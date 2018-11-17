Yuzuru Hanyu wins Rostelecom Cup, overcoming practice fall

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yuzuru Hanyu apologized after his free skate, but he had nothing to be sorry for.

The double Olympic champion won Russia’s Rostelecom Cup by an overwhelming 29.84 points on Saturday, despite falling and popping an Axel on his last two jumps.

Understandable, given Hanyu fell hard to open his practice session earlier Saturday and left with what appeared to be ice around his right ankle. Hanyu damaged right ankle ligaments in a practice fall last November, forcing him off the ice for more than a month.

“I twisted my foot this morning, and it really hurts,” Hanyu said, according to Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “Wasn’t as bad as last year. This injury made me change my program, and sadly I couldn’t perform the way I wanted. I could have done better.”

Orser said “it was a big question” whether Hanyu would withdraw before the free skate, according to Olympic Channel.

Hanyu endured, landing three quadruple jumps and adding 10 points to his lead from Friday’s short program. For the first time in nine seasons, Hanyu won his two Grand Prix Series qualifying events, cruising into December’s exclusive, six-skater Grand Prix Final.

Before receiving his score, Hanyu looked at a camera and apologized to Russia.

“It’s all right,” Orser told Hanyu. “It’s enough.”

Georgian Morisi Kvitelashvili took second, followed by Japanese Kazuki Tomono.

ROSTELECOM CUP: Results | TV/Stream Schedule

Hanyu will be joined in the Final by Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno and, likely, world champion Nathan Chen. The three haven’t been in the same competition since PyeongChang.

Two other men who came to Moscow with Grand Prix Final hopes — Russian Mikhail Kolyada and Canadian Keegan Messing — struggled in Friday’s short program and could not get onto the podium, placing fourth and fifth. They won’t be at the Final, assuming Chen finishes in the top six at next week’s event in France.

Rostelecom Cup continues later Saturday with the free programs for women, pairs and ice dance, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold.

