TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
USA Gymnastics
Getty Images

Ron Galimore, USA Gymnastics COO, resigns

By OlympicTalkNov 16, 2018, 11:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer Ron Galimore has resigned, according to the organization.

Galimore, a 1980 U.S. Olympian, had been in the role since 2011 and with USA Gymnastics since 1994. He was the highest-ranking official left at USA Gymnastics who was employed while Larry Nassar committed sexual-abuse crimes against gymnasts.

Other top officials, including president and CEO Steve Penny, previously resigned or were forced out.

In May, the Indianapolis Star reported that Galimore was one of the USA Gymnastics officials who covered up why Nassar was absent from events in 2015, after gymnasts first reported that Nassar abused them.

Galimore’s resignation comes 11 days after the U.S. Olympic Committee announced it’s seeking to shut down USA Gymnastics.

Galimore has also been a member of the International Gymnastics Federation executive committee since 2016 and presented medals at the world championships earlier this month in Doha.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Another world champion comes forward as Nassar survivor

Gracie Gold’s first skate a difficult one in return to competition

By Nick ZaccardiNov 16, 2018, 1:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Marty Nothstein Olympic cycling champ loses congressional election by 759 votes USA Gymnastics Ron Galimore, USA Gymnastics COO, resigns Alyssa Baumann Alyssa Baumann, world champion gymnast, comes forward as Larry Nassar survivor

Gracie Gold struggled with her jumps Friday in her first competitive program since receiving treatment last year for anxiety, depression and an eating disorder.

The Sochi Olympian and two-time U.S. champion fell on a triple flip and popped an Axel, tallying 37.51 points for last place of 10 skaters. Gold buried her head in her hands as the score was announced.

Russian Olympic champion Alina Zagitova scored a world-leading 80.78 points, gapping countrywoman Sofia Samodurova by 13.38 going into Saturday’s free skate.

Gold, 23, last competed at the January 2017 U.S. Championships, where she placed sixth and split from coach Frank Carroll.

She announced Sept. 1, 2017, that she was seeking professional help “after recent struggles on and off the ice,” then detailed what she was seeking treatment for the following month. Gold watched last January’s U.S. Championships from the stands and, in the spring, began working on programs for this season under new coach Vincent Restencourt.

“I am not even close to 100 percent,” Gold said Thursday, according to OlympicChannel.com, “probably only like 30 or 40 percent of what I would like to over the next four years going into the next Olympics.”

ROSTELECOM CUP: Results | TV/Stream Schedule

Earlier Friday, double Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu topped the men’s short with the world’s highest score this season.

Favored Russians took leads in pairs (Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov) and ice dance (Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin), moving one step closer to December’s Grand Prix Final.

In dance, U.S. junior champions Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko are in second going into Saturday’s rhythm dance, eyeing their first Grand Prix medal.

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. GO HERE to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season…NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gracie Gold wants to be new skater in comeback

Olympic cycling champ loses congressional election by 759 votes

Marty Nothstein
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 16, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Marty Nothstein, the last U.S. Olympic track cycling gold medalist, lost one congressional election last week and then lost another on Thursday in a rare political twist.

The Republican Nothstein, who earned sprint silver in 1996 and gold in 2000, was beaten by Democrat Susan Wild for a Pennsylvania House seat in last Tuesday’s midterms.

But Nothstein and Wild were much closer in a special election to serve out the remainder of a term under a previously drawn district — an election that came down to absentee ballots after Nothstein held a 58-vote lead last week.

Wild ended up with 130,353 votes to Nothstein’s 129,594, according to the latest unofficial results. Wild claimed victory on Thursday evening.

If Nothstein had won the special election, he would have been in line for one of the shortest political stints, serving the remainder of retired Republican Charlie Dent‘s term until the new congress is sworn in Jan. 3. Nothstein, 47, is currently chairman of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.

At least five Olympians have served in the House of Representatives: two-time decathlon champion Bob Mathias, four-time sprint medalist Ralph Metcalfe, 1968 1500m silver medalist Jim Ryun, 1972 basketball silver medalist Tom McMillen and judoka Ben Nighthorse Campbell.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2019 Tour de France route unveiled