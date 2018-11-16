Ron Galimore, USA Gymnastics COO, resigns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gracie Gold struggled with her jumps Friday in her first competitive program since receiving treatment last year for anxiety, depression and an eating disorder.

The Sochi Olympian and two-time U.S. champion fell on a triple flip and popped an Axel, tallying 37.51 points for last place of 10 skaters. Gold buried her head in her hands as the score was announced.

Russian Olympic champion Alina Zagitova scored a world-leading 80.78 points, gapping countrywoman Sofia Samodurova by 13.38 going into Saturday’s free skate.

Gold, 23, last competed at the January 2017 U.S. Championships, where she placed sixth and split from coach Frank Carroll.

She announced Sept. 1, 2017, that she was seeking professional help “after recent struggles on and off the ice,” then detailed what she was seeking treatment for the following month. Gold watched last January’s U.S. Championships from the stands and, in the spring, began working on programs for this season under new coach Vincent Restencourt.

“I am not even close to 100 percent,” Gold said Thursday, according to OlympicChannel.com, “probably only like 30 or 40 percent of what I would like to over the next four years going into the next Olympics.”

Earlier Friday, double Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu topped the men’s short with the world’s highest score this season.

Favored Russians took leads in pairs (Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov) and ice dance (Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin), moving one step closer to December’s Grand Prix Final.

In dance, U.S. junior champions Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko are in second going into Saturday’s rhythm dance, eyeing their first Grand Prix medal.

