Dana Vollmer swims first final since having second baby

By Nick ZaccardiNov 30, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
Dana Vollmer finished fourth in her first final since the Rio Olympics and her second childbirth, swimming her trademark 100m butterfly at the winter nationals in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday night.

Vollmer, a 31-year-old, five-time Olympic champion, clocked 59.38 seconds to finish 1.58 seconds behind winner Amanda Kendall.

Vollmer returned from having son Arlen in March 2015 to make her third Olympic team in Rio. She’s now going for a fourth Olympics after welcoming her second son, Ryker, on July 4, 2017.

She raced at two other meets since Rio, swimming a 50m freestyle while 26 weeks pregnant last year and a 50m free and a 50m fly last January. We now know where she stands in the 100m butterfly, which she won at the 2012 Olympics.

Vollmer’s 59.38 ranks 24th in the U.S. this year. She has 18 months to improve until the Olympic Trials, where it will likely require a time in the low 57s to qualify for Tokyo. At this point in the last Olympic cycle, Vollmer was six months pregnant.

In other events Friday, Katie Ledecky topped fellow Olympic gold medalist and Stanford training partner Simone Manuel by 2.6 seconds in the 200m freestyle, clocking 1:55.32. While Ledecky is Olympic champion in the event, Manuel focuses on the 50m and 100m frees.

Ledecky hasn’t lost a 200m free to another American in nearly five years, but she took second at the 2017 Worlds and third at August’s Pan Pacific Championships. A showdown with Canadian Taylor Ruck and Japanese Rikako Ikee at July’s worlds will be much anticipated.

Ledecky and Manuel will match up again in the 100m free on Saturday, the final day of nationals, streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 5 p.m. ET.

Olympians Jacob Pebley (200m free) Kylie Masse (100m back), Micah Sumrall (100m breaststroke) and Jay Litherland (400m individual medley) also won Friday.

Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer earned her first World Cup win, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed ninth in her first downhill in 10 months at Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday.

Schmidhofer, 29, prevailed by .15 over Swiss Michelle Gisin. German Kira Weidle rounded out an unlikely podium with last season’s top two downhillers out injured (Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn). Full results are here.

Schmidhofer, the 2017 World champion in super-G, made four podiums in her first 128 World Cup starts dating to 2007 coming into Lake Louise. Her best Olympic finish was 12th in the PyeongChang downhill.

Gisin, like Schmidhofer, had her greatest success at major championships, taking super combined gold in PyeongChang and silver at the 2017 Worlds. The younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist Dominique Gisin matched her best World Cup result with her fourth career runner-up.

The 22-year-old Weidle’s best World Cup finish before Friday was eighth.

Shiffrin, who won in Lake Louise a year ago in her fourth World Cup downhill start, tempered expectations in her least comfortable discipline because she’s had one or two days of downhill training in the last six months.

She improved from 21st place to eighth to fourth in training runs the previous three days before finishing 1.23 seconds behind Schmidhofer on Friday.

The women race another downhill Saturday and a super-G on Sunday. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Swiss Beat Feuz, who missed two PyeongChang Olympic gold medals by three tenths of a second, won the Birds of Prey downhill in Beaver Creek, Colo., by a much smaller margin on Friday.

Feuz edged countryman Mauro Caviezel by .07 under snowfall and at times tough visibility at the annual World Cup stop. It’s the first Swiss one-two in a World Cup downhill since Dec. 29, 2011.

Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal, the PyeongChang downhill champion, took third, .08 back of Feuz. Steven Nyman and Bryce Bennett were the top Americans, sharing ninth. The start was moved down due to the conditions. Full results are here.

Feuz, the 2017 World downhill champion, entered the Olympics as one of the downhill and super-G favorites. He delivered but could not overcome Svindal in the former (.18 behind for bronze) or Austrian Matthias Mayer in the latter (.13 back for silver).

Feuz went on to claim the World Cup season downhill title in March after his most successful campaign in six years with three victories. Between 2012 and 2018, Feuz endured a series of health problems, including left knee surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2012-13 season.

The 31-year-old opened this season with sixth- and 10th-place finishes in Lake Louise, Alberta, last weekend before earning his 11th World Cup victory on Friday.

The Beaver Creek World Cup stop continues with a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday, live on NBC Sports. A full broadcast schedule is here.

