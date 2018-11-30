U.S. men’s basketball team loses to Argentina for first time since 2005

A senior U.S. men’s basketball team lost to Argentina for the first time since 2005, dropping a 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier 80-63 in La Rioja on Thursday.
The Americans, who also lost at Mexico in June, are still in great position to qualify for the World Cup and can clinch a spot as early as Sunday with a win at Uruguay.
The U.S. rosters for World Cup qualifying have mostly included G League players, with NBA superstars expected for September’s World Cup in China.
A U.S. Olympic team last lost at the 2004 Athens Games in the semifinals to Argentina. The following year, a U.S. team of of mostly non-NBA pros including former NCAA standouts Tyus Edney, Charlie Bell and Lynn Greer fell to Argentina at FIBA Americas.
Argentina’s team in current qualifying includes four-time Olympian and former NBA forward Luis Scola.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Candace Parker finished with USA Basketball
Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer earned her first World Cup win, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed ninth in her first downhill in 10 months at Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday.
Schmidhofer, 29, prevailed by .15 over Swiss Michelle Gisin. German Kira Weidle rounded out an unlikely podium with last season’s top two downhillers out injured (Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn). Full results are here.
Schmidhofer, the 2017 World champion in super-G, made four podiums in her first 128 World Cup starts dating to 2007 coming into Lake Louise. Her best Olympic finish was 12th in the PyeongChang downhill.
Gisin, like Schmidhofer, had her greatest success at major championships, taking super combined gold in PyeongChang and silver at the 2017 Worlds. The younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist Dominique Gisin matched her best World Cup result with her fourth career runner-up.
The 22-year-old Weidle’s best World Cup finish before Friday was eighth.
Shiffrin, who won in Lake Louise a year ago in her fourth World Cup downhill start, tempered expectations in her least comfortable discipline because she’s had one or two days of downhill training in the last six months.
She improved from 21st place to eighth to fourth in training runs the previous three days before finishing 1.23 seconds behind Schmidhofer on Friday.
The women race another downhill Saturday and a super-G on Sunday. A full broadcast schedule is here.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Ted Ligety determined to win again after series of injuries
Swiss Beat Feuz, who missed two PyeongChang Olympic gold medals by three tenths of a second, won the Birds of Prey downhill in Beaver Creek, Colo., by a much smaller margin on Friday.
Feuz edged countryman Mauro Caviezel by .07 under snowfall and at times tough visibility at the annual World Cup stop. It’s the first Swiss one-two in a World Cup downhill since Dec. 29, 2011.
Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal, the PyeongChang downhill champion, took third, .08 back of Feuz. Steven Nyman and Bryce Bennett were the top Americans, sharing ninth. The start was moved down due to the conditions. Full results are here.
Feuz, the 2017 World downhill champion, entered the Olympics as one of the downhill and super-G favorites. He delivered but could not overcome Svindal in the former (.18 behind for bronze) or Austrian Matthias Mayer in the latter (.13 back for silver).
Feuz went on to claim the World Cup season downhill title in March after his most successful campaign in six years with three victories. Between 2012 and 2018, Feuz endured a series of health problems, including left knee surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2012-13 season.
The 31-year-old opened this season with sixth- and 10th-place finishes in Lake Louise, Alberta, last weekend before earning his 11th World Cup victory on Friday.
The Beaver Creek World Cup stop continues with a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday, live on NBC Sports. A full broadcast schedule is here.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Ted Ligety determined to win again after series of injuries