TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Simone Biles
TODAY

Simone Biles provides kidney stone update on TODAY

By OlympicTalkNov 9, 2018, 8:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Simone Biles said she will get more scans in six weeks regarding the kidney stone uncovered on the eve of the world championships, where the gymnast earned medals in all six events.

“I’m not in too much pain, and I’m back in the gym training,” Biles said on TODAY, adding she will go on vacation next week.

She earned it.

Biles, in her first international meet since taking 14 months off post-Rio, earned four gold medals, one silver and one bronze. She became the first woman to earn four world all-around titles, the first gymnast to earn medals on every event in 31 years and picked up her first title on vault and her first medal on uneven bars.

Still, Biles was disappointed with parts of her performance, particularly falling twice in the all-around.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been out on the big stage, so I think that’s what shook me a little bit,” Biles said. “But, hopefully, I get better and next worlds will be a little bit smoother.”

Biles also reacted to this week’s news that the U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking to shut down USA Gymnastics after the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes and several leadership changes.

“It’s a start in the right direction, but we still need a strong leader,” she said. “All we can do is sit down and watch and hope for the best.”

Biles is not expected to compete until March at the earliest. Next year, she can break the record for career world championships medals. Biles is up to 20. Retired Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo has the record of 23.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Britain’s era-ushering gymnast retires

South Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ curlers say coaches verbally abused them, excluded skip

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 9, 2018, 11:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Simone Biles Simone Biles provides kidney stone update on TODAY Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Shoma Uno lead NHK Trophy Lee Chong Wei, Malaysian badminton star, eyes return from nose cancer

South Korea’s Olympic silver medal curling team — affectionately known as the “Garlic Girls” — want their coaches replaced, claiming they were verbally abusive, withheld prize money and excluded the team’s skip after the Winter Games, according to South Korean media.

“We would like to continue our training [for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics] without our current coaches and their influence,” the players wrote in their letter to the president of South Korea’s Olympic Committee, according to the Korea Herald. “Our coach Kim was hardly present while we were training for the Olympics. Whenever we made complaints about Kim to Kim Kyung-Doo, who is her father and the vice president of Korea Curling Foundation, he verbally abused us.”

One coach denied some claims, which South Korea’s Olympic Committee is investigating.

Skip Kim Eun-Jung, Kim Kyeong-Ae, Kim Seon-Yeong, Kim Yeong-Mi and Kim Cho-Hi were a revelation in PyeongChang, reaching the final after finishing seventh at the 2017 World Championship. South Korea had only one previous Olympic women’s curling appearance, placing eighth in Sochi.

All team members hailed from Uiseong, a farming area known for its garlic.

In the reported letter, the silver medalists wrote that their head coach, Kim Min-Jung, plus her husband and father, both curling officials, mistreated them. They said they were banned from using social media after the Olympics. And that coaches tried to “rule Kim Eun-Jung off the team” after she got married in July, according to the Korea Times.

Jang Ban-Seok, the head coach’s husband and the Olympic mixed curling team’s head coach, denied some claims.

He said prize money covered team expenses, and the curlers signed a financial agreement. He also said that since the skip was planning to get pregnant, they needed to find a replacement skip this summer.

“We’ve never trained in a way that would lead to a curler being kicked off the team,” Jang wrote, according to the Korea Times.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Team Shuster tabletop curling game to hit stores

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Shoma Uno lead NHK Trophy

By Nick ZaccardiNov 9, 2018, 6:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Simone Biles Simone Biles provides kidney stone update on TODAY Lee Chong Wei, Malaysian badminton star, eyes return from nose cancer Louis Smith retires from gymnastics, cites ‘minuscule’ 2020 chances

Russian Elizaveta Tuktamysheva landed her second triple Axel in as many Grand Prix short programs, while Shoma Uno fell, but both skaters lead after the first day at NHK Trophy.

Tuktamysheva, who had struggled since winning the 2015 World title, leads Japanese Satoko Miyahara by .09 of a point going into Saturday’s free skate in Hiroshima. Both are looking to clinch spots in December’s exclusive, six-skater Grand Prix Final after winning Grand Prix series titles earlier this season.

Tuktamysheva, after going nearly three years between landing clean triple Axels in competition, has now done it in both of her Grand Prix starts this fall. Her short-program score Friday — 76.17 — ranks second in the world this season behind Olympic champion Alina Zagitova.

The elegant Miyahara, a two-time world medalist, beat Tuktamysheva on the components (artistic) score. Another Japanese skater, Mai Mihara, is in third. The top American is Mariah Bell in seventh.

NHK TROPHY: Results | TV/Stream Schedule

Uno, the Olympic and world silver medalist and overwhelming favorite at NHK, leads Russian Sergey Voronov by 1.12 despite falling on a quadruple toe loop and not having a jumping combination. Uno tallied 92.49 points.

U.S. Olympian Vincent Zhou was fifth with two under-rotated jumps, three weeks after being dinged for seven under rotations between two Skate America programs.

Earlier in pairs, Russians Natalya Zabiyako and Alexander Enbert skated a clean, 73.48-point short to take a 2.82 lead over Chinese Peng Cheng and Jin Yang.

Only French Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, who are not at NHK, have scored higher in the short this season.

Americans Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim and Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea were fourth and fifth after trouble with their side-by-side triple Salchows.

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. GO HERE to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season…NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bradie Tennell working to hammer home jumps