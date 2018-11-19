TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Tatjana Hüfner, 2010 Olympic luge champion, to retire after this season

By OlympicTalkNov 19, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
Tatjana Hüfner, a 2010 Olympic luge champion and five-time world champion in singles, said she will retire after this season, according to German newspaper Bild.

Hüfner, 35, cited recent health problems, including back and leg injuries leading into her last Olympics in PyeongChang, where she finished fourth, missing a fourth straight medal by .69 of a second (Hüfner dropped from second place going into the last run). Plus breaking a rib in a training crash this preseason, plus suffering food poisoning, according to the report.

Hüfner, who reportedly said before February’s Olympics that they would be her final Games, has been arguably the most integral luger in Germany’s recent dominance in female sliding.

Her Olympic career began as a spectator at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games, watching Sylke Otto lead a German medal sweep. Later, Hüfner would break Otto’s record with five world singles titles, plus join Otto on the podium at Torino 2006, earning bronze. Hüfner took gold in Vancouver, then silver behind the new leading woman, Natalie Geisenberger, in Sochi.

Huefner spent offseasons scaling European peaks such as Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, the Matterhorn, and the Sella in northern Italy.

This season’s world championships are in Winterberg, Germany, in January.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

Adam Rippon confirms retirement from figure skating

By OlympicTalkNov 19, 2018, 9:23 AM EST
Adam Rippon reportedly said he has retired from competitive figure skating, confirming spring comments that his career was likely over.

The 29-year-old Rippon last competed at the Olympics, placing 10th in PyeongChang and earning a team-event bronze medal.

Rippon summarized his career in a note to his younger self, according to CBS News, which reported his retirement Monday morning.

He mentioned failing to make the 2014 Olympic team by placing eighth at nationals, deciding to continue skating, coming out in October 2015, winning the U.S. title in January 2016 and becoming the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater in 82 years, one year after breaking his foot.

“You will look in the mirror, and you will see someone you like,” Rippon wrote, according to the report. “You will look in the mirror and finally see a winner looking back at you. Now go out and conquer the world.”

Rippon said in June that he had “a lot of opportunities” to explore outside of skating. He’s currently a judge on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” after beating Tonya Harding in May to become the sixth Olympian to win “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’m always going to stay involved in skating,” Rippon said in June. “It’s always going to be a part of me. It’s a part of who I am for the past 20 years. It’s impossible to leave that.”

Olympic champion curler’s team kicked out of event for being ‘extremely drunk’

By OlympicTalkNov 19, 2018, 8:59 AM EST
A Canadian team was ejected from a World Curling Tour event Sunday for showing up to curl “extremely drunk,” breaking brooms and swearing, an official reportedly said.

The team skipped by Jamie Koe with Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby was kicked out of the Red Deer Curling Classic in Alberta for unsportsmanlike conduct, forfeiting their last match, according to the World Curling Federation.

“They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to, and it was just ‘enough was enough,'” facility manager Wade Thurber said, according to CBC. “There was some damage in the locker room and other teams complaining about their stuff being kicked around in the locker room. So at the end of the day, it was like ‘OK, that’s enough of this gong show.’ The committee for the bonspiel collectively decided that we needed to remove them from the spiel for this year and what happens down the road, I’m not sure yet.”

Koe, 41, is the brother of Kevin Koe, skip of Canada’s PyeongChang Olympic team that finished fourth. Fry, 40, was on Brad Jacobs‘ 2014 Olympic champion team.

The incident was discussed on the World Curling Tour’s live stream of the event here.

“I allowed myself to lose control, and I offended people with my actions. I wish nothing more than to apologize to everyone individually,” Fry said in a statement, according to CBC. “I came to the event to play and enjoy the sport. My actions were truly disrespectful and embarrassing — the committee was right to disqualify us from play.”

