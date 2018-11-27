TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
AP Photo

Yevgenia Medvedeva responds to social media criticism

By jean-christophe berlotNov 27, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lakey Peterson, with Guinness World Record, Egg McMuffin links, leads U.S. surfing to Olympic debut Alex Naddour, Olympic medalist, no longer on USA Gymnastics suspended list Stephanie Gilmore wins seventh surfing world title, ties record

GRENOBLE, France — Yevgenia Medvedeva has been affected by social media critics since moving from Moscow to Toronto. Her fourth-place finish at Internationaux de France last week, her first time off a senior international podium, fueled her to discuss how she’s handling it.

“I never expected that there would be so much negative on social media,” said Medvedeva, the Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion. “So I’ve made a strong rule between social networks and me. I only have one Instagram page at the moment, and it’s completely private. I only have 16 subscribers, and they are my closest friends. I know that there are lots of followers and fans out there. Fans send me warm messages of support as well. There is so much good stuff there that it will eventually cover all the bad in this life.

“But now the connection with social media is running through my agent, and I’m not using it anymore.”

The skating world is putting pressure on Medvedeva to digest rapidly digest her changes in the last year. She would also love to, actually. But she is well aware that it can’t be so.

“You know, I have such a personality,” she said. “It comes from my ex-coach’s team: we want to do everything right here, right now, right away. Well, maybe there was a time for it, but it’s not the case anymore. That’s finished. Now I have to find myself a new style: a new style of skating, a new style of practicing, a new lifestyle. The change is even much bigger than I had anticipated.”

New coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson agreed.

“I can fix things, but I can’t do quick fix,” Orser said. “Jason Brown [Medvedeva’s new training mate in Toronto] always repeats that: ‘step by step, step by step.’ I don’t really like these words, but it’s a rule of life. It has to be the way. Fortunately, I’m not a person to give up. I was so sad after my free program Saturday that I even didn’t want to talk to anybody. But I also have to understand that such a time will not last forever. It will come to an end. If I keep going, things will get fixed. If you’re working, you will have a result.”

The anticipated showdown between Medvedeva and former training partner and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova at the Grand Prix Final next week will not happen. Medvedeva failed to qualify for the six-skater event, pushing their first head-to-head since PyeongChang to Russian Nationals in late December.

“Of course, our role is to make Yevgenia happy on the ice, a little bit like we had done with Yuna [Kim, the South Korean 2010 Olympic gold medalist, also an Orser pupil],” Orser said before the French Grand Prix. “But not only this. We also want [her] to stay a fierce competitor. There is balance to find between the lightness of life and the fierceness of the athlete. The risk otherwise is to be vulnerable technically. So we need to work on awareness and focus. We may have come too soon to show the difference.”

Medvedeva has seen eye-to-eye with Orser since the summer.

“No one is in prison, right?” she said, laughing, in Grenoble. “We can do anything we want. But I think that at this point I have to be more open to the world.

“The competition in Grenoble was mentally hard for me. I think it’s just because I closed my mind too much inside myself. There was too much tension. It was not a good experience – but it was an experience. We need to find a balance at the moment, and we’re trying to find one. It’s sad, but we really need time.”

Change – the changes her life had to meet when she relocated to Toronto – is certainly the one topic Medvedeva favors most nowadays. She speaks Russian only with her mom and friends back home.

“It will require at least a year for me to get used to all this – my new coaches, my new friends, my new apartment,” she said.

Another change which Medvedeva is undergoing, at the moment, is physical at age 19.

“It’s hard to get used to a new body,” she said, adding that she’s working with a nutritionist. “It’s not that I want to be skinny or because I feel I need to lose weight because I’m fat. But I want to gain muscles and make my body feel better. That’s a part of the work, nothing else.”

Orser noted it, too. Body changes imply that technique has to be adjusted accordingly.

“Yevgenia came to us with a very good technique,” he said. “It’s just a matter of small adjustments. She is now changing and maturing, and we have to pay attention to her jumping technique. Physically, it’s already a big change.”

Russians before Medvedeva starred as teens but could not endure nearly as long as she has. More young Russians are on their way to challenge her for a place at March’s world championships and beyond.

“You see, there are also lots of rumors right now, also on social media saying that I want to prevent junior skaters to access the senior ranks, that I get mad at them. I’m not!” Medvedeva said, alluding to former coach Eteri Tutberidze saying in May that Medvedeva asked if Zagitova could have been left in junior division for the Olympic season. “I look at this in complete quietness. You know, that was me. I came to the senior ranks myself, and I won everything in my first senior year. It’s always been like this. I see the difference between younger skaters and me, skating wise. But at the same time, I also see the difference between their body and mine. We may stay in our children’s bodies as long as we can, but not forever. It’s OK. Just keep going, it’s natural. These girls will change, too. There is one thing I wish to tell them, though: stay kids and childish, in your bodies but especially mentally, as long as you can.”

Medvedeva’s choreographic process for this season also marked quite a change, working with Canadians David Wilson and Sandra Bezic after all those years in Moscow.

“The goal is to grow with the sport, not to be diminished by it,” Tracy Wilson said. “It takes about one year and a half for a skater to find that balance. The same happened to us when [Javier Fernandez] came to us. In his second year with us, it was around Christmas, before Europeans, Brian and I were watching him skate, and we both saw that he was getting it. Before then he was skating to what he was learning, and all of a sudden, he was owning it. It’s like when you’re learning a new language: for a while you keep thinking in your regular language, and all of a sudden you start thinking in your new language.”

L’Equipe journalist Clémentine Blondet assisted with the Medvedeva interview.

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ashley Wagner on coaching, TV work, future

Lakey Peterson, with Guinness World Record, Egg McMuffin links, leads U.S. surfing to Olympic debut

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 27, 2018, 10:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Yevgenia Medvedeva responds to social media criticism Alex Naddour, Olympic medalist, no longer on USA Gymnastics suspended list Stephanie Gilmore wins seventh surfing world title, ties record

Lakey Peterson‘s mom is a former Guinness World Record holder. Her grandfather created the McDonald’s Egg McMuffin. She is now the best surfer in the U.S. after a breakthrough 2018, with 20 months until the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Peterson went into this week’s Maui Pro, the last contest of the World Surf League campaign, in second place in the season-long standings. She trailed only the legendary Australian Stephanie Gilmore, who won six world titles between 2007-14.

Peterson’s minute world title chances vanished on her elimination in the opening rounds Monday at Honolua Bay. Gilmore became the second woman to win seven world titles, joining retired countrywoman Layne Beachley.

“Stephanie’s trying to be the greatest of all time,” said USA Surfing Olympic coach Joey Buran, who guided Peterson a decade ago in her early teens, around when Peterson had a poster of Gilmore on her bedroom wall. “Lakey’s trying to make her move now.”

It’s an opportune time. The bulk of, if not the entire U.S. Olympic surfing team will be decided via next year’s World Surf League standings.

Peterson nearly screamed from the couch on Aug. 3, 2016, when she learned via email that the sport was officially added to the Olympic program.

“Kind of been some talk of it within the industry,” she said before a fan meet-and-greet in her native Southern California this summer. “It wasn’t completely foreign news.” 

On that day in August 2016, many would not have pegged Peterson to make the Olympic team, which could be limited to two Americans per gender.

It had been four years since her one and only World Surf League event win at the 2012 U.S. Open as a 17-year-old. She had missed the first half of the 2016 season with a broken ankle, what she calls her biggest obstacle in surfing. Americans Courtney Conlogue, Carissa Moore and Tatiana Weston-Webb were ranked Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in the world behind Australian Tyler Wright. (Webb, a Hawaiian, announced this past April that she would represent her birthplace of Brazil as an Olympic hopeful.)

Peterson’s mom, Sue, was in another room at the house when the Olympic news broke. She has a unique perspective.

“I’d love for Lakey to have the opportunity to compete in the Olympics because, as an athlete, I know what it feels like to try, and I never experienced that honor,” she said. “But I was a little bit [thinking], oh shoot, that’s a lot of pressure. I know what that pressure is like. They go to the Olympics, and if they don’t win a gold medal, then they’re [labeled] a loser. It’s too bad because they’re all great athletes.”

Sue Hinderaker Peterson held the 50-yard freestyle American record from 1978 to 1980 as an All-American at the University of Southern California. It got her in the 1980 Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest female swimmer at 4.42 miles per hour in a 25-yard pool, standard for NCAA meets. Olympic pools are 50 meters.

But Hinderaker Peterson never made it to the Games. There were no Olympic Trials in 1980 because of the U.S. boycott. Hinderaker Peterson’s best event, the 50m freestyle, also wasn’t on the Olympic program in 1976, 1980 or 1984. It debuted at Seoul 1988.

USA Swimming still held a national championships meet days after the 1980 Moscow Games ended. An Olympic team would still be named, for what it was worth. Hinderaker Peterson, seventh in the 100m free at the 1976 Olympic Trials, skipped it and flew to Hawaii.

“I had already had my chance in 1976, and that was all I needed,” she said in 1982, according to the (Palm Springs, Calif.) Desert Sun. “To tell the truth, I was kind of glad that I didn’t have to try out again.”

She finished competitive swimming at USC the next year. In 1982, she married David Peterson. Turns out, his father invented the Egg McMuffin.

“He started the whole breakfast business, actually,” said Hinderaker Peterson, who is divorced from David. “When he started at McDonald’s, they weren’t open until 11 a.m. He loved eggs Benedict, so he created this kit to take to Ray Kroc to show him in Chicago. Had a blacksmith make a round circle to put the egg in.”

The Petersons still own one of the original egg rings. In the early 2000s, they had the ring in a cupboard with family photos and a copy of the 1980 Guinness Book of World Records.

Peterson’s childhood is a unique story. When Hinderaker Peterson was five months pregnant, she was told her baby (whose birth name would be Laura) may have Down syndrome and that if they wanted to abort, this was the time..

At eight months pregnant, she came out of the water first in a team triathlon.

When Peterson was 5, brother Parker 10 and sister Whitney 13, the family traveled the world for the better part of a year — Biarritz, Switzerland, Bali, New Zealand, Tahiti, Australia.

“Skipped Africa because we didn’t want to give her shots,” Hinderaker Peterson said.

Peterson got her picture with Beachley in Manly, Australia. In their two months in Australia, she attended a daily surfing school.

“They would call her Lakey Surf Legend,” Hinderaker Peterson said. “She would get on her boogie board and just stand up. She wasn’t afraid.”

When they returned to California, Peterson stuck to basketball, flag football with the boys, soccer, tennis and water polo. But her mom always hoped she would revert to surfing.

“In the back of my mind I just thought it would be really nice to have her do a sport where we can go to the beach and it’s a little more casual,” Hinderaker Peterson said. “It’s not an Olympic sport. Not as much pressure.”

After many Southern California oceanside trips, Peterson finally asked if she could go to a local surf contest. There was no girls division, so she beat all the boys.

Soon after that, she was competing at a national-level championships, marveling at a pair of Nikes in a glass case display and wondering what it would take to get sponsored by the Swoosh. At 14, Peterson became first woman to throw an aerial maneuver in a contest. She won and won and wrote and wrote letters to the company, which eventually signed her in 2009, when she turned 15.

Nike included Peterson in an all-female surfing film in 2011 with some of the U.S.’ best, including the world champion Moore. Peterson had yet to make her senior world tour debut.

She proved herself later that summer, winning the junior U.S. Open, getting into the senior U.S. Open as a wild card and advancing all the way to the final, where she took runner-up. Peterson, who had worked one day in the drive-thru at one of her father’s six McDonald’s restaurants, reached the elite senior level of pro surfing.

The next year, Peterson won the U.S. Open, competing for Daisy Merrick, the 8-year-old granddaughter of her board shaper and daughter of her church pastor. Daisy was diagnosed with cancer at age 5. Peterson, who taught a Bible study class to Daisy and her friends, promoted websites during the season to aid the family’s medical expenses. Daisy died the following February.

The next five seasons, Peterson made 13 semifinals on the world tour but had zero victories.

“I was doing fine. I was doing OK,” she said. “I just wasn’t winning.”

She broke through at the 2018 season-opening event in Coolangatta, Australia, in March. Then won again in Bali in June. She traded the overall standings lead with Gilmore, arguably the greatest female surfer in history. Only Kelly Slater has more world titles among men or women.

“I broke down a lot of mental barriers,” Peterson said Monday. “Proved to myself that I can be in this position going for a world title. … There’s lots more to learn.”

Like waves of consequence, meaning the biggest waves the surfers face in contests, such was the case Monday. “Something I think I’ve really improved upon,” she said. “A few years ago, I would have been pretty scared. … I need to continue on that trajectory of learning to read the ocean, reefs and bigger swells.”

Peterson and other surfers prefer the season-long world championship format to the Olympics, given the latter’s one-off format inherently increases variability.

“It just feels more, I guess, fair. Like, the best person will truly win,” she said. Peterson then noted that there are no anthem ceremonies on the World Surf League. “That being said, I don’t know if there’s anything more magical than winning a medal, standing up there and hearing your national anthem play. That just would be the most incredible feeling in the world.”

MORE: Will Kelly Slater go for Tokyo 2020?

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Alex Naddour, Olympic medalist, no longer on USA Gymnastics suspended list

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 26, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Alex Naddour, the 2016 Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist, was recently removed from USA Gymnastics’ suspended list after being placed on it June.

“We were notified by the U.S. Center for SafeSport to remove Alex Naddour from the suspended list on Nov. 14,” a USA Gymnastics official said in an email Monday. “For any additional info, you will need to contact the Center directly.”

The U.S. Center for Safe Sport, which handles sexual misconduct matters for the U.S. Olympic movement said it does not comment on specific matters per policy.

Neither organization, nor Naddour, has commented publicly on the matter related to his suspension.

Naddour was removed from USA Gymnastics’ suspended list one day after the U.S. Center for Safe Sport cleared him, according to the Arizona Republic.

“I wanted everyone to know that the US Center for Safesport completed its investigation and I have been reinstated to coach and compete through both the Center and USAG,” was posted on Naddour’s social media Sunday. “Out of respect to all parties involved, I will have no further comment on the matter.”

Naddour’s original, indefinite suspension was on grounds relating to two USA Gymnastics bylaws, including one regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and the other on interim measures before complaints are resolved.

Naddour, 27, also competed at five straight world championships before missing this year’s worlds while on the suspended list.

He is married to two-time 2003 World champion Hollie Vise, and they have two children.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USOC seeks to revoke USA Gymnastics as NGB