with her own day and ice cream in her hometown of Afton. She was overwhelmed by the response to revealing her teenage eating disorder.

“It was really emotional at times, because I heard from these young girls who reminded me of me,” she told NBC’s affiliate in Minneapolis.

While appearing at a fundraiser for a World Cup event to be held in Minneapolis in 2020, a man with the Minnesota Vikings asked if she would speak to the football team. She obliged and afterward praised the players twice her size for the respect shown to her.

“I can’t tell you all the secrets, but basically the message was how do we focus on what we can control so that we can perform when it matters,” she said. “Like I said to them, I don’t know anything about football. I’m not going to pretend to be an expert. They’re the experts. But I do know what it’s like to work so hard day after day, going after these crazy goals with the team. I know what works in my sport when it comes to focusing in and trying to peak at the right moment.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expanded after the team won their following game.

“Basically she talked about how everybody can do anything for 10 things, whether it’s 10 push-ups, or as she said, ’10km, but I would count ten strides,'” Zimmer said. “Who knows if any of that stuff is a big factor in winning, but it gets you to think about what’s important and how you can overcome when you’re tired, basically about sucking it up.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best cross-country skiing moments from PyeongChang Olympics

South Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ curlers say coaches verbally abused them, excluded skip

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 9, 2018, 11:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jessie Diggins sets more goals after Olympic gold Simone Biles Simone Biles provides kidney stone update on TODAY Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Shoma Uno lead NHK Trophy

South Korea’s Olympic silver medal curling team — affectionately known as the “Garlic Girls” — want their coaches replaced, claiming they were verbally abusive, withheld prize money and excluded the team’s skip after the Winter Games, according to South Korean media.

“We would like to continue our training [for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics] without our current coaches and their influence,” the players wrote in their letter to the president of South Korea’s Olympic Committee, according to the Korea Herald. “Our coach Kim was hardly present while we were training for the Olympics. Whenever we made complaints about Kim to Kim Kyung-Doo, who is her father and the vice president of Korea Curling Foundation, he verbally abused us.”

One coach denied some claims, which South Korea’s Olympic Committee is investigating.

Skip Kim Eun-Jung, Kim Kyeong-Ae, Kim Seon-Yeong, Kim Yeong-Mi and Kim Cho-Hi were a revelation in PyeongChang, reaching the final after finishing seventh at the 2017 World Championship. South Korea had only one previous Olympic women’s curling appearance, placing eighth in Sochi.

All team members hailed from Uiseong, a farming area known for its garlic.

In the reported letter, the silver medalists wrote that their head coach, Kim Min-Jung, plus her husband and father, both curling officials, mistreated them. They said they were banned from using social media after the Olympics. And that coaches tried to “rule Kim Eun-Jung off the team” after she got married in July, according to the Korea Times.

Jang Ban-Seok, the head coach’s husband and the Olympic mixed curling team’s head coach, denied some claims.

He said prize money covered team expenses, and the curlers signed a financial agreement. He also said that since the skip was planning to get pregnant, they needed to find a replacement skip this summer.

“We’ve never trained in a way that would lead to a curler being kicked off the team,” Jang wrote, according to the Korea Times.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Team Shuster tabletop curling game to hit stores

Simone Biles provides kidney stone update on TODAY

Simone Biles
TODAY
By OlympicTalkNov 9, 2018, 8:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Simone Biles said she will get more scans in six weeks regarding the kidney stone uncovered on the eve of the world championships, where the gymnast earned medals in all six events.

“I’m not in too much pain, and I’m back in the gym training,” Biles said on TODAY, adding she will go on vacation next week.

She earned it.

Biles, in her first international meet since taking 14 months off post-Rio, earned four gold medals, one silver and one bronze. She became the first woman to earn four world all-around titles, the first gymnast to earn medals on every event in 31 years and picked up her first title on vault and her first medal on uneven bars.

Still, Biles was disappointed with parts of her performance, particularly falling twice in the all-around.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been out on the big stage, so I think that’s what shook me a little bit,” Biles said. “But, hopefully, I get better and next worlds will be a little bit smoother.”

Biles also reacted to this week’s news that the U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking to shut down USA Gymnastics after the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes and several leadership changes.

“It’s a start in the right direction, but we still need a strong leader,” she said. “All we can do is sit down and watch and hope for the best.”

Biles is not expected to compete until March at the earliest. Next year, she can break the record for career world championships medals. Biles is up to 20. Retired Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo has the record of 23.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Britain’s era-ushering gymnast retires