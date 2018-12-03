TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
How to watch 2018 Grand Prix Final

By OlympicTalkDec 3, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
Nathan Chen and Alina Zagitova headline the Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual figure skating event, live on NBC Sports this week.

NBC Sports Gold live streams every program from Vancouver, starting with the men’s short program Thursday night. NBCSN and NBC air highlights Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Final takes the top six skaters per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series in October and November.

Chen, the U.S. and world champion, is a clear favorite to repeat as winner with double Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu sitting out a second straight year with an ankle injury. The Yale freshman’s biggest threat is Olympic and world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan.

Zagitova is a vulnerable favorite. The 16-year-old from Russia won both of her Grand Prix starts in November but was flawed. Japan’s Rika Kihira had the highest score of the Grand Prix season and will face Zagitova in senior competition for the first time.

In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue look to join Meryl Davis and Charlie White as the only U.S. couples to win the Final. Hubbell and Donohue haven’t made a Grand Prix Final podium, but neither has anybody else in this week’s field.

Pairs could be tight between French Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres and Russians Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who shared the podium at last season’s world championships. None of the Olympic medalists are competing this fall.

MORE: Figure skating season broadcast schedule

Grand Prix Final broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday Men’s Short 10:45 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Friday Women’s Short 12 a.m. NBC Sports Gold
Rhythm Dance 10 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Pairs’ Short 11:15 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Highlights* 11:30 p.m. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Saturday Men’s Free 12:30 a.m. NBC Sports Gold
Women’s Free 4:45 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Free Dance 10 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Pairs’ Free 11:15 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Highlights 11:30 p.m. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Sunday Highlights 4 p.m. NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

*Including men’s free skate live

Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her

Lindsey Vonn
Lake Louise
By Nick ZaccardiDec 3, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
When Lindsey Vonn races at her favorite World Cup venue for the last time next fall, she will take runs down Lake Lindsey Way.

The Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta announced Saturday the renaming of its downhill run after the most successful female Alpiner. Nowhere has Vonn tasted more victory than Lake Louise, with 18 of her 82 World Cup wins in 44 career starts. So much success that, years ago, it was dubbed Lake Lindsey.

Vonn would have tried to add to her total this past weekend — and inch closer to Ingemar Stenmark‘s record 86 wins — but she’s likely out of competition until January after injuring her knee in a Nov. 19 training crash.

So she video conferenced into Saturday night’s ceremony.

“I’m so honored, and I’ve had so many great memories in Lake Louise,” said Vonn, who is delaying her retirement from March until next season to race Lake Louise one more time. “I can’t wait to come back and ski on my run.”

Louise Locke, part of the family in charge of the Lake Louise Ski Club, said Vonn earned the honor “for being such a wonderful ambassador for the sport of ski racing and for skiing in general, and especially for Lake Louise.”

“But even more than that, we want to thank you for being the person you are,” she said. “You always have all the time in the world for your fans, and especially for the kids. And that’s what we love about you the very most, so we want to do something a little bit special.”

Few Alpine skiers get World Cup-level runs named after them, NBC Sports’ Steve Porino said, noting one other instance, the Oreiller Killy track in Val d’Isere, France, honoring a pair of French Olympic champions.

It’s unknown when Vonn will make her season debut. She said in a video published Friday that she would probably be able to race in a few weeks. In Saturday’s video conference, Vonn said she hoped to race the Oreiller Killy venue in Val d’Isere the weekend of Dec. 15-16, pending a doctor visit Monday to determine if she’s cleared to ski.

But early Monday, French media reported those races were canceled due to weather. The International Ski Federation has not announced whether speed races will be held at another venue that weekend.

If Vonn does not race then, she would likely be out until at least the next scheduled speed races Jan. 12-13.

MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin joins exclusive club with first super-G win

New Japanese phenom Rika Kihira more than a new Miss Triple Axel

AP Photo
By jean-christophe berlotDec 3, 2018, 7:56 AM EST
After popping her triple Axel in the Internationaux de France short program, Rika Kihira, the new Japanese phenom, promised she would “double check” her trademark jump the next day, for her free skate.

The 16-year-old hit in morning practice, both by itself and in combination with a triple toe loop, a feat she was the first and still the only one in the world to accomplish. When she took the ice for competition in Grenoble for her free skate, she was determined to land it twice.

She did hit it to open the skate, but it was deemed underrotated, and she could only land a double Axel-triple toe combination instead of the planned triple-triple.

“I couldn’t condition my body well,” Kihira said apologetically, through an interpreter.

She nonetheless won the Grand Prix two weeks ago in the same, come-from-behind fashion she captured NHK Trophy on home ice two weeks earlier.

The triple Axel is far from Kihira’s only weapon. The triple flip-triple toe she landed in her short was also the mark of a great champion, as she landed it not only perfectly, but at full speed.

But still, Kihira was not satisfied with her performance.

“I did what I could, really. My muscles were not adjusting to the competition,” she said, unassumingly. “I’ll work to score a new personal best at the Final.”

Kihira goes into this week’s Grand Prix Final with the highest score of the six-skater field from the Grand Prix season. If anybody is to knock off Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, Kihira has the highest ceiling.

Mastering a triple Axel made Kihira an instant hit in Japan.

“Her reputation was more or less sleeping until three weeks ago, but her clear-cut victory [at NHK] in Hiroshima made her one of Japan’s hottest persons,” a Japanese agent said. “She gives a good face to what Japanese skating will be in the future.”

Kihira has not always been a skating sensation, however.

“When she came to me some five years ago, Rika couldn’t perform any triple jumps,” said her coach, Mie Hamada. “But she already had a high potential, however, and I saw it right away. Rika could run fast. She practiced gymnastics so she had developed a good upper body – in fact the only thing she couldn’t do was skating.

“The first thing I did was not to increase her rotational speed; it was to center her body correctly in the air as she was jumping. When she mastered it, I could start teaching her triples.

“If I compare Rika with Satoko Miyahara [Hamada’s other star pupil], Satoko doesn’t have strong jumping capabilities, so I taught her to rotate faster. Rika has a stronger jumping ability. She already has a quadruple jump [though not yet landed in competition]. Actually, the first day I saw her skate, five years ago, I was convinced that she could master a triple Axel.”

Miyahara, also in the Grand Prix Final, has been instrumental for Kihira.

“She not only is a hard worker,” Kihira said. “She helped me consider how to deal with competition. I always watched how she trained.”

When Kihira skates, she achieves a subtle balance between the incredible strength of her jumps and an equally impressive inner peace.

“Until last year, I couldn’t show my strength in competition,” said Kihira, an impressive third at last season’s Japanese senior championships and eighth at junior worlds. “I just built upon the experience I got. Each time I was losing my focus or making a mistake, I tried not to repeat my mistakes.”

Only two Japanese women have won the exclusive Grand Prix Final since its inception: Fumie Suguri (2003) and Asada (2005, 2008, 2102, 2013). Kihira could very well succeed them. Just like Asada, with that triple Axel.

“I don’t want to put too much forces into jumping,” Hamada said. “Just hit them at the right time and relax. This is true for jumps, but also for spins and every movement. Just make it natural. Also, I like to feel the edges. No noise. No sound. Even for as technical an element as a triple Axel, skate natural.”

MORE: Yuzuru Hanyu withdraws from Grand Prix Final