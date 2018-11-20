TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Cullen Jones, last link to magic relay, wonders whether to swim on

By Nick ZaccardiNov 20, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
NEW YORK — Cullen Jones swam at one meet in the last year and none since April. Is the four-time Olympic medalist retired?

“I haven’t made a decision,” Jones said Monday at the Golden Goggle Awards, where he interviewed athletes for USA Swimming. “I know what I have to do to make the team, to give it another go. I feel great. It’s just whether I want to put in that effort again.”

At 34, Jones is older than all but one person who swam at the U.S. Championships in June. Anthony Ervin, 37, won the 50m freestyle at the 2000 and 2016 Olympics and wants to compete through 2020.

Jones is best known for being part of the U.S. 4x100m freestyle relay team that stunned France for gold in Beijing, behind Jason Lezak‘s anchor leg, and for earning 50m freestyle silver at London 2012. Jones is the only man from that 2008 relay who hasn’t retired.

He hasn’t made an Olympic or world championships team since the London Games, missing by one spot in the 50m freestyle for the 2015 Worlds, 2016 Olympics and 2017 Worlds. Jones, who nearly drowned after an amusement park water slide ride at age 5, is putting more effort into starting a swim school in North Carolina.

He turns 36 in 2020 and will be older than any previous U.S. Olympic male swimmer in an individual event since 1904. In Jones’ favor is his specialty, the sprint freestyles, which can favor experience.

There is Ervin, who in Rio became the oldest Olympic swimming gold medalist. Lezak snuck onto the 2012 Olympic team at age 36 as the last member of the 4x100m free relay (swimming just the preliminary heat). Dara Torres memorably came out of a second retirement to earn three silver medals, including in the 50m free, at age 41 at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Jones has time. Since the 2019 World Championships team was decided this summer, there is no major international meet for him to target until the Olympics.

“If I get the swim school up, and I feel content, I have time to make the decision to get ready again,” he said. “It usually only takes me about seven to eight months to be where I need to be. I know I’m a little older, so maybe I’ll give it nine. I’ll come to that decision when I need to.

“My finger is on the button.”

MORE: Katie Ledecky on her new suit, challenges for Tokyo 2020

Katie Ledecky performs Beatles song at Golden Goggle Awards

By Nick ZaccardiNov 20, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
In a skit called “Swimmers’ Got Talent,” Katie Ledecky and Elizabeth Beisel showed that their skills are not confined to the pool.

Ledecky, the five-time Olympic champion, and Beisel, the retired three-time Olympian, performed a duet at USA Swimming’s Golden Goggle Awards in New York City on Monday night.

In a reprisal of their pre-Rio Olympic team camp exercise, Ledecky played The Beatles’ “Let It Be” on the piano, plus sang. Beisel accompanied on the violin.

“I was probably a little pitchy, I’m sorry about that,” Ledecky said after the song and before she won a sixth straight Female Swimmer of the Year award.

Beisel, who has played the violin since age 3, said it was “more nerve-racking than the Olympics” to play in front of several hundred people from the swim community at a midtown Manhattan hotel ballroom.

“I took piano lessons as a child, but I have not been able to keep up with it and I am not as proficient as I would like,” Ledecky said before the Rio Games.

Ledecky has played the piano since age 8 or 9, but she phased out of lessons in the eighth grade to prioritize swimming, according to The New York Times.

Even so, as of spring 2016, she could “bang out a respectable version of ‘Hey Jude’ or ‘Viva la Vida’ on the baby grand piano in the living room,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Golden Goggles Award Winners
Female Swimmer of the Year: Katie Ledecky
Male Swimmer of the Year: Ryan Murphy
Female Race of the Year: Kathleen Baker, 100m Backstroke world record, U.S. Championships
Male Race of the Year: Ryan Murphy, 100m Backstroke, Pan Pacific Championships
Relay of the Year: Pan Pacific Championships Men’s Medley
Breakout Swimmer of the Year: Michael Andrew
Perseverance Award: Micah Sumrall
Coach of the Year: Greg Meehan

MORE: Ledecky preps for new Olympic challenges in new suit

David Boudia changes diving events after concussion

By Nick ZaccardiNov 20, 2018, 4:09 PM EST
David Boudia says he has dived off the 10-meter platform in competition for the last time.

“Definitely done,” he said.

But Boudia will still go for a fourth Olympics in 2020 — on the three-meter springboard instead.

Boudia, the 2012 Olympic platform champion and four-time medalist, switched after returning to training in early summer from a February concussion.

The 29-year-old said he just about belly-flopped in a February crashed dive in platform practice, the worst he had missed a dive in more than a decade. His head and stomach hit the water first, and he took most of the next week off while also dealing with sinus issues.

It wasn’t until April that Boudia stopped training on the platform altogether, though, and saw a doctor after struggling with dizziness, blackouts, numbness and fatigue.

Boudia was told he had not taken enough time off after the February crash, so he rested for six weeks and consulted with longtime coach Adam Soldati. They decided to leave the platform in his past after three Olympics and 14 years.

Part of it was the anxiety Boudia, married with two daughters, had climbing the equivalent of three stories and diving again after the crash. Part of it was physical. It’s easier to recover from practice on the springboard than on the platform, and at 29, Boudia is in the latter part of his career.

“I was just mentally checked out of platform,” Boudia said, summarizing. “We needed to freshen up. We just needed a turn in our training.”

Boudia competed last week for the first time since the Rio Olympics and on the springboard for the first time in four years. He placed second at a Grand Prix event in Australia that lacked a springboard medalist from the most recent Olympics, world championships or FINA World Cup.

He’s next headed to Atlanta for Winter Nationals in December.

As the Olympic Trials get closer, Boudia hopes to add synchronized springboard. The plan is to “give it a whirl” with 2016 Olympic silver-medal synchro platform partner Steele Johnson once Johnson returns from foot surgery in 2019.

Other high-profile divers shed platform late in their careers, such as Russian Dmitry Sautin and Canadian Alexandre DespatieMark Ruiz was the last American to compete individually at the Olympics in both springboard and platform, doing so in the same Games at Sydney 2000.

Boudia considered the switch at this point in the last Olympic cycle. In December 2014, he broke his right foot slipping off the board in practice. Early in 2015, Boudia scrapped the springboard.

“Going into the Rio Games, I think that I would be able to do well on three events [both platform events and individual springboard], but I don’t think I could have done great,” he said. “We invested all of our time in those two events on platform so that we could get the best results.”

That led to Boudia earning medals in both of his Olympic events for a second straight Games, the synchro silver and individual bronze in Brazil. Boudia then considered retiring while taking a year off after Rio. His career may end in Tokyo in two years.

“If it’s looking like this, yes [2020 will be the last Olympics], as far as the toll it takes,” he said with an exhale. “I’m going to be 31 at this next Olympic Games, but we’ll get through the next two years and figure what the future looks like.”

MORE: Relive Greg Louganis diving board accident on 30th anniversary