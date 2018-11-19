Olympic champion curler’s team kicked out of event for being ‘extremely drunk’

A Canadian team was ejected from a World Curling Tour event Sunday for showing up to curl “extremely drunk,” breaking brooms and swearing, an official reportedly said.

The team skipped by Jamie Koe with Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby was kicked out of the Red Deer Curling Classic in Alberta for unsportsmanlike conduct, forfeiting their last match, according to the World Curling Federation.

“They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to, and it was just ‘enough was enough,'” facility manager Wade Thurber said, according to CBC. “There was some damage in the locker room and other teams complaining about their stuff being kicked around in the locker room. So at the end of the day, it was like ‘OK, that’s enough of this gong show.’ The committee for the bonspiel collectively decided that we needed to remove them from the spiel for this year and what happens down the road, I’m not sure yet.”

Koe, 41, is the brother of Kevin Koe, skip of Canada’s PyeongChang Olympic team that finished fourth. Fry, 40, was on Brad Jacobs‘ 2014 Olympic champion team.

The incident was discussed on the World Curling Tour’s live stream of the event here.

“I allowed myself to lose control, and I offended people with my actions. I wish nothing more than to apologize to everyone individually,” Fry said in a statement, according to CBC. “I came to the event to play and enjoy the sport. My actions were truly disrespectful and embarrassing — the committee was right to disqualify us from play.”

