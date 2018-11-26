TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Perry Baker crowned World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year again

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2018, 8:23 AM EST
Leave a comment

Men from powers Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa have won the World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, but only American Perry Baker has won it twice.

The speedy Olympian earned the title for a second straight season, despite missing the last two legs of the 10-stop World Series with a shoulder injury. He still ranked fourth in tries and 10th in points.

Baker, 32, reverted to rugby after a brief football career, failing a physical with the Philadelphia Eagles but playing two years in the Arena League as a wide receiver.

He made the national team in 2014 and in his second tournament scored a game-winning try in an upset of Fiji, which would go on to win the first Olympic men’s rugby sevens tournament in Rio.

Baker and the Americans placed ninth in Rio. They were fifth and sixth in the World Series the last two years, including a title in Las Vegas in March. Baker had the highlight of that leg, an end-to-end score in a 19-7 semifinal win over Fiji.

The U.S. went on to beat Argentina 28-0 in the final for its second title in the near-20-year-history of the World Series, after winning in London in 2015.

Last season, Baker became the first U.S. player to lead the World Series in tries, after finishing second the previous campaign. He also had a leading 285 points (a try is worth five points).

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nate Ebner on transition from Olympic rugby back to NFL

Mikaela Shiffrin wins Killington slalom; one shy of World Cup record

By Nick ZaccardiNov 25, 2018, 4:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Yevgenia Medvedeva misses Grand Prix Final Mikaela Shiffrin just misses Killington giant slalom podium Nathan Chen rallies, wins GP France, sets possible Yuzuru Hanyu matchup

Mikaela Shiffrin joked after yet another World Cup slalom win that she told Marlies Schild as recently as three years ago that the Austrian is her idol.

Shiffrin, at the age of 23, is now on the brink of matching her idol for the most career World Cup slalom victories.

Shiffrin won her 34th slalom, and her third straight in Killington, Vt., on Sunday. She is one shy of the retired Schild’s record.

Shiffrin skied through the fog to prevail by .57 of a second over Slovakian Petra Vlhova. Olympic champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was third. Shiffrin led by .29 after the morning run and had the field’s second-fastest afternoon run.

“Definitely a couple points on the course where I wasn’t sure I was still on the course,” said Shiffrin, whose lead shrank below three tenths midway through her second run.

KILLINGTON: Results | Alpine TV Schedule

Shiffrin already has the slalom wins record if you include her three parallel slalom victories, but she can tie Schild for traditional slaloms in Courchevel, France, on Dec. 22.

When Shiffrin made her first World Cup podium in Lienz, Austria, on Dec. 29, 2011, she blurted out to the winner Schild. “Oh my gosh, I’m such a big fan,” she said, according to The New York Times. “Well, I’m also on the podium with you. But I’m still a big fan.”

Shiffrin said Sunday that she still studies video of Schild, who retired in 2014.

“I don’t care if I break her record, I still feel like she’s the greatest slalom skier of this generation because she was the first,” Shiffrin said on NBC. “She was the first one to completely pioneer a new kind of style of skiing. Some of her runs, it was like she belonged with the men [Schild was actually a forerunner for a men’s World Cup slalom in January 2012]. If I break her record or not, I feel like it’s not even comparable.”

Shiffrin is also one win shy of fourth place on the women’s career list across all disciplines. She’s at 45. Only Lindsey Vonn (82), Annemarie Moser-Pröll (62), Vreni Schneider (55) and Renate Götschl (46) have more.

“I’ve always wanted to be the best skier in the world,” she said. “Slalom came sooner for me. For whatever reason it clicked earlier on.”

Vonn, who notched her 45th win at age 27, has yet to race in this her farewell season and, after a training crash Monday, will not be at next weekend’s speed races at her favorite venue of Lake Louise, Alberta.

Also Sunday, Paula Moltzan and Nina O’Brien had their best career World Cup finishes of 17th and 23, respectively. The U.S. put three women in the top 30 of a World Cup slalom for the first time since Jan. 12, 2016.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn crashes, delays start of farewell season

Behind the scenes at Grand Prix France: Day 4

AP Photo
By jean-christophe berlotNov 25, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
1 Comment

Jean-Christophe Berlot is on the ground in Grenoble to cover Internationaux de France, the sixth and final Grand Prix event in the series before the Grand Prix Final. This is his behind-the-scenes look at the competition on the day after the competition.

Chen has much more in store

Don’t try to follow the planned program content of Nathan Chen’s skates. He often changes them at the last minute.

“I know the rules and how to coordinate the jumps, in regards to combos and not repeating quads,” Chen explained after his victorious free skate in Grenoble. “I have a basic layout ready for the program, but also Plan B variations. Before a program I have a layout ready, but that also may change!”

In Grenoble, Chen had planned a quad Salchow followed by a quad Lutz, and he delivered a quad flip and a quad toe to open his program.

“We made the decision yesterday, before practice. I’m not yet at the level I should be. Skating a clean program is very important nowadays. Also, I need to be realistic with myself. I skated the maximum I could pull as now,” Chen added. And yet, watching Chen skate, one could feel that his program still had a lot of potential.

“Yes, the goal is to keep on improving and adding things. It’s a big confidence boost to know I can!” Chen concluded.

Watch the board!

It happened right during Team USA’s Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov’s free program Saturday night: the plastic tile of a sponsor fell off from the board onto the ice. In a split second, while Lu and Mitrofanov were skating to the other side of the rink, a staff member jumped over the board onto the ice and threw the tile over. He jumped back again before they were back, thus avoiding a potentially dangerous fall by the skaters, especially since the tile was ice-white and would have been difficult to see. However impressive the guy’s jumps were, the points he amassed there couldn’t be found in the team’s results!

Heading to Nationals

A journalist asked the three best pairs in Grenoble to comment about how they planned to prepare the big national championships awaiting them. Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea talked about the work they were planning to in their Colorado training base and subsequently gave the microphone to Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès.

“No,” Ciprès replied jokingly: “I won’t say anything, because the question is about ‘big championships.’ We don’t have a big championship here!” The room erupted in laughter. No other internationally competitive pair exists at the moment in France.

Fortunately, Russia’s Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii had a lot more to say about the level of Russian Nationals!

Applause-o-meter

If the placement of a skater were correlated to the loudness of the applause he or she received, then Yevgenia Medvedeva would have come first in all categories in Grenoble. The audience cheered at her as soon as she stepped on the ice, be it for practice or competition. She didn’t make it to the podium this time, but watching the protocols makes you wonder: maybe the volume of support she got could be correlated to her components? She received the best of the field for her free program Saturday. At any rate, and however strongly the social media in Russia may be bashing her, she can count on a solid – and unique – crop of fans around the world!

Rika and her big bag

When she arrived at the post-event press conference after her impressive victory, Rika Kihira was carrying a huge bag full of the gifts she had received on the ice, plush toys, cards and flowers all mixed up at once. The bag was so big, that it was almost hiding her, and she could certainly have been put in it as well. Watching her, all smiles out, you could really tell how petite and young she is. Yet a big champion already!

Food is over!

“No food?” was Medvedeva’s first reaction when she discovered that the Skating Lounge, where skaters and coaches could nurture themselves after a practice or a competition segment, had been destroyed and chairs had already been piled up. Medvedeva was one of the first ones to reach the site Sunday morning, but most skaters and officials had the same reaction afterwards: “It’s a pity, the food was so good!” an official said. “We have managed to save some water,” an ISU staff member suggested with a smile – to make the ice maybe?

This column is way too harsh on the French organization, however, as the Club of Grenoble did a wonderful job for all of us here. Grenoble is regaining its status as a skating capital of the world it was, half a century ago!

Improbable encounter

Lady Jayne Torvill graced the rink with her presence. The 1984 Olympic gold medalist (with Christopher Dean) was invited to the French Team Supporting Club party. There, she was found discussing with an elderly gentleman, saying how much he remembered her team’s world famous “Bolero”, that night of February 14, 1984. This gentleman happened to be Guillaume Cizeron’s grandfather. He explained to her how he taught Guillaume to do tumbling when he was younger. You have to listen to Grandpa’s memories to come to know your heroes better!

Just like school children!

Preparing the final gala is always a feat – if not a feast. Yohann Deslot, who coaches in Grenoble, rehearsed the group numbers with the best ranked skaters of the competition Sunday morning. Needless to say, they were not the best-disciplined class one would dream of. Deslot was trying to give his instructions, but the skaters had other plans.

Kevin Aymoz, the French men’s hope, was playing on the ice like a fish in the water. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were certainly the most exuberant of all, cheering and pulling their fellow skaters. Maria Sotskova, Yevgenia Medvedeva and Stanislava Konstantinova, the three Russians, were dancing as if they were in a nightclub. Morgan Ciprès lifted Vanessa James into a pair spin – just for the fun of it. Guillaume Cizeron looked like a 1970s New York gangster with his trendy cap above his beard. Nathan Chen skated with his Yale student’s classy glasses. Fortunately, the final number could drive from their talent!

Bye Grenoble!

The six legs of the Grand Prix season are now over. The next stage, for the happy few, will take place in beautiful Vancouver. Thank you, skaters and coaches and team members to have given us such a thrill in Grenoble. Thank you all for having followed us. It’s been a privilege for us to give you some of the powerful vitamins only skating can give.

Stay tuned though: there is much more awaiting you in the following week… And the week after!

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen rallies to capture Grand Prix France title 