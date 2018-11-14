TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Watch Anna Gasser become first woman to land triple cork

By OlympicTalkNov 14, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Gracie Gold wants to be new skater in comeback event; TV/stream schedule Calgary Saddledome Calgary votes ‘no’ on 2026 Winter Olympic bid Red Gerard parts with gold medal (briefly) as he returns to slopestyle

Anna Gasser became the first female snowboarder to land a triple cork in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, according to the International Ski Federation.

“It’s a trick with consequences, and you really have to put everything on the line if you want to succeed,” Gasser said, according to Red Bull, adding that she did it on her first attempt of the day. “You can easily overrotate on the third flip which makes landing safely impossible. Today it just felt right, and I am happy I ticked that one off my list – it doesn’t feel like such a big thing, but I guess it’s another milestone in women’s snowboarding!”

It’s not surprise that it’s the Austrian who broke the barrier. Gasser won big air’s Olympic debut in PyeongChang, off the world’s tallest ramp (49 meters), and has a history of performing first-ever tricks.

In 2013, she became the first woman to land a cab double cork 900. In 2017, she won the world title with the first backside double 1080 done in a female contest.

Gasser’s feat came just four years after Brit Katie Ormerod became the first woman to land a double in practice.

The triple cork was first linked to the Olympics going into Sochi 2014, when it was considered a must-have to contend for gold in men’s slopestyle’s debut.

Shockingly, American Sage Kotsenburg won with a stylish run that didn’t include a triple cork, while silver and bronze medalists Staale Sandbech and Mark McMorris each threw the triple.

A brief history of triple-cork breakthroughs:

2010: Norway’s Torstein Horgmo becomes the first man to land a triple cork in big air training.
2012: Canadian Mark McMorris lands the first triple cork in competition in a big air event.
2015: China’s Zhang Yiwei becomes the first man to land a triple cork in a halfpipe (in practice; it hasn’t been done in competition).

And now Gasser, who has become one of her nation’s biggest sports stars. She earned Austria’s Female Athlete of the Year a second straight time this year, more than doubling the points of the runner-up. She is the only male or female snowboarder to earn the annual honor in a country known for its Alpine skiers.

Gasser has won every major title in big air – Olympics, worlds, X Games Aspen — but lacks a slopestyle victory among those events. She was a gymnast until age 14. At 17, she decided she wanted to become a pro snowboarder. Five years later, she competed in slopestyle’s Olympic debut in Sochi.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Chloe Kim lands never-been-done 1260 in halfpipe

View this post on Instagram

1..2..3.. . 🎥 @primeparksessions @clemensmillauer 🙏

A post shared by Anna Gasser (@annagassersnow) on

Gracie Gold wants to be new skater in comeback event; TV/stream schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 14, 2018, 12:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

When Gracie Gold was in treatment for anxiety, depression and an eating disorder last year, she received a message from two-time Olympian Jeremy Abbott.

“If you ever want to come back to skating, I want to do an exhibition piece for you as a gift,” Abbott, who has taken up choreography in retirement, told his friend. Gold said it was a sweet offer and thanked him.

“At that point I don’t think that she had thought about coming back at all,” Abbott said last week.

Several months later, Gold had thought it over. She contacted Abbott in the spring.

“I’m going to make a go at this. Would you be willing to do my programs?” Abbott recalled Gold telling him. “I was shocked,” Abbott continued, “but also, at the same time, I was not.”

Gold, a two-time U.S. champ who finished fourth at the 2014 Olympics, competes this week for the first time since the January 2017 U.S. Championships. NBC Sports Gold streams live coverage of Rostelecom Cup from Moscow.

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 6 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
8 a.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
10:30 a.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
12 p.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Saturday 5:30 a.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
7:30 a.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
9:30 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
11:30 a.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Sunday 12 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

Gold, who detailed her last two years in a video published a month ago, is refraining from more interviews until after she skates. Abbott choreographed both her short and long programs, making a few trips to her Pennsylvania training base in the last six months. Gold is coached by former French skater Vincent Restencourt.

“She told me that she wanted to be a new skater and a new Gracie,” Abbott said. “She said that she always admired the artistry that I had and that she really wanted to bring something new to her skating.”

Abbott said her program music choices — “I Put a Spell On You” and “She Used to Be Mine,” the latter from the Broadway musical “Waitress” — reflect the new Gold. The former is “a little more mature and a little more sexy and playful than anything she’s done in the past.” The latter speaks to how she got from there to here in the last two years.

“At one point, she was on top of the world and had everything at her feet,” Abbott said. (Gold has said she spiraled psychologically after squandering a short-program lead at the 2016 Worlds and missing the podium altogether.) “Then she had some really big struggles and had to really step back from the life that she knew. Now she’s having to rebuild herself. It’s kind of looking back at who she was and who she used to be and now where she is and who she wants to become.”

Gold made it clear to Abbott whom she wanted to become.

“She was like, ‘I always was viewed as a jumper and not a skater. I always wanted to be an artist, but everyone told me stick to what you’re best at,'” Abbott said. “Working with her, she is an artist. She is sensitive. She understands the music. She gets it.”

Abbott visited Gold once this fall for choreography touch-ups and will not be in Moscow with her and Restencourt. Rather, he will be performing in 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton‘s show in Nashville on Sunday.

Abbott doesn’t know how Gold is handling the comeback nerves or what to expect of her jumps.

“This isn’t like a big massive coming-out party for her,” he said. “This is really just the first step to get her feet back under her, get her going again because the plan isn’t about this competition. The plan isn’t about this season. The plan is really about building for her future and the next four years.”

The field is led by Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, fellow Russian Sofia Samodurova and Japanese Yuna Shiraiwa, all 16-year-olds with a chance to make December’s exclusive, six-skater Grand Prix Final.

This is Gold’s lone competition until the new year. Many will watch and wonder how she stacks up among Americans heading into January’s national championships. (Two U.S. women are ranked in the top 30 in the world this season, with many big names sitting out the fall.)

“From where her life was, I think it takes some major balls to even put herself back into this situation,” said Abbott, who noted that when he first visited Gold in the spring, she had her double jumps back. “For where she came from, she’s made huge strides. It’s really been impressive to watch her growth.”

In the men’s field, double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu is a heavy favorite given the absence of his top rivals, Nathan Chen and Shoma Uno. Canadian Keegan Messing and Russian Mikhail Kolyada are also in the mix to qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

In pairs, Russians Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov are the clear favorites on home ice, but Americans Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc carry the intrigue.

They have a great chance at the Grand Prix Final if they can finish second, after taking third at Skate America four weeks ago. Cain and LeDuc rank fourth in the Rostelecom field by best scores this season but are only 4.21 points behind the second-ranked pair.

Russians Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin headline the ice dance. They’re ranked second in the world behind Americans Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, who clinched their Grand Prix Final spot three weeks ago.

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. GO HERE to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season…NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ashley Wagner on coaching, broadcast, future

Calgary votes ‘no’ on 2026 Winter Olympic bid

Calgary Saddledome
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 14, 2018, 6:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Watch Anna Gasser become first woman to land triple cork Red Gerard parts with gold medal (briefly) as he returns to slopestyle Reno-Tahoe drops 2030 Winter Olympic bid

Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics is finished, the city’s mayor said, after 56 percent of Tuesday voters were against hosting the Games.

“I was hoping for a ‘yes’ vote tonight,” said Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, wearing a red Canadian Olympic team shirt late Tuesday. “This is very clear direction where we go from here.”

Nenshi said he anticipates the bid being officially suspended at a Monday city council meeting.

“It’s pretty clear that we saw a clear number,” he said of the 300,000-plus votes in a city of 767,734 eligible voters, though official results aren’t expected until Friday. “We saw a big voter turnout, and, for me, that means I ultimately take my direction from citizens.”

It will leave Stockholm and a joint Cortina d’Ampezzo/Milan bid as finalists. IOC members will vote in June to decide the 2026 Winter Olympic host city.

Calgary, which held the 1988 Winter Olympics, is the fifth city to drop a 2026 bid this year, after those from Austria, Japan, Switzerland and Turkey fell off for varying reasons.

The road to the June vote has been rocky for both remaining bidders. Stockholm faced political opposition for the last two years and isn’t 100 percent to make it to the IOC members vote.

The Swedish plan has all but three medal events in Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboard in Åre (400 miles northwest of Stockholm), ski jumping and Nordic combined in Falun (140 miles northwest) and bobsled, skeleton and luge in Latvia.

The Italian bid has also been in flux, with 2006 Olympic host Torino dropping from the multi-city effort in September. Rome bids for the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics were dropped due to lack of financial support and political concerns.

Calgary bowing out could boost the U.S.’ chances of getting the 2030 Winter Olympics, likely bidding with either Salt Lake City or Denver. North America has never hosted back-to-back Summer or Winter Games. Nenshi said he could not see Calgary trying for 2030.

Calgary’s city council nearly ended the 2026 bid in April and in October. In recent weeks, Canadian Olympic legends like Donovan Bailey and Hayley Wickenheiser and even infamous Calgary 1988 last-place ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards rallied to drum up support for the public vote.

A Canadian city has not reached the final voting phase for an Olympics since hosting the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Toronto dropped a 2024 Summer Olympic bid. Quebec City showed 2026 bid interest last year before dropping out as well.

“The opportunity to welcome the world to Canada, where people can experience the uniting power of the Games and within our nation’s culture of peace and inclusion, would have offered countless benefits to all,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement. “This would have been a unique opportunity for Canadians to be leaders in fulfilling the promise of a renewed vision for the Games.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Reno-Tahoe drops 2030 Winter Olympic bid, leaving 2 U.S. cities