Alex Naddour, Olympic medalist, no longer on USA Gymnastics suspended list

Alex Naddour, the 2016 Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist, was recently removed from USA Gymnastics’ suspended list after being placed on it June.
“We were notified by the U.S. Center for SafeSport to remove Alex Naddour from the suspended list on Nov. 14,” a USA Gymnastics official said in an email Monday. “For any additional info, you will need to contact the Center directly.”
The U.S. Center for Safe Sport, which handles sexual misconduct matters for the U.S. Olympic movement, has not responded to a Monday morning request for comment. Neither organization, nor Naddour, has commented publicly on the matter related to his suspension.
“I wanted everyone to know that the US Center for Safesport completed its investigation and I have been reinstated to coach and compete through both the Center and USAG,” was posted on Naddour’s social media Sunday. “Out of respect to all parties involved, I will have no further comment on the matter.”
Naddour’s original, indefinite suspension was on grounds relating to two USA Gymnastics bylaws, including one regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and the other on interim measures before complaints are resolved.
Naddour, 27, also competed at five straight world championships before missing this year’s worlds while on the suspended list.
He is married to two-time 2003 World champion Hollie Vise, and they have two children.
Rio Olympic BMX champion Connor Fields was “knocked out” at February’s national championships in what he called the scariest injury of his life.
“I hit my head … and woke up strapped to a body board in an ambulance on the way to the hospital,” was posted on Fields’ social media on Sunday after he placed second at Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Okla. “When I asked what happened they told me I had a seizure on impact. I haven’t really ever been knocked out before, and when they told me that I was absolutely terrified. Couple months later I was cleared by the doctors.”
Fields, 26, did not compete at the first World Cup stop of 2018 in late March and early April after a crash at nationals. He returned to finish 14th, 15th and 34th in the next three World Cups and 29th at the world championships.
He was seventh and 12th in the last two World Cups in late September and ranks 17th in the world, down from No. 2 at the end of 2017.
“This was by far the toughest year of my career,” was posted on Fields’ social media.
In 2016, the brash Fields became the first U.S. Olympic champion in an event that debuted at the 2008 Beijing Games. He overcame a broken wrist suffered four months before Rio.
Stars from powers Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa won the male World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, but only American Perry Baker has won it twice.
The speedy Olympian earned the title for a second straight season, despite missing the last two legs of the 10-stop World Series with a shoulder injury. He still ranked fourth in tries and 10th in points.
Baker, 32, reverted to rugby after a brief football career, failing a physical with the Philadelphia Eagles but playing two years in the Arena League as a wide receiver.
He made the national team in 2014 and in his second tournament scored a game-winning try in an upset of Fiji, which would go on to win the first Olympic men’s rugby sevens tournament in Rio.
Baker and the Americans placed ninth in Rio. They were fifth and sixth in the World Series the last two years, including a title in Las Vegas in March. Baker had the highlight of that leg, an end-to-end score in a 19-7 semifinal win over Fiji.
The U.S. went on to beat Argentina 28-0 in the final for its second leg victory in the near-20-year-history of the World Series, after winning in London in 2015.
Last season, Baker became the first U.S. player to lead the World Series in tries, after finishing second the previous campaign. He also had a leading 285 points (a try is worth five points).