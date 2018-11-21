TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Five-time Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott seriously hurt trying to help sister in fatal stabbing

By Nick ZaccardiNov 21, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Five-time U.S. Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott was seriously hurt after being stabbed, while her sister was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her separated husband on Sunday, according to USA Volleyball and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

Scott was stabbed in her legs and both hands while trying to help her sister, Stefanie Vallery, from the altercation, according to USA VolleyballTayyiba Haneef-Park, one of Scott’s Olympic teammates, started a Gofundme page for the family.

Police said Monday they were looking for Vallery’s husband, Michael, from whom she had separated.

Scott “is a selfless and inspirational woman,” Park wrote. “In her attempt to protect her sister from attack, she was critically wounded in the thigh and hands. She underwent surgery and will have a long road to full recovery ahead of her.”

Scott, a two-time Olympic silver medalist middle blocker, retired from the national team after becoming the oldest female Olympic volleyball player in history at the 2012 London Games as a 39-year-old mom. She spent the better part of two decades with the national team and was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2016.

At age 45, Scott was a player/coach in the USA Volleyball Open National Championships Open Division in the spring.

“USA Volleyball sends our strength, love and support to Danielle and her family,” USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this heinous incident yet so proud of Danielle’s incredible bravery and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Mikaela Shiffrin goes for Killington World Cup three-peat

By Nick ZaccardiNov 21, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin shared some of her favorite racing memories with 60,000 spectators in Killington, Vt., between the last two seasons. The world’s best Alpine skier can create some more on Saturday and Sunday.

Shiffrin headlines Vermont’s third straight year hosting a World Cup weekend, the first eastern stop in the U.S. since 1991, with live coverage on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold’s Snow Pass.

NBC Sports Alpine coverage this Saturday and Sunday also includes men’s speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta.

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Saturday 9:30 a.m. Women’s GS Run 1 Gold, NBCSports.com
1 p.m. Women’s GS Run 2 NBCSN, Gold
2 p.m. Men’s Downhill NBCSN, Gold
3 p.m. Women’s GS* NBC
Sunday 10 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 1 Gold, NBCSports.com
1 p.m. Women’s Slalom Run 2 NBC, Gold
2 p.m. Men’s Super-G Gold, OlympicChannel.com
3 p.m. Men’s Super-G* Olympic Channel

*Delayed

Killington quickly became one of the most attended events on the World Cup — women or men — rivaling those in Austria.

Shiffrin, who has family in New England, deserves much credit. Since the first Killington races in November 2016, she has blossomed into a two-time World Cup overall champion and earned her second and third Olympic medals in PyeongChang.

In 2016 in Killington, Shiffrin matched a World Cup record with her 10th straight slalom win. It was her first time competing in front of then-95-year-old maternal grandmother, Pauline Condron, who lives in Massachusetts.

“I’ve never been prouder of doing anything than winning a race in front of my Nana,” Shiffrin said then.

In 2017, Shiffrin notched a statement victory in the Killington slalom. She came to Vermont having lost to Slovak Petra Vlhova in the previous two slaloms and her dominance in the event in question. On that Thanksgiving weekend, Shiffrin routed Vlhova by 1.64 seconds, winning the first of five straight slaloms.

This early season has gone about to plan.

Shiffrin finished third last month in the opening giant slalom, considered her second-best discipline after the slalom (though she took GS gold in PyeongChang, where she was fourth in the slalom.) Then last Saturday, Shiffrin captured the season’s first slalom in Levi, Finland, for a third time, and the reindeer prize that comes with it.

That put Shiffrin at 44 career World Cup wins. If she sweeps the Killington GS on Saturday and slalom on Sunday, she ties Austrian Renate Götschl for fourth on the women’s all-time list, trailing only Lindsey Vonn (82), Annemarie Moser-Pröll (62) and Vreni Schneider (55).

She can also move within one of Marlies Schild‘s record 35 career World Cup slalom victories if she three-peats in the Killington slalom on Sunday. Vlhova, runner-up in Levi, is among the chief rivals looking to delay Shiffrin’s pursuit.

Shiffrin is 23 years old. When Vonn was 23, she had 13 World Cup wins.

Nathan Chen eyes Grand Prix Final spot in France; TV/stream schedule

By Nick ZaccardiNov 21, 2018, 10:50 AM EST
So far, so smooth for Nathan Chen as he balances Yale freshman life with an elite figure skating career. It’s test time again this week at Internationaux de France, the last qualifier for December’s Grand Prix Final.

The world champion can afford a C- or D-performance during his Thanksgiving class break. Breathing room after winning Skate America by the largest margin in history.

All Chen must do to earn a Grand Prix Final place is finish fifth or better in Grenoble against a field lacking top rivals Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno, who already qualified for the Final. The Final is the second-biggest annual competition, taking the top six skaters in the world from the fall Grand Prix Series.

Chen has been training 3,000 miles from his California-based coach, Rafael Arutunian. Though Arutunian expressed concern about the arrangement before Skate America, the early results showed that this unique situation could work.

“We’re still trying to figure it out as we go along,” Chen said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “I’m definitely fully committed to Rafael until the end of my career, really, so we’ll just have to play around with that and try to make the best scenario.”

Other headliners in France, such as Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, have less wiggle room on Friday and Saturday, with live streams on NBC Sports Gold.

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 9 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
10:45 a.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
12:30 p.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
2:30 p.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Saturday 7:45 a.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
10 a.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
1 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
3 p.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Sunday 4 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

If Chen is looking to keep pace with Hanyu and Uno, though, he must win in France. The Japanese Olympic gold and silver medalists swept their Grand Prix starts.

Since Chen won Skate America with half of the eight quadruple jumps he attempted in PyeongChang, Hanyu surpassed him with the highest score in the world this season (297.12 to 280.57). But Hanyu is now uncertain for the Grand Prix Final since reinjuring his right ankle on Saturday.

Chen, Hanyu and Uno have not been in the same competition since the PyeongChang Olympics. Fortunately for Chen, the Grand Prix Final is again during one of his breaks from classes.

This week, Chen faces two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang, who has struggled since finishing fourth at the Olympics (one spot ahead of Chen). Sochi Olympian Jason Brown is also in the field, though he has never landed a clean, fully rotated quad in competition.

The women’s field is deeper, which could spell trouble for Medvedeva, who went undefeated for two years but has finished second or third in her last four competitions dating to January. The Olympic silver medalist took bronze at her first Grand Prix last month, which means she only automatically qualifies for the Final with a win this week. If she’s second, it could come to a tiebreak for the last spot at the Final.

And Medvedeva is not the highest-ranked skater in this week’s field. That honor falls on 16-year-old Japanese Rika Kihira, who landed two triple Axels in winning NHK Trophy two weeks ago. Only Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, already in the Final, has scored higher than Kihira this season.

U.S. champion Bradie Tennell would qualify for her first Grand Prix Final with a win this week, but that’s a tall order given the presence of Medvedeva and Kihira. Tennell beat Medvedeva in a lower-level September event, then struggled with the difficult triple Lutz-triple loop combination at Skate America and placed fourth.

This week’s ice dance and pairs’ fields feature the world’s best, all from France.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron compete on the top international level for the first time since earning a third world title in March. They missed an earlier Grand Prix due to Cizeron’s back injury, which excludes them from a Grand Prix Final matchup with American rivals and training partners Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue.

Instead this week, they face the next-best U.S. couple, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, who won NHK Trophy two weeks ago and have a great chance to make the Final for the first time.

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres are the class of the pairs’ field, looking to become the first French to make a Grand Prix Final in the discipline since 2001. North Korean Olympians Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik are the third-ranked pair in the field and could make their first Grand Prix podium.

