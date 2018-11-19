Adam Rippon confirms retirement from figure skating

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Rippon reportedly said he has retired from competitive figure skating, confirming spring comments that his career was likely over.

The 29-year-old Rippon last competed at the Olympics, placing 10th in PyeongChang and earning a team-event bronze medal.

Rippon summarized his career in a note to his younger self, according to CBS News, which reported his retirement Monday morning.

He mentioned failing to make the 2014 Olympic team by placing eighth at nationals, deciding to continue skating, coming out in October 2015, winning the U.S. title in January 2016 and becoming the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater in 82 years, one year after breaking his foot.

“You will look in the mirror, and you will see someone you like,” Rippon wrote, according to the report. “You will look in the mirror and finally see a winner looking back at you. Now go out and conquer the world.”

Rippon said in June that he had “a lot of opportunities” to explore outside of skating. He’s currently a judge on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” after beating Tonya Harding in May to become the sixth Olympian to win “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’m always going to stay involved in skating,” Rippon said in June. “It’s always going to be a part of me. It’s a part of who I am for the past 20 years. It’s impossible to leave that.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gracie Gold explains withdrawing from comeback event