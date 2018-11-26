Alex Naddour, Olympic medalist, no longer on USA Gymnastics suspended list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Naddour, the 2016 Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist, was recently removed from USA Gymnastics’ suspended list after being placed on it June.

“We were notified by the U.S. Center for SafeSport to remove Alex Naddour from the suspended list on Nov. 14,” a USA Gymnastics official said in an email Monday. “For any additional info, you will need to contact the Center directly.”

The U.S. Center for Safe Sport, which handles sexual misconduct matters for the U.S. Olympic movement, has not responded to a Monday morning request for comment. Neither organization, nor Naddour, has commented publicly on the matter related to his suspension.

Naddour was removed from USA Gymnastics’ suspended list one day after the U.S. Center for Safe Sport cleared him, according to the Arizona Republic.

“I wanted everyone to know that the US Center for Safesport completed its investigation and I have been reinstated to coach and compete through both the Center and USAG,” was posted on Naddour’s social media Sunday. “Out of respect to all parties involved, I will have no further comment on the matter.”

Naddour’s original, indefinite suspension was on grounds relating to two USA Gymnastics bylaws, including one regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and the other on interim measures before complaints are resolved.

Naddour, 27, also competed at five straight world championships before missing this year’s worlds while on the suspended list.

He is married to two-time 2003 World champion Hollie Vise, and they have two children.

