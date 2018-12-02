TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Stefan Luitz beats Marcel Hirscher for first World Cup win

Associated PressDec 2, 2018, 5:58 PM EST
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Stefan Luitz of Germany used a powerful finish to capture a World Cup giant slalom Sunday, ending Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher’s five-race winning streak in the discipline.

Luitz finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 36.38 seconds as he edged Hirscher by 0.14 seconds to break Hirscher’s streak that dates to last season. Thomas Tumler of Switzerland was third for his first World Cup podium. Two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety tied for eighth place as the top American.

The last racer of the day, Luitz made up ground near the bottom. Luitz dropped to the snow in exuberance after seeing his name in first. Understandable considering seven-time World Cup overall winner Hirscher had won nine of the last 10 GS races on the circuit entering the day.

“Marcel is the best skier in the world for the last seven, eight years,” said Luitz, who picked up his first World Cup win and kept Hirscher from his 60th. “It’s unbelievable to be faster in those runs than Marcel.”

For going so fast, Luitz thanked his dad, who just so happens to be his ski technician. Luitz was able to take risks late in the race because he was feeling confident on the snow and trusted his surgically repaired knee. Luitz was on the podium twice last season before tearing a ligament in his left knee.

“I’m feeling really, really good,” Luitz said. “To come back after this injury and win the first race of the season, it’s unbelievable.”

By taking second, Hirscher has made the top-three in 16 straight World Cup GS events. It’s also his ninth World Cup podium at Beaver Creek.

Hirscher had the lead despite two mistakes. He had a feeling it wouldn’t be enough.

“Have you seen the last part? I sprayed a little bit,” said Hirscher, who recently became a new father. “This little bit of spray was too much. … Stefan went perfectly on the edge. He made it better.”

Tumler had quite an afternoon, moving from No. 48 to 21st in the first run and then leading for a good portion of the final run. He was hoping for a top-15 finish and got a whole lot more.

“I can’t describe my feelings,” Tumler said. “Just amazing to be on the podium with Marcel.”

Tumler recently trained a day with Hirscher. He inspired Tumler.

So did rooming with Swiss teammate Mauro Caviezel, who took second in both the downhill and super-G races over the weekend. Caviezel received a framed picture as a present for each of his podium finishes and said to Caviezel he hoped to earn one as well.

“Now, I have one,” Tumler said.

Paul Sherwen, NBC Sports cycling analyst, dies at 62

By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
NBC Sports cyclist analyst Paul Sherwen died Sunday at age 62.

Sherwen, one of the most well-known voices in the sport, was involved in 40 Tours de France, including 33 as a commentator and seven as a competitor. He also covered cycling at five Olympics for NBC in 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

As a pro cyclist, Sherwen won British national titles in 1986 and 1987 and raced in prestigious one-day classics Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo.

Sherwen lived in Uganda since age 7 and was a citizen of the East African nation. He helped create Paul’s Peloton, which brought bicycles to Africa, and advocated for African wildlife as a chairman of the Ugandan Conservation Foundation and supporter of the Helping Rhinos initiative.

“We are saddened to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Paul Sherwen, who passed away this morning at his home in Uganda,” NBC Sports said in a statement. “Paul was synonymous with the Tour de France in the U.S. and will be greatly missed by his legions of fans and the NBC Sports family, which was honored to be part of Paul’s 40th Tour last July. Our thoughts are with Paul’s wife, Katherine, their children, and all of those in the cycling community who became Paul Sherwen fans over his many years calling the sport he loved.”

Mikaela Shiffrin joins exclusive club with first super-G win

By Nick ZaccardiDec 2, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
One of Mikaela Shiffrin‘s goals this season was to become the seventh woman to notch World Cup wins in every discipline. She accomplished that in her first opportunity.

The two-time World Cup overall champion grabbed her first super-G victory on Sunday, prevailing by .77 of a second in Lake Louise, Alberta. Shiffrin said she had not done full-length super-G training since September.

“If anything, I expected that it wouldn’t be a great race,” she said. “I never felt a super-G run like that.”

Shiffrin, whose Olympic titles are in slalom and giant slalom, now has 46 World Cup wins, matching retired Austrian Renate Götschl for fourth on the women’s list. The breakdown per discipline:

Slalom — 37 (three in parallel slalom)
Giant Slalom — 6
Downhill — 1
Super-G — 1
Combined — 1

The six others with wins in five disciplines, all since 1982, when the super-G was introduced: Lindsey Vonn, Tina Maze, Janica Kostelic, Anja Pärson, Pernilla Wiberg and Petra Kronberger. With the combined in danger of being dropped from the program, Shiffrin could be the last addition to this club.

“It was one of my big goals to win in every discipline when I first started racing … one of those goals that you don’t think you’re ever going to achieve,” Shiffrin said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Norwegian Raghnild Mowinckel, who earned two surprise silvers in PyeongChang, also took second on Sunday. German Viktoria Rebensburg rounded out the podium.

Nobody has been more successful at Lake Louise than Vonn, but she is likely out until January after injuring her knee in a Nov. 19 training crash.

While most of Vonn’s wins are in speed events, Shiffrin slowly expanded her repertoire in the last few years, taking care to maintain her strength in the technical events of slalom and giant slalom. Exactly one year ago at Lake Louise, Shiffrin notched her first World Cup downhill victory in just her fourth start in the discipline. Sunday marked Shiffrin’s eighth start in super-G.

Shiffrin also placed fourth and ninth in Lake Louise downhills on Friday and Saturday, despite skiing just one or two days of downhill training in the six months coming into the week.

The World Cup moves to St. Moritz, Switzerland, next weekend for a super-G and a parallel slalom.

