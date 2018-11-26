Stephanie Gilmore wins seventh surfing world title, ties record

Australian Stephanie Gilmore tied the female record with her seventh surfing world title, mathematically clinching at the season-ending Maui Pro on Monday.
“Surfing means everything to me. It’s given me everything,” she said. “I’ll never forget being a young girl, surfing all day long. It’s all I could think about. It’s still my first love.”
Gilmore, 30, joined retired countrywoman Layne Beachley with seven championships. Only Kelly Slater, with 11, has more among men and women.
“She could easily win a dozen IMO and I hope she does,” was posted on Slater’s Instagram Story.
Gilmore clinched when American Lakey Peterson was eliminated on the first day of the Maui contest on Monday. Peterson needed to win Maui and have Gilmore fail to reach the semifinals for a chance at her first world title.
Gilmore won four straight championships from 2007-10, then again in 2012 and 2014. She is an early medal favorite for the sport’s Olympic debut in 2020, along with countrywoman Tyler Wright (2016, 2017 World champ) and the two or three Americans who will qualify for Tokyo.
Hawaiian Carissa Moore is the lone U.S. woman to win a world title since Lisa Andersen won four straight from 1994-97. Australians Gilmore, Beachley and Wright combined for 16 of last 20 crowns.
Rio Olympic BMX champion Connor Fields was “knocked out” at February’s national championships in what he called the scariest injury of his life.
“I hit my head … and woke up strapped to a body board in an ambulance on the way to the hospital,” was posted on Fields’ social media on Sunday after he placed second at Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Okla. “When I asked what happened they told me I had a seizure on impact. I haven’t really ever been knocked out before, and when they told me that I was absolutely terrified. Couple months later I was cleared by the doctors.”
Fields, 26, did not compete at the first World Cup stop of 2018 in late March and early April after a crash at nationals. He returned to finish 14th, 15th and 34th in the next three World Cups and 29th at the world championships.
He was seventh and 12th in the last two World Cups in late September and ranks 17th in the world, down from No. 2 at the end of 2017.
“This was by far the toughest year of my career,” was posted on Fields’ social media.
In 2016, the brash Fields became the first U.S. Olympic champion in an event that debuted at the 2008 Beijing Games. He overcame a broken wrist suffered four months before Rio.
Alex Naddour, the 2016 Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist, was recently removed from USA Gymnastics’ suspended list after being placed on it June.
“We were notified by the U.S. Center for SafeSport to remove Alex Naddour from the suspended list on Nov. 14,” a USA Gymnastics official said in an email Monday. “For any additional info, you will need to contact the Center directly.”
The U.S. Center for Safe Sport, which handles sexual misconduct matters for the U.S. Olympic movement, has not responded to a Monday morning request for comment. Neither organization, nor Naddour, has commented publicly on the matter related to his suspension.
“I wanted everyone to know that the US Center for Safesport completed its investigation and I have been reinstated to coach and compete through both the Center and USAG,” was posted on Naddour’s social media Sunday. “Out of respect to all parties involved, I will have no further comment on the matter.”
Naddour’s original, indefinite suspension was on grounds relating to two USA Gymnastics bylaws, including one regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and the other on interim measures before complaints are resolved.
Naddour, 27, also competed at five straight world championships before missing this year’s worlds while on the suspended list.
He is married to two-time 2003 World champion Hollie Vise, and they have two children.