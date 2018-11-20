TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Mo Farah compares Eliud Kipchoge to Anthony Joshua, taps London Marathon

By OlympicTalkNov 20, 2018, 11:13 AM EST
In the settled dust of the fall major marathon season, an argument can be made that Mo Farah is the world’s best marathoner in the non-Eliud Kipchoge division.

Farah, who swept the 5000m and 10,000m on the track at the last two Olympics and switched full-time to road running this year, took third at the London Marathon on April 22 and won the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 7.

The 35-year-old Brit announced Tuesday that he’s entering next April’s London Marathon, which Kipchoge has raced and won three straight times (not counting his 2017 absence for Nike’s sub-two-hour marathon attempt). Kipchoge, who distanced Farah by two minutes in April, has not announced his spring marathon plans, but it would be a surprise if he doesn’t defend his London title.

Farah anticipated the showdown in his post-Chicago victory news conference last month, conceding that Kipchoge is the better marathoner (currently, Farah noted) but that he was not afraid of not only racing Kipchoge, but also trying to test the Kenyan world-record holder.

Kipchoge, who is 19 months younger than Farah, has won nine straight marathons, the longest streak at the highest level of the event in at least 50 years. His world record — 2:01:39 set in Berlin on Sept. 16 — is 78 seconds clear of the second-fastest man in history.

“Do I think I can beat him? Yes,” Farah said in conjunction with his London Marathon announcement, according to the Standard. “Right now, he’s beyond anyone else. In that way, I’d compare him to Anthony Joshua, in that he’s the top of the heavyweight boxing division, but it only takes one great fight to knock him down.”

Farah compared himself to another undefeated British heavyweight, Tyson Fury. “You don’t know what you’re going to get. On the day, when it matters, I feel I can put on the best show,” he said, according to the report.

While Joshua and Fury have never fought, Farah and Kipchoge were in the same track race 14 times between 2006 and 2012, with Farah winning three of the last four as he emerged as the world’s best distance runner in 2011 and 2012.

Farah’s plan beyond the London Marathon isn’t as set as once thought. He has said he might go back on his 2017 retirement from track racing and attempt to race the 10,000m at the world championships in Doha on Sept. 27. Even race on the track at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The last British man to win the London Marathon was Eamonn Martin in 1993.

“My aim is to win the London Marathon one day,” Farah said. “I don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Katie Ledecky performs Beatles song at Golden Goggle Awards

By Nick ZaccardiNov 20, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
In a skit called “Swimmers’ Got Talent,” Katie Ledecky and Elizabeth Beisel showed that their skills are not confined to the pool.

Ledecky, the five-time Olympic champion, and Beisel, the retired three-time Olympian, performed a duet at USA Swimming’s Golden Goggle Awards in New York City on Monday night.

In a reprisal of their pre-Rio Olympic team camp exercise, Ledecky played The Beatles’ “Let It Be” on the piano, plus sang. Beisel accompanied on the violin.

“I was probably a little pitchy, I’m sorry about that,” Ledecky said after the song and before she won a sixth straight Female Swimmer of the Year award.

Beisel, who has played the violin since age 3, said it was “more nerve-racking than the Olympics” to play in front of several hundred people from the swim community at a midtown Manhattan hotel ballroom.

“I took piano lessons as a child, but I have not been able to keep up with it and I am not as proficient as I would like,” Ledecky said before the Rio Games.

Ledecky has played the piano since age 8 or 9, but she phased out of lessons in the eighth grade to prioritize swimming, according to The New York Times.

Even so, as of spring 2016, she could “bang out a respectable version of ‘Hey Jude’ or ‘Viva la Vida’ on the baby grand piano in the living room,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Golden Goggles Award Winners
Female Swimmer of the Year: Katie Ledecky
Male Swimmer of the Year: Ryan Murphy
Female Race of the Year: Kathleen Baker, 100m Backstroke world record, U.S. Championships
Male Race of the Year: Ryan Murphy, 100m Backstroke, Pan Pacific Championships
Relay of the Year: Pan Pacific Championships Men’s Medley
Breakout Swimmer of the Year: Michael Andrew
Perseverance Award: Micah Sumrall
Coach of the Year: Greg Meehan

David Boudia changes diving events after concussion

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 20, 2018, 4:09 PM EST
David Boudia says he has dived off the 10-meter platform in competition for the last time.

“Definitely done,” he said.

But Boudia will still go for a fourth Olympics in 2020 — on the three-meter springboard instead.

Boudia, the 2012 Olympic platform champion and four-time medalist, switched after returning to training in early summer from a February concussion.

The 29-year-old said he just about belly-flopped in a February crashed dive in platform practice, the worst he had missed a dive in more than a decade. His head and stomach hit the water first, and he took most of the next week off while also dealing with sinus issues.

It wasn’t until April that Boudia stopped training on the platform altogether, though, and saw a doctor after struggling with dizziness, blackouts, numbness and fatigue.

Boudia was told he had not taken enough time off after the February crash, so he rested for six weeks and consulted with longtime coach Adam Soldati. They decided to leave the platform in his past after three Olympics and 14 years.

Part of it was the anxiety Boudia, married with two daughters, had climbing the equivalent of three stories and diving again after the crash. Part of it was physical. It’s easier to recover from practice on the springboard than on the platform, and at 29, Boudia is in the latter part of his career.

“I was just mentally checked out of platform,” Boudia said, summarizing. “We needed to freshen up. We just needed a turn in our training.”

Boudia competed last week for the first time since the Rio Olympics and on the springboard for the first time in four years. He placed second at a Grand Prix event in Australia that lacked a springboard medalist from the most recent Olympics, world championships or FINA World Cup.

He’s next headed to Atlanta for Winter Nationals in December.

As the Olympic Trials get closer, Boudia hopes to add synchronized springboard. The plan is to “give it a whirl” with 2016 Olympic silver-medal synchro platform partner Steele Johnson once Johnson returns from foot surgery in 2019.

Other high-profile divers shed platform late in their careers, such as Russian Dmitry Sautin and Canadian Alexandre DespatieMark Ruiz was the last American to compete individually at the Olympics in both springboard and platform, doing so in the same Games at Sydney 2000.

Boudia considered the switch at this point in the last Olympic cycle. In December 2014, he broke his right foot slipping off the board in practice. Early in 2015, Boudia scrapped the springboard.

“Going into the Rio Games, I think that I would be able to do well on three events [both platform events and individual springboard], but I don’t think I could have done great,” he said. “We invested all of our time in those two events on platform so that we could get the best results.”

That led to Boudia earning medals in both of his Olympic events for a second straight Games, the synchro silver and individual bronze in Brazil. Boudia then considered retiring while taking a year off after Rio. His career may end in Tokyo in two years.

“If it’s looking like this, yes [2020 will be the last Olympics], as far as the toll it takes,” he said with an exhale. “I’m going to be 31 at this next Olympic Games, but we’ll get through the next two years and figure what the future looks like.”

