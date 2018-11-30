TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Russia Olympic biathlon gold medalists face doping charges

By Nick ZaccardiNov 30, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
Yevgeny Ustyugov and Svetlana Sleptsova, two of Russia’s six gold medalists from the 2010 Olympics, are among four Russian biathletes charged with some of the nation’s latest doping violations, the International Biathlon Union said Friday.

The IBU cases derive from doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015 and are corroborated by information from the Richard McLaren report into Russian sports doping.

None of Ustyugov, Sleptsova and Alexander Chernysev have competed on the top international level in at least one year. The only active biathlete charged, Alexander Pechenkin, was provisionally suspended.

Russian media named Ustyugov, Sleptsova, Chernysev and Pechenkin as four biathletes charged with doping violations three months ago, when the IBU announced that four unnamed Russians’ cases would be brought to a doping hearing panel if the violations were not accepted.

Ustyugov, 33, earned one of Russia’s two individual Olympic gold medals in 2010. The nation’s disappointing results across all sports in Vancouver, along with hosting the next Winter Games in Sochi, helped lead to what McLaren’s 2016 report called “the well-oiled systemic cheating scheme” put in place ahead of the 2014 Olympics.

Russia’s other individual gold medalist from 2010, cross-country skier Nikita Kryukov, was banned from the Olympics for life by the IOC last November but reinstated upon appeal in January. He was still not invited to the PyeongChang Games by the IOC.

Sleptsova was part of Russia’s gold-medal relay team in 2010 anchored by Olga Zaitseva, who was implicated in the mass Sochi doping and stripped of her 2014 relay silver.

In 2014, Ustyugov was part of Russia’s Olympic champion relay team.

Nicole Schmidhofer gets first World Cup win at Lake Louise; Mikaela Shiffrin 9th

AP
By Nick ZaccardiNov 30, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer earned her first World Cup win, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed ninth in her first downhill in 10 months at Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday.

Schmidhofer, 29, prevailed by .15 over Swiss Michelle Gisin. German Kira Weidle rounded out an unlikely podium with last season’s top two downhillers out injured (Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn). Full results are here.

Schmidhofer, the 2017 World champion in super-G, made four podiums in her first 128 World Cup starts dating to 2007 coming into Lake Louise. Her best Olympic finish was 12th in the PyeongChang downhill.

Gisin, like Schmidhofer, had her greatest success at major championships, taking super combined gold in PyeongChang and silver at the 2017 Worlds. The younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist Dominique Gisin matched her best World Cup result with her fourth career runner-up.

The 22-year-old Weidle’s best World Cup finish before Friday was eighth.

Shiffrin, who won in Lake Louise a year ago in her fourth World Cup downhill start, tempered expectations in her least comfortable discipline because she’s had one or two days of downhill training in the last six months.

She improved from 21st place to eighth to fourth in training runs the previous three days before finishing 1.23 seconds behind Schmidhofer on Friday.

The women race another downhill Saturday and a super-G on Sunday. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Beat Feuz leads Swiss one-two in Beaver Creek downhill

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 30, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
Swiss Beat Feuz, who missed two PyeongChang Olympic gold medals by three tenths of a second, won the Birds of Prey downhill in Beaver Creek, Colo., by a much smaller margin on Friday.

Feuz edged countryman Mauro Caviezel by .07 under snowfall and at times tough visibility at the annual World Cup stop. It’s the first Swiss one-two in a World Cup downhill since Dec. 29, 2011.

Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal, the PyeongChang downhill champion, took third, .08 back of Feuz. Steven Nyman and Bryce Bennett were the top Americans, sharing ninth. The start was moved down due to the conditions. Full results are here.

Feuz, the 2017 World downhill champion, entered the Olympics as one of the downhill and super-G favorites. He delivered but could not overcome Svindal in the former (.18 behind for bronze) or Austrian Matthias Mayer in the latter (.13 back for silver).

Feuz went on to claim the World Cup season downhill title in March after his most successful campaign in six years with three victories. Between 2012 and 2018, Feuz endured a series of health problems, including left knee surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2012-13 season.

The 31-year-old opened this season with sixth- and 10th-place finishes in Lake Louise, Alberta, last weekend before earning his 11th World Cup victory on Friday.

The Beaver Creek World Cup stop continues with a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday, live on NBC Sports. A full broadcast schedule is here.

