Budapest to host 2023 World Track and Field Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Budapest will host the 2023 World Track and Field Championships, marking Hungary’s first time holding the biennial event after twice having the world indoor championships.

Hungary, which boasts medal-winning throwers, owns the most Olympic medals of current nations that have never hosted an Olympics. It has bid for the Olympics several times and was last a finalist in 1960.

The capital also was the last city to withdraw from 2024 Olympic bidding, leaving Los Angeles and Paris to split the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games.

Budapest hosted the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, stepping in after Guadalajara, Mexico, withdrew due to financial concerns. It also held the world gymnastics championships, most recently in 1983.

The next two world track and field championships will be in Doha next September and October and then Eugene, Ore., in 2021.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ato Boldon reflects on track and field season, looks to 2019