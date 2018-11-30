Beat Feuz leads Swiss one-two in Beaver Creek downhill

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Swiss Beat Feuz, who missed two PyeongChang Olympic gold medals by three tenths of a second, won the Birds of Prey downhill in Beaver Creek, Colo., by a much smaller margin on Friday.

Feuz edged countryman Mauro Caviezel by .07 under snowfall and at times tough visibility at the annual World Cup stop. It’s the first Swiss one-two in a World Cup downhill since Dec. 29, 2011.

Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal, the PyeongChang downhill champion, took third, .08 back of Feuz. Steven Nyman and Bryce Bennett were the top Americans, sharing ninth. The start was moved down due to the conditions. Full results are here.

Feuz, the 2017 World downhill champion, entered the Olympics as one of the downhill and super-G favorites. He delivered but could not overcome Svindal in the former (.18 behind for bronze) or Austrian Matthias Mayer in the latter (.13 back for silver).

Feuz went on to claim the World Cup season downhill title in March after his most successful campaign in six years with three victories. Between 2012 and 2018, Feuz endured a series of health problems, including left knee surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2012-13 season.

The 31-year-old opened this season with sixth- and 10th-place finishes in Lake Louise, Alberta, last weekend before earning his 11th World Cup victory on Friday.

The Beaver Creek World Cup stop continues with a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday, live on NBC Sports. A full broadcast schedule is here.

