U.S. men’s basketball team loses to Argentina for first time since 2005

A senior U.S. men’s basketball team lost to Argentina for the first time since 2005, dropping a 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier 80-63 in La Rioja on Thursday.

The Americans, who also lost at Mexico in June, are still in great position to qualify for the World Cup and can clinch a spot as early as Sunday with a win at Uruguay.

The U.S. rosters for World Cup qualifying have mostly included G League players, with NBA superstars expected for September’s World Cup in China.

A U.S. Olympic team last lost at the 2004 Athens Games in the semifinals to Argentina. The following year, a U.S. team of of mostly non-NBA pros including former NCAA standouts Tyus Edney, Charlie Bell and Lynn Greer fell to Argentina at FIBA Americas.

Argentina’s team in current qualifying includes four-time Olympian and former NBA forward Luis Scola.

