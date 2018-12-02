TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Paul Sherwen, NBC Sports cycling analyst, dies at 62

By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
NBC Sports cyclist analyst Paul Sherwen died Sunday at age 62.

Sherwen, one of the most well-known voices in the sport, was involved in 40 Tours de France, including 33 as a commentator and seven as a competitor. He also covered cycling at five Olympics for NBC in 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

As a pro cyclist, Sherwen won British national titles in 1986 and 1987 and raced in prestigious one-day classics Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo.

Sherwen lived in Uganda since age 7 and was a citizen of the East African nation. He helped create Paul’s Peloton, which brought bicycles to Africa, and advocated for African wildlife as a chairman of the Ugandan Conservation Foundation and supporter of the Helping Rhinos initiative.

“We are saddened to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Paul Sherwen, who passed away this morning at his home in Uganda,” NBC Sports said in a statement. “Paul was synonymous with the Tour de France in the U.S. and will be greatly missed by his legions of fans and the NBC Sports family, which was honored to be part of Paul’s 40th Tour last July. Our thoughts are with Paul’s wife, Katherine, their children, and all of those in the cycling community who became Paul Sherwen fans over his many years calling the sport he loved.”

Mikaela Shiffrin joins exclusive club with first super-G win

By Nick ZaccardiDec 2, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
One of Mikaela Shiffrin‘s goals this season was to become the seventh woman to notch World Cup wins in every discipline. She accomplished that in her first opportunity.

The two-time World Cup overall champion grabbed her first super-G victory on Sunday, prevailing by .77 of a second in Lake Louise, Alberta. Shiffrin said she had not done full-length super-G training since September.

“If anything, I expected that it wouldn’t be a great race,” she said. “I never felt a super-G run like that.”

Shiffrin, whose Olympic titles are in slalom and giant slalom, now has 46 World Cup wins, matching retired Austrian Renate Götschl for fourth on the women’s list. The breakdown per discipline:

Slalom — 37 (three in parallel slalom)
Giant Slalom — 6
Downhill — 1
Super-G — 1
Combined — 1

The six others with wins in five disciplines, all since 1982, when the super-G was introduced: Lindsey Vonn, Tina Maze, Janica Kostelic, Anja Pärson, Pernilla Wiberg and Petra Kronberger. With the combined in danger of being dropped from the program, Shiffrin could be the last addition to this club.

“It was one of my big goals to win in every discipline when I first started racing … one of those goals that you don’t think you’re ever going to achieve,” Shiffrin said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Norwegian Raghnild Mowinckel, who earned two surprise silvers in PyeongChang, also took second on Sunday. German Viktoria Rebensburg rounded out the podium.

Nobody has been more successful at Lake Louise than Vonn, but she is likely out until January after injuring her knee in a Nov. 19 training crash.

While most of Vonn’s wins are in speed events, Shiffrin slowly expanded her repertoire in the last few years, taking care to maintain her strength in the technical events of slalom and giant slalom. Exactly one year ago at Lake Louise, Shiffrin notched her first World Cup downhill victory in just her fourth start in the discipline. Sunday marked Shiffrin’s eighth start in super-G.

Shiffrin also placed fourth and ninth in Lake Louise downhills on Friday and Saturday, despite skiing just one or two days of downhill training in the six months coming into the week.

The World Cup moves to St. Moritz, Switzerland, next weekend for a super-G and a parallel slalom.

Simone Manuel wins duel with Katie Ledecky at winter nationals

Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Simone Manuel completed a sweep of the sprint freestyles at the USA Swimming Winter Nationals, winning the 100m on Saturday.

Manuel touched in 53.38 seconds to beat Margo Geer by a second. Katie Ledecky, the 800m, 400m and 200m free winner this week, finished fifth in in 54.76.

Manuel, who holds the American record in the event at 52.27, tied for the gold medal in the 100m free at the Rio Olympics. She won the 50m free Thursday night and finished second Friday in the 200m free against Ledecky, her teammate and training partner.

Manuel met the time qualifying standards in all three of her events this week for the 2020 Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, in June 2020.

“I’m pleased with my week and am happy with the performance in all three of my races,” Manuel said. “I have gotten some good feedback so that I can hopefully get faster for the rest of the year. I think a lot of the positives were that I was able to execute well on some of the technical aspects of my stroke that I’ve been focusing on in practice and be able to do that in a race. There are good things that will come from this meet. It was nice to come off the long gap from racing.”

For Ledecky, the Winter Nationals served as a jumping off point as she prepares for the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, in July. The five-time Olympic champion qualified for trials in all four events she swam this week.

“I’m happy with all of my swims,” Ledecky said. “There were a lot of good things that I learned, and I feel like I’m in a good place in my training. It’s good to have a meet like this at the end of the year, knowing that as we turn the calendar to 2019, things will get serious pretty quickly. I kind of feel like I get a head start for 2019 by competing in a meet like this.”

Eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian qualified for trials in the 50m free and 100m free based on his times.

Adrian won the 50m free on Thursday night and followed that up with a runner-up in the 100m free Saturday, touching two-hundredths of a second behind Michael Chadwick (48.57).

“I’m in a good place and I’m really excited about that,” Adrian said. “I’ve been training for about eight and a half weeks now, so I’ve never come to a Winter Nationals with such a small window of training in place. I didn’t love getting second (in the 100m), but I’m coming away with a 48.59, which I think is as good as any of my times in season last year. We’ll go off that and not try to get any slower than that as we move into 2019.”

A total of 106 swimmers qualifed for Olympic Trials.

Hali Flickinger, a Rio Olympian, qualified for the Olympic Trials in five events (200m free, 400m free, 400m IM, 200m back, 200m fly), and 14-year old Claire Curzan was the youngest qualifier in three events (the 50m free, 100m fly and 100m back).

The next top-level meet is a Pro Series stop in Knoxville, Tenn., from Jan. 9-12.

