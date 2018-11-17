TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Mikaela Shiffrin wins third reindeer in Levi

By Nick ZaccardiNov 17, 2018, 9:06 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin overcame strong winds, nerves and a testy gate in her second run to claim the first World Cup slalom of the season, her 33rd career slalom victory and her third reindeer in Levi, Finland on Saturday.

Shiffrin prevailed by .58 of a second over Slovakian Petra Vlhova after the race was delayed 45 minutes and the start moved down due to winds, a much more common alteration in speed events than slalom. She had the fastest first run by .14 over surprise Olympic gold medalist Frida Hansdotter of Sweden.

“I had a little bit of a scary moment on the top of the pitch but kept fighting,” Shiffrin said of her second run, where she was clearly late on one early gate. “It’s the first race of the season, so there’s some nerves, there’s some excitement. Nobody knows how fast they are. It’s always a really nice challenge.”

Levi winners receive a reindeer. Shiffrin named her first two Rudolph and Sven from wins in 2013 and 2016. She named her third Mr. Gru, after the “Despicable Me” character,” at a friend’s suggestion.

Shiffrin moved two World Cup slalom wins shy of retired Austrian idol Marlies Schild‘s record. If you include Shiffrin’s three parallel slalom wins, then she broke Schild’s record on Saturday.

It’s also Shiffrin’s third straight slalom win since shockingly finishing fourth at the Olympics, between her giant slalom gold and super combined silver.

The men race in Levi on Sunday, featuring double Olympic gold medalist Marcel Hirscher, in their season debut. Both runs stream live on NBC Sports Gold at 4:15 and 7 a.m. ET, with Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA airing the second run live.

Shiffrin heads to Killington, Vt., next week for a giant slalom and slalom. Lindsey Vonn makes her farewell season debut the following weekend with speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta.

Brittany Bowe gets first World Cup win since concussion

By Nick ZaccardiNov 17, 2018, 9:27 AM EST
Olympic team pursuit bronze medalist Brittany Bowe notched her first speed skating World Cup win since suffering a concussion in a July 2016 training collision with a teammate.

Bowe won the 1500m at the season-opening World Cup in Obihiro, Japan, in 1:55.03. edging Olympic silver medalist Miho Takagi of Japan by .09 on Saturday. Olympic gold medalist Ireen Wuest of the Netherlands was fourth.

Bowe, 30, won the 2015 World title in the 1500m and the World Cup season title in the distance in 2016.

She looked primed for individual success at the PyeongChang Winter Games early in that Olympic cycle. But the concussion affected her for the entire 2016-17 season, including blood-pressure issues and fainting spells.

She returned in full last season but did not make an individual podium between the World Cups and the Olympics, missing a 1000m medal in PyeongChang by .38 and in the 1500m by .28.

But Bowe was part of a U.S. team pursuit squad that took third in South Korea, the first U.S. women’s speed skating medal since the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Bowe and Heather Bergsma were dominant skaters in the last Olympic cycle. Bergsma, also a team pursuit bronze medalist, is taking at least a two-year break from the sport after having baby Brent last month.

Yuzuru Hanyu wins Rostelecom Cup, overcoming practice fall

AP
By Nick ZaccardiNov 17, 2018, 8:05 AM EST
Yuzuru Hanyu apologized after his free skate, but he had nothing to be sorry for.

The double Olympic champion won Russia’s Rostelecom Cup by an overwhelming 29.84 points on Saturday, despite falling and popping an Axel on his last two jumps.

Understandable, given Hanyu fell hard to open his practice session earlier Saturday and left with what appeared to be ice around his right ankle. Hanyu damaged right ankle ligaments in a practice fall last November, forcing him off the ice for more than a month.

“I twisted my foot this morning, and it really hurts,” Hanyu said, according to Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “Wasn’t as bad as last year. This injury made me change my program, and sadly I couldn’t perform the way I wanted. I could have done better.”

Orser said “it was a big question” whether Hanyu would withdraw before the free skate, according to Olympic Channel.

Hanyu endured, landing three quadruple jumps and adding 10 points to his lead from Friday’s short program. For the first time in nine seasons, Hanyu won his two Grand Prix Series qualifying events, cruising into December’s exclusive, six-skater Grand Prix Final.

Before receiving his score, Hanyu looked at a camera and apologized to Russia.

“It’s all right,” Orser told Hanyu. “It’s enough.”

Georgian Morisi Kvitelashvili took second, followed by Japanese Kazuki Tomono.

Hanyu will be joined in the Final by Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno and, likely, world champion Nathan Chen. The three haven’t been in the same competition since PyeongChang.

Two other men who came to Moscow with Grand Prix Final hopes — Russian Mikhail Kolyada and Canadian Keegan Messing — struggled in Friday’s short program and could not get onto the podium, placing fourth and fifth. They won’t be at the Final, assuming Chen finishes in the top six at next week’s event in France.

Rostelecom Cup continues later Saturday with the free programs for women, pairs and ice dance, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold.

