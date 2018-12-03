TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Greg Meehan, Dave Durden
Getty Images

Greg Meehan, Dave Durden named USA Swimming Olympic head coaches

By Nick ZaccardiDec 3, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her How to watch 2018 Grand Prix Final Stefan Luitz beats Marcel Hirscher for first World Cup win

Stanford’s Greg Meehan and Cal’s Dave Durden were named USA Swimming’s Olympic head coaches on Monday.

Meehan, 42, will guide the women’s team in Tokyo. Durden, two days younger than Meehan, coaches the men. Both are first-time Olympic head coaches and were assistants for David Marsh and Bob Bowman, respectively, for the 2016 Rio Games.

A four-person committee unanimously nominated each coach, U.S. national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said.

“[Meehan and Durden] have earned a great deal of respect among our national team members and other coaches around the country,” Mintenko said in a press release. “Our staff looks forward to collaborating with Dave and Greg over the next 18 months to put a plan in place to guide Team USA to continued success in Tokyo.”

Meehan has been Stanford’s women’s head coach since 2012, leading the Cardinal to NCAA titles in 2017 and 2018 with Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel. Meehan continues to coach Ledecky and Meehan, who turned professional after last season.

Durden, in his 12th season as the Cal men’s head coach, counts Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy and Nathan Adrian among his pupils.

Meehan and Durden coached the U.S. men and women at the 2017 World Championships to 38 medals, most by one nation in a single worlds in history.

U.S. Olympic head coaches receive the most scrutiny for relay-lineup decisions, which can be made with input from to-be-named assistant coaches. They also work with swimmers’ personal coaches leading up to the Games, including at domestic and international training camps between trials and the Olympics.

MORE: U.S. breaststroke hope tasked with ending 28-year Olympic drought

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her

Lindsey Vonn
Lake Louise
By Nick ZaccardiDec 3, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Greg Meehan, Dave Durden Greg Meehan, Dave Durden named USA Swimming Olympic head coaches How to watch 2018 Grand Prix Final Stefan Luitz beats Marcel Hirscher for first World Cup win

When Lindsey Vonn races at her favorite World Cup venue for the last time next fall, she will take runs down Lake Lindsey Way.

The Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta announced Saturday the renaming of its downhill run after the most successful female Alpiner. Nowhere has Vonn tasted more victory than Lake Louise, with 18 of her 82 World Cup wins in 44 career starts. So much success that, years ago, it was dubbed Lake Lindsey.

Vonn would have tried to add to her total this past weekend — and inch closer to Ingemar Stenmark‘s record 86 wins — but she’s likely out of competition until January after injuring her knee in a Nov. 19 training crash.

So she video conferenced into Saturday night’s ceremony.

“I’m so honored, and I’ve had so many great memories in Lake Louise,” said Vonn, who is delaying her retirement from March until next season to race Lake Louise one more time. “I can’t wait to come back and ski on my run.”

Louise Locke, part of the family in charge of the Lake Louise Ski Club, said Vonn earned the honor “for being such a wonderful ambassador for the sport of ski racing and for skiing in general, and especially for Lake Louise.”

“But even more than that, we want to thank you for being the person you are,” she said. “You always have all the time in the world for your fans, and especially for the kids. And that’s what we love about you the very most, so we want to do something a little bit special.”

Few Alpine skiers get World Cup-level runs named after them, NBC Sports’ Steve Porino said, noting one other instance, the Oreiller Killy track in Val d’Isere, France, honoring a pair of French Olympic champions.

It’s unknown when Vonn will make her season debut. She said in a video published Friday that she would probably be able to race in a few weeks. In Saturday’s video conference, Vonn said she hoped to race the Oreiller Killy venue in Val d’Isere the weekend of Dec. 15-16, pending a doctor visit Monday to determine if she’s cleared to ski.

But early Monday, French media reported those races were canceled due to weather. The International Ski Federation has not announced whether speed races will be held at another venue that weekend.

If Vonn does not race then, she would likely be out until at least the next scheduled speed races Jan. 12-13.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin joins exclusive club with first super-G win

How to watch 2018 Grand Prix Final

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 3, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Greg Meehan, Dave Durden Greg Meehan, Dave Durden named USA Swimming Olympic head coaches Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her Stefan Luitz beats Marcel Hirscher for first World Cup win

Nathan Chen and Alina Zagitova headline the Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual figure skating event, live on NBC Sports this week.

NBC Sports Gold live streams every program from Vancouver, starting with the men’s short program Thursday night. NBCSN and NBC air highlights Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Final takes the top six skaters per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series in October and November.

Chen, the U.S. and world champion, is a clear favorite to repeat as winner with double Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu sitting out a second straight year with an ankle injury. The Yale freshman’s biggest threat is Olympic and world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan.

Zagitova is a vulnerable favorite. The 16-year-old from Russia won both of her Grand Prix starts in November but was flawed. Japan’s Rika Kihira had the highest score of the Grand Prix season and will face Zagitova in senior competition for the first time.

In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue look to join Meryl Davis and Charlie White as the only U.S. couples to win the Final. Hubbell and Donohue haven’t made a Grand Prix Final podium, but neither has anybody else in this week’s field.

Pairs could be tight between French Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres and Russians Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who shared the podium at last season’s world championships. None of the Olympic medalists are competing this fall.

MORE: Figure skating season broadcast schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Grand Prix Final broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday Men’s Short 10:45 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Friday Women’s Short 12 a.m. NBC Sports Gold
Rhythm Dance 10 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Pairs’ Short 11:15 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Highlights* 11:30 p.m. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Saturday Men’s Free 12:30 a.m. NBC Sports Gold
Women’s Free 4:45 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Free Dance 10 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Pairs’ Free 11:15 p.m. NBC Sports Gold
Highlights 11:30 p.m. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Sunday Highlights 4 p.m. NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

*Including men’s free skate live