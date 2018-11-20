Katie Ledecky performs Beatles song at Golden Goggle Awards

In a skit called “Swimmers’ Got Talent,” Katie Ledecky and Elizabeth Beisel showed that their skills are not confined to the pool.
Ledecky, the five-time Olympic champion, and Beisel, the retired three-time Olympian, performed a duet at USA Swimming’s Golden Goggle Awards in New York City on Monday night.
In a reprisal of their pre-Rio Olympic team camp exercise, Ledecky played The Beatles’ “Let It Be” on the piano, plus sang. Beisel accompanied on the violin.
“I was probably a little pitchy, I’m sorry about that,” Ledecky said after the song and before she won a sixth straight Female Swimmer of the Year award.
Beisel, who has played the violin since age 3, said it was “more nerve-racking than the Olympics” to play in front of several hundred people from the swim community at a midtown Manhattan hotel ballroom.
“I took piano lessons as a child, but I have not been able to keep up with it and I am not as proficient as I would like,” Ledecky said before the Rio Games.
Ledecky has played the piano since age 8 or 9, but she phased out of lessons in the eighth grade to prioritize swimming, according to The New York Times.
Even so, as of spring 2016, she could “bang out a respectable version of ‘Hey Jude’ or ‘Viva la Vida’ on the baby grand piano in the living room,” according to Sports Illustrated.
Golden Goggles Award Winners
Female Swimmer of the Year: Katie Ledecky
Male Swimmer of the Year: Ryan Murphy
Female Race of the Year: Kathleen Baker, 100m Backstroke world record, U.S. Championships
Male Race of the Year: Ryan Murphy, 100m Backstroke, Pan Pacific Championships
Relay of the Year: Pan Pacific Championships Men’s Medley
Breakout Swimmer of the Year: Michael Andrew
Perseverance Award: Micah Sumrall
Coach of the Year: Greg Meehan
