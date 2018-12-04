TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Budapest
Budapest 2024

Budapest to host 2023 World Track and Field Championships

By OlympicTalkDec 4, 2018, 7:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Budapest will host the 2023 World Track and Field Championships, marking Hungary’s first time holding the biennial event after twice having the world indoor championships.

Hungary, which boasts medal-winning throwers, owns the most Olympic medals of current nations that have never hosted an Olympics. It has bid for the Olympics several times and was last a finalist in 1960.

The capital also was the last city to withdraw from 2024 Olympic bidding, leaving Los Angeles and Paris to split the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games.

Budapest hosted the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, stepping in after Guadalajara, Mexico, withdrew due to financial concerns. It also held the world gymnastics championships, most recently in 1983.

The next two world track and field championships will be in Doha next September and October and then Eugene, Ore., in 2021.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ato Boldon reflects on track and field season, looks to 2019

Samsung signs Olympic sponsorship to 2028 Los Angeles Games

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 4, 2018, 6:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung has extended its IOC sponsorship deal through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, making it 30 years of Summer and Winter Games support.

The IOC says the South Korean technology firm will give limited edition phones to all Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

The value of the deal was not stated. The IOC’s 2017 annual report showed $493 million revenue from 13 top-tier sponsors.

The deal was signed Tuesday in Seoul by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, known in business circles as Jay Y. Lee.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IOC approves refugee team for Tokyo Olympics

Greg Meehan, Dave Durden named USA Swimming Olympic head coaches

Greg Meehan, Dave Durden
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 3, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Budapest Budapest to host 2023 World Track and Field Championships Samsung signs Olympic sponsorship to 2028 Los Angeles Games Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her

Stanford’s Greg Meehan and Cal’s Dave Durden were named USA Swimming’s Olympic head coaches on Monday.

Meehan, 42, will guide the women’s team in Tokyo. Durden, two days younger than Meehan, coaches the men. Both are first-time Olympic head coaches and were assistants for David Marsh and Bob Bowman, respectively, for the 2016 Rio Games. They are the youngest U.S. Olympic swim head coaches since Mark Schubert in 1992.

A four-person committee unanimously nominated each coach, U.S. national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said.

“[Meehan and Durden] have earned a great deal of respect among our national team members and other coaches around the country,” Mintenko said in a press release. “Our staff looks forward to collaborating with Dave and Greg over the next 18 months to put a plan in place to guide Team USA to continued success in Tokyo.”

Meehan has been Stanford’s women’s head coach since 2012, leading the Cardinal to NCAA titles in 2017 and 2018 with Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel. Meehan continues to coach Ledecky and Meehan, who turned professional after last season.

Durden, in his 12th season as the Cal men’s head coach, counts Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy and Nathan Adrian among his pupils.

Meehan and Durden coached the U.S. men and women at the 2017 World Championships to 38 medals, most by one nation in a single worlds in history.

U.S. Olympic head coaches receive the most scrutiny for relay-lineup decisions, which can be made with input from to-be-named assistant coaches. They also work with swimmers’ personal coaches leading up to the Games, including at domestic and international training camps between trials and the Olympics.

MORE: U.S. breaststroke hope tasked with ending 28-year Olympic drought

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!