Greg Meehan, Dave Durden named USA Swimming Olympic head coaches

Stanford’s Greg Meehan and Cal’s Dave Durden were named USA Swimming’s Olympic head coaches on Monday.
Meehan, 42, will guide the women’s team in Tokyo. Durden, two days younger than Meehan, coaches the men. Both are first-time Olympic head coaches and were assistants for David Marsh and Bob Bowman, respectively, for the 2016 Rio Games.
A four-person committee unanimously nominated each coach, U.S. national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said.
“[Meehan and Durden] have earned a great deal of respect among our national team members and other coaches around the country,” Mintenko said in a press release. “Our staff looks forward to collaborating with Dave and Greg over the next 18 months to put a plan in place to guide Team USA to continued success in Tokyo.”
Meehan has been Stanford’s women’s head coach since 2012, leading the Cardinal to NCAA titles in 2017 and 2018 with Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel. Meehan continues to coach Ledecky and Meehan, who turned professional after last season.
Durden, in his 12th season as the Cal men’s head coach, counts Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy and Nathan Adrian among his pupils.
Meehan and Durden coached the U.S. men and women at the 2017 World Championships to 38 medals, most by one nation in a single worlds in history.
U.S. Olympic head coaches receive the most scrutiny for relay-lineup decisions, which can be made with input from to-be-named assistant coaches. They also work with swimmers’ personal coaches leading up to the Games, including at domestic and international training camps between trials and the Olympics.
