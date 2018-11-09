Simone Biles provides kidney stone update on TODAY

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles said she will get more scans in six weeks regarding the kidney stone uncovered on the eve of the world championships, where the gymnast earned medals in all six events.

“I’m not in too much pain, and I’m back in the gym training,” Biles said on TODAY, adding she will go on vacation next week.

She earned it.

Biles, in her first international meet since taking 14 months off post-Rio, earned four gold medals, one silver and one bronze. She became the first woman to earn four world all-around titles, the first gymnast to earn medals on every event in 31 years and picked up her first title on vault and her first medal on uneven bars.

Still, Biles was disappointed with parts of her performance, particularly falling twice in the all-around.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been out on the big stage, so I think that’s what shook me a little bit,” Biles said. “But, hopefully, I get better and next worlds will be a little bit smoother.”

Biles also reacted to this week’s news that the U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking to shut down USA Gymnastics after the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes and several leadership changes.

“It’s a start in the right direction, but we still need a strong leader,” she said. “All we can do is sit down and watch and hope for the best.”

Biles is not expected to compete until March at the earliest. Next year, she can break the record for career world championships medals. Biles is up to 20. Retired Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo has the record of 23.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Britain’s era-ushering gymnast retires