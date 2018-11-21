Mikaela Shiffrin goes for Killington World Cup three-peat

Mikaela Shiffrin shared some of her favorite racing memories with 60,000 spectators in Killington, Vt., between the last two seasons. The world’s best Alpine skier can create some more on Saturday and Sunday.
Shiffrin headlines Vermont’s third straight year hosting a World Cup weekend, the first eastern stop in the U.S. since 1991, with live coverage on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold’s Snow Pass.
NBC Sports Alpine coverage this Saturday and Sunday also includes men’s speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Saturday
|9:30 a.m.
|Women’s GS Run 1
|Gold, NBCSports.com
|1 p.m.
|Women’s GS Run 2
|NBCSN, Gold
|2 p.m.
|Men’s Downhill
|NBCSN, Gold
|3 p.m.
|Women’s GS*
|NBC
|Sunday
|10 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom Run 1
|Gold, NBCSports.com
|1 p.m.
|Women’s Slalom Run 2
|NBC, Gold
|2 p.m.
|Men’s Super-G
|Gold, OlympicChannel.com
|3 p.m.
|Men’s Super-G*
|Olympic Channel
*Delayed
Killington quickly became one of the most attended events on the World Cup — women or men — rivaling those in Austria.
Shiffrin, who has family in New England, deserves much credit. Since the first Killington races in November 2016, she has blossomed into a two-time World Cup overall champion and earned her second and third Olympic medals in PyeongChang.
In 2016 in Killington, Shiffrin matched a World Cup record with her 10th straight slalom win. It was her first time competing in front of then-95-year-old maternal grandmother, Pauline Condron, who lives in Massachusetts.
“I’ve never been prouder of doing anything than winning a race in front of my Nana,” Shiffrin said then.
In 2017, Shiffrin notched a statement victory in the Killington slalom. She came to Vermont having lost to Slovak Petra Vlhova in the previous two slaloms and her dominance in the event in question. On that Thanksgiving weekend, Shiffrin routed Vlhova by 1.64 seconds, winning the first of five straight slaloms.
This early season has gone about to plan.
Shiffrin finished third last month in the opening giant slalom, considered her second-best discipline after the slalom (though she took GS gold in PyeongChang, where she was fourth in the slalom.) Then last Saturday, Shiffrin captured the season’s first slalom in Levi, Finland, for a third time, and the reindeer prize that comes with it.
That put Shiffrin at 44 career World Cup wins. If she sweeps the Killington GS on Saturday and slalom on Sunday, she ties Austrian Renate Götschl for fourth on the women’s all-time list, trailing only Lindsey Vonn (82), Annemarie Moser-Pröll (62) and Vreni Schneider (55).
She can also move within one of Marlies Schild‘s record 35 career World Cup slalom victories if she three-peats in the Killington slalom on Sunday. Vlhova, runner-up in Levi, is among the chief rivals looking to delay Shiffrin’s pursuit.
Shiffrin is 23 years old. When Vonn was 23, she had 13 World Cup wins.
