Getty Images

Adam Rippon confirms retirement from figure skating

By OlympicTalkNov 19, 2018, 9:23 AM EST
Adam Rippon reportedly said he has retired from competitive figure skating, confirming spring comments that his career was likely over.

The 29-year-old Rippon last competed at the Olympics, placing 10th in PyeongChang and earning a team-event bronze medal.

Rippon summarized his career in a note to his younger self, according to CBS News, which reported his retirement Monday morning.

He mentioned failing to make the 2014 Olympic team by placing eighth at nationals, deciding to continue skating, coming out in October 2015, winning the U.S. title in January 2016 and becoming the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater in 82 years, one year after breaking his foot.

“You will look in the mirror, and you will see someone you like,” Rippon wrote, according to the report. “You will look in the mirror and finally see a winner looking back at you. Now go out and conquer the world.”

Rippon said in June that he had “a lot of opportunities” to explore outside of skating. He’s currently a judge on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” after beating Tonya Harding in May to become the sixth Olympian to win “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’m always going to stay involved in skating,” Rippon said in June. “It’s always going to be a part of me. It’s a part of who I am for the past 20 years. It’s impossible to leave that.”

Michael Johnson took Olympic mindset in stroke recovery

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 19, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
Michael Johnson‘s first walk, reportedly three days after suffering a stroke in the summer, was 200 meters down a hospital corridor.

“It took about 15 minutes,” Johnson said in a BBC video, detailing his full recovery in recent interviews.

Johnson, who at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics swept the 200m (in a world-record 19.32 seconds) and the 400m, suffered what he called “a mini stroke” after a home workout in late August.

Johnson felt not pain but tingling leaving his home gym and underwent a 20-minute MRI. The 50-year-old, who worked out regularly and was in otherwise great physical shape, almost fell rising out of the machine.

“Couldn’t put any weight on left side, no longer could really move my left leg,” Johnson said in the BBC interview. “The numbness of my left arm, which was sort of mild at the beginning and up to that point, was really intense at that point. I couldn’t feel a lot of my arm. You immediately start to think about, what’s my life going to be like going forward?”

There was no immediate answer.

“You start to think about loved ones — is my wife going to have to take care of me for the rest of my life?” Johnson said, according to the Telegraph. “Am I going to be able to walk again? Am I going to be in a wheelchair? Am I going to be able to stand in the shower or go to the restroom alone? You’re forced to think about what your life might be like if that worse-case scenario is reality.”

He began physical therapy early the next week. After that first walk, the distance equivalent of a half-lap of the track that he owned in the 1990s, he told his wife, “I will make a full recovery, and I will make a full recovery faster than anyone has ever done it before,” according to the Telegraph.

Within two weeks, Johnson was backing that up. He tweeted a photo of himself on Sept. 13, his 51st birthday, grimacing while lifting a square-shaped weight with each hand. “Almost back to normal. No days off! Even today. My birthday!” the caption read.

On Sept. 27, Johnson tweeted that it had been grueling, but he relearned to walk and made a full recovery.

“Once I knew that I will make a full recovery, and once I started to believe that, it’s very similar to the type of situation that I experienced as an athlete training for the Olympic Games, then all of a sudden suffering a pulled hamstring,” said Johnson, who fell to the track in the 2000 Olympic Trials 200m final with an upper left leg injury, then won the 400m at his last Games in Sydney. “The reward, in this particular situation, was going to be even greater, was going to be able to walk again, regaining my mobility, regaining my independence.”

Tatjana Hüfner, 2010 Olympic luge champion, to retire after this season

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 19, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
Tatjana Hüfner, a 2010 Olympic luge champion and five-time world champion in singles, said she will retire after this season, according to German newspaper Bild.

Hüfner, 35, cited recent health problems, including back and leg injuries leading into her last Olympics in PyeongChang, where she finished fourth, missing a fourth straight medal by .69 of a second (Hüfner dropped from second place going into the last run). Plus breaking a rib in a training crash this preseason, plus suffering food poisoning, according to the report.

Hüfner, who reportedly said before February’s Olympics that they would be her final Games, has been arguably the most integral luger in Germany’s recent dominance in female sliding.

Her Olympic career began as a spectator at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games, watching Sylke Otto lead a German medal sweep. Later, Hüfner would break Otto’s record with five world singles titles, plus join Otto on the podium at Torino 2006, earning bronze. Hüfner took gold in Vancouver, then silver behind the new leading woman, Natalie Geisenberger, in Sochi.

Huefner spent offseasons scaling European peaks such as Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, the Matterhorn, and the Sella in northern Italy.

This season’s world championships are in Winterberg, Germany, in January.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

