Mikaela Shiffrin joins exclusive club with first super-G win

One of Mikaela Shiffrin‘s goals this season was to become the seventh woman to notch World Cup wins in every discipline. She accomplished that in her first opportunity.

The two-time World Cup overall champion grabbed her first super-G victory on Sunday, prevailing by .77 of a second in Lake Louise, Alberta. Shiffrin said she had not done full-length super-G training since September.

“If anything, I expected that it wouldn’t be a great race,” she said. “I never felt a super-G run like that.”

Shiffrin, whose Olympic titles are in slalom and giant slalom, now has 46 World Cup wins, matching retired Austrian Renate Götschl for fourth on the women’s list. The breakdown per discipline:

Slalom — 37 (three in parallel slalom)

Giant Slalom — 6

Downhill — 1

Super-G — 1

Combined — 1

The six others with wins in five disciplines, all since 1982, when the super-G was introduced: Lindsey Vonn, Tina Maze, Janica Kostelic, Anja Pärson, Pernilla Wiberg and Petra Kronberger. With the combined in danger of being dropped from the program, Shiffrin could be the last addition to this club.

“It was one of my big goals to win in every discipline when I first started racing … one of those goals that you don’t think you’re ever going to achieve,” Shiffrin said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Norwegian Raghnild Mowinckel, who earned two surprise silvers in PyeongChang, also took second on Sunday. German Viktoria Rebensburg rounded out the podium.

Nobody has been more successful at Lake Louise than Vonn, but she is likely out until January after injuring her knee in a Nov. 19 training crash.

While most of Vonn’s wins are in speed events, Shiffrin slowly expanded her repertoire in the last few years, taking care to maintain her strength in the technical events of slalom and giant slalom. Exactly one year ago at Lake Louise, Shiffrin notched her first World Cup downhill victory in just her fourth start in the discipline. Sunday marked Shiffrin’s eighth start in super-G.

Shiffrin also placed fourth and ninth in Lake Louise downhills on Friday and Saturday, despite skiing just one or two days of downhill training in the six months coming into the week.

The World Cup moves to St. Moritz, Switzerland, next weekend for a super-G and a parallel slalom.

