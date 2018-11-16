TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Sue Bird hired by Denver Nuggets

By Nick ZaccardiNov 16, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Gracie Gold Gracie Gold’s first skate a difficult one in return to competition Marty Nothstein Olympic cycling champ loses congressional election by 759 votes Ron Galimore, USA Gymnastics COO, resigns

As Sue Bird works toward a potential fifth Olympics in 2020, she’ll have a new job: Denver Nuggets basketball operations associate.

The Nuggets announced the front-office hiring Friday, adding one of the most accomplished players in history. Bird had been tied to the team since mid-October, when she reportedly attended a practice.

“The best way to describe it is kind of like an apprenticeship,” Bird said on the R2C2 is Interrupted podcast published Wednesday. “They reached out. I had some mutual friends with the president there, Tim Connelly. He just kind of likes to keep athletes in the mix and likes to give them exposure and allow them to learn, give them that opportunity while they’re still playing. Music to my ears.”

Bird, who will be 40 in 2020 and three years older than any previous U.S. Olympic basketball player, is coming off her 16th WNBA season with the Seattle Storm, winning her third title. She also started all five of her games at the world championship in September, earning an eighth career Olympic or world gold medal.

Going into Rio, Bird said it would likely be her last Olympics. But in 2017, she said that she would continue playing for Team USA as long as USA Basketball asks. No younger point guard has unseated her on the national team.

“I’m on a timeline of my health, so as long as that’s still going, I’m going to still go,” Bird said on the podcast, adding that she will want to keep it a secret when she knows she’s playing her last season. “If I could squeeze out a couple more years, that would be great.”

The NBA has recently opened up roles for women. Most notably, Russian Olympian Becky Hammon became the first full-time female assistant coach in the U.S.’ four major team sports leagues with the San Antonio Spurs and later was head coach of their summer league team.

Nancy Lieberman, a 1976 U.S. Olympic silver medalist, and Kristi Toliver, who plays internationally for Slovakia, are assistants with the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards, respectively.

The WNBA season typically starts in mid-May, when the NBA playoffs are happening.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Candace Parker finished with USA Basketball

Gracie Gold’s first skate a difficult one in return to competition

By Nick ZaccardiNov 16, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sue Bird hired by Denver Nuggets Marty Nothstein Olympic cycling champ loses congressional election by 759 votes Ron Galimore, USA Gymnastics COO, resigns

A nervous Gracie Gold struggled with her jumps Friday in her first competitive program since receiving treatment last year for anxiety, depression and an eating disorder.

The Sochi Olympian and two-time U.S. champion fell on a triple flip and popped an Axel, tallying 37.51 points for last place of 10 skaters. Gold buried her head in her hands as the score was announced.

“We just had to start with something, even if it was trash,” she said, according to The Associated Press. “This is six months out of rock bottom, so we’ll just go from there.

“The goal was just to show up and try to be brave.”

Russian Olympic champion Alina Zagitova scored a world-leading 80.78 points, gapping countrywoman Sofia Samodurova by 13.38 going into Saturday’s free skate.

Gold, 23, last competed at the January 2017 U.S. Championships, where she placed sixth and split from coach Frank Carroll.

“I was trying to think why I was so nervous. You say it’s been a while,” she said, according to the AP, “but I’ve never gone into a big Grand Prix event where I was so, frankly, not trained.”

Gold announced Sept. 1, 2017, that she was seeking professional help “after recent struggles on and off the ice,” then detailed what she was seeking treatment for the following month. She watched last January’s U.S. Championships from the stands and, in the spring, began working on programs for this season under new coach Vincent Restencourt.

“I am not even close to 100 percent,” Gold said Thursday, according to OlympicChannel.com, “probably only like 30 or 40 percent of what I would like to over the next four years going into the next Olympics.”

ROSTELECOM CUP: Results | TV/Stream Schedule

Earlier Friday, double Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu topped the men’s short with the world’s highest score this season.

Favored Russians took leads in pairs (Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov) and ice dance (Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin), moving one step closer to December’s Grand Prix Final.

In dance, U.S. junior champions Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko are in second going into Saturday’s rhythm dance, eyeing their first Grand Prix medal.

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. GO HERE to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season…NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gracie Gold wants to be new skater in comeback

Olympic cycling champ loses congressional election by 759 votes

Marty Nothstein
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 16, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Marty Nothstein, the last U.S. Olympic track cycling gold medalist, lost one congressional election last week and then lost another on Thursday in a rare political twist.

The Republican Nothstein, who earned sprint silver in 1996 and gold in 2000, was beaten by Democrat Susan Wild for a Pennsylvania House seat in last Tuesday’s midterms.

But Nothstein and Wild were much closer in a special election to serve out the remainder of a term under a previously drawn district — an election that came down to absentee ballots after Nothstein held a 58-vote lead last week.

Wild ended up with 130,353 votes to Nothstein’s 129,594, according to the latest unofficial results. Wild claimed victory on Thursday evening.

If Nothstein had won the special election, he would have been in line for one of the shortest political stints, serving the remainder of retired Republican Charlie Dent‘s term until the new congress is sworn in Jan. 3. Nothstein, 47, is currently chairman of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.

At least five Olympians have served in the House of Representatives: two-time decathlon champion Bob Mathias, four-time sprint medalist Ralph Metcalfe, 1968 1500m silver medalist Jim Ryun, 1972 basketball silver medalist Tom McMillen and judoka Ben Nighthorse Campbell.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2019 Tour de France route unveiled