Who qualifies for figure skating’s Grand Prix Final?

A look at the qualifying scenarios for December's Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual international figure skating event, with the sixth and last qualifier happening this week at Internationaux de France, headlined by Nathan Chen

Men

1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 30 points (qualified)

2. Shoma Uno (JPN) — 30 points (qualified)

3. Michal Brezina (CZE) — 26 points (qualified)

4. Sergey Voronov (RUS) — 24 points (qualified)

5. Cha Jun-Hwan (KOR) — 22 points (bubble)

6. Keegan Messing (CAN) — 20 points (bubble)

Competing this week: Nathan Chen (USA) — 15 points, Alexander Samarin (RUS) — 9 points, Jin Boyang (CHN) and Dmitry Aliyev (RUS) — 7 points, Jason Brown (USA) — 5 points.

Outlook: Chen qualifies with a fifth or better this week. If he wins as expected, it would mean the favorites swept the six men’s Grand Prix Final qualifiers (Hanyu, Uno and Chen with two wins each). That trio last faced off at the Olympics, where Hanyu repeated as champion, Uno took silver and Chen rebounded from a 17th-place short program with the top free skate to place fifth overall. Hanyu, though, is uncertain for the Final after injuring his right ankle in practice before his free skate at Rostelecom Cup on Saturday. Samarin is the only man in this week’s field who would get into the Final by placing second to Chen.

Women

1. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 30 points (qualified)

2. Satoko Miyahara (JPN) — 28 points (qualified)

3. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (RUS) — 26 points (qualified)

4. Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) — 24 points (bubble)

5. Sofia Samodurova (RUS) — 24 points (bubble)

6. Mako Yamashita (JPN) — 17 points (bubble)

Competing this week: Rika Kihira (JPN) — 15 points, Stanislava Konstantinova (RUS) — 13 points, Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 11 points, Mai Mihara (JPN), Bradie Tennell (USA) and Alexia Paganini (SUI) — 9 points, Laurine Lecavelier (FRA) — 7 points.

Outlook: It’s a near-lock that the Grand Prix Final will be an all-Russian and Japanese affair. The biggest question across all disciplines this week is whether the Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion Medvedeva can earn one of the three available spots. She is definitely in with a win. If she’s second, it likely comes down to a tiebreak among at least Medvedeva, Sakamoto and Samodurova, looking at who had the most total points between their two Grand Prix starts. If she’s third, she’s almost definitely out of the Final. The U.S. champion Tennell is one of six women who qualify automatically with a win this week.

Pairs

1. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 30 points (qualified)

2. Natalya Zabiyako/Alexander Enbert (RUS) — 30 points (qualified)

3. Peng Cheng/Jin Yang (CHN) — 26 points (qualified)

4. Nicole Della Monica/Matteo Guarise (ITA) — 26 points (qualified)

5. Daria Pavliuchenko/Denis Khodykin (RUS) — 22 points (bubble)

6. Alisa Efimova/Alexander Korovin (RUS) — 20 points (bubble)

Competing this week: Vanessa James/Morgan Cipres (FRA) — 15 points, Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (RUS) — 9 points, Ryom Tae-Ok/Kim Ju-Sik (PRK), Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea (USA) and Minerva Fabienne Hase/Nolan Seegert (GER) — 7 points.

Outlook: With none of the Olympic medalists competing this fall, the fourth- and fifth-place finishers from PyeongChang have been the most impressive thus far — Tarasova and Morozov and James and Cipres. The French make it to the Final by finishing fifth this week. For either the North Koreans or the Americans to make the Final, they almost definitely have to win. That’s a very tall order against the French in Grenoble.

Ice Dance

1. Madison Hubbell/Zach Donohue (USA) — 30 points (qualified)

2. Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin (RUS) — 30 points (qualified)

3. Charlene Guignard/Marco Fabbri (ITA) — 26 points (qualified)

4. Tiffany Zahorski/Jonathan Guerreiro (RUS) — 24 points (bubble)

5. Sara Hurtado/Kirill Khaliavin (ESP) — 22 points (bubble)

6. Lorraine McNamara/Quinn Carpenter (USA) — 20 points (bubble)

Competing this week: Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 15 points, Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (RUS) — 13 points, Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) and Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons (USA) — 11 points, Marie-Jade Lauriault/Romain Le Gac (FRA) — 9 points, Olivia Smart/Adrián Díaz (ESP) — 7 points, Allison Reed/Saulius Ambrulevičius (LTU) — 5 points.

Outlook: This week’s favorites have no chance at the Final. That’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who missed their first Grand Prix due to Cizeron’s back injury. The anticipated showdown between the three-time world champions and Olympic silver medalists from France and world silver medalists Hubbell and Donohue must wait until the world championships in March. Their absence could open the door for multiple U.S. dance couples to qualify for the Final for a fifth straight year, despite the absence this fall of Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani (indefinite break) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (injury). Hawayek and Baker are into the Final with a fourth or better this week.

