Simone Manuel, Nathan Adrian win 50m freestyles at winter nationals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Manuel and Nathan Adrian, each an Olympic 100m freestyle champion, added 50m golds at winter nationals in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday night.

Manuel easily won the splash and dash by .48 of a second in 24.39. Manuel earned silver or bronze in the 50m free at the 2016 Olympics, 2017 World Championships and this past summer’s Pan Pacific Championships, the last three major international meets.

Adrian, who owns Olympic bronze and world silver in the 50m free, won winter nationals by .51 in 21.94. In the last two years, Adrian has ceded the role of top U.S. sprinter to Caeleb Dressel and failed to qualify for an individual event at 2019 Worlds, ending a 10-year streak of racing individually at major international meets.

Thursday’s final lacked Dressel and Michael Andrew, who will be racing the 50m free at 2019 Worlds.

WINTER NATS: Full Results | TV Schedule

In other events, Katie Ledecky cruised to her second win in as many nights, taking the 400m free by 9.36 seconds in 4:00.35. It’s the 19th-fastest time ever, according to USA Swimming’s database. Ledecky owns the 12 fastest times in history, starting with her world-record 3:56.46 from the Rio Olympics, and last lost a 400m free at the 2012 Olympic Trials.

“I kind of was talking to myself towards the end of that race that if I was under four minutes, that would probably be the easiest a sub-four would feel for me,” Ledecky said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “So to be almost sub-four, that’s really good for the start of the season.”

Ledecky, who routed the 800m free field Wednesday, is also entered in Friday’s 200m free and Saturday’s 100m free.

Rio Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky took the men’s 400m free in 3:50.78, adding to his 800m free title Wednesday. Wilimovsky is better at longer distances, ranked fourth in the world this year in the 800m and 1500m frees and an open-water 10km gold and silver medalist at the last two world championships.

Madisyn Cox took the women’s 200m individual medley in 2:10.76, her best time of a tumultuous 2018. The 2017 World bronze medalist missed nationals after testing positive for a banned substance due to a legal supplement that had been contaminated.

The original two-year suspension was reduced to six months after a FINA panel agreed that she did not intend to dope. Since Cox missed nationals, she also missed qualifying for the biggest international meets of 2018 and 2019, the Pan Pacific Championships three months ago and next summer’s world championships.

Cox ranks 11th in the world this year in the 200m IM and fourth among Americans behind Kathleen Baker, Melanie Margalis and Ella Eastin, who are not competing in Greensboro.

MORE: U.S. breaststroke hope tasked with ending 28-year Olympic drought

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!