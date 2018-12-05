TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (RUS) 2018©International Skating Union (ISU)

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva returns to the Grand Prix Final

By David KaneDec 5, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva arrived in Vancouver late Tuesday night to compete in her first Grand Prix Final since she went all but undefeated en route to her 2015 World Championship crown. The self-styled “Empress” aims to add two more strong skates to what has been a comeback campaign, with two wins on the ISU Challenger Series and another in Skate Canada – her first on the Grand Prix level in almost four years.

“I hope that I’ll do two clean triple Axels at the Grand Prix Final, and improve my skating even more than Japan,” she said after a bronze medal at the NHK Trophy, finishing behind senior debutante Rika Kihira and Satoko Miyahara. “I’m really excited about what I did, landing the triple Lutz-triple toe and the triple Axel in both programs. I was so nervous but I’m still skating well.”

The ladies free skate in Hiroshima was bar-none the best of the season; though Tuktamysheva won the short program with a clean triple Axel, Kihira landed two of her own to rally for gold in the free skate.

“I said before the Grand Prix started that this event would be the hardest to win. I know these girls and how they can skate so well. I’m just happy that I scored the highest total of my figure skating career. I’m not so much sad about finishing in third place, because I know Satoko was really good in the free program, and there’s no words for what Rika did!

“It’s a different feeling to a jump a triple Axel than a Lutz or a toe-loop. For a while, I felt scared about this jump, the way a woman might feel when they’re pregnant! I was scared to fall on it. You have to jump differently, and I keep working to understand every moment before its take-off. I have so much training with this jump in particular, and I want to do it so much. I need to understand exactly what I need to do, and do it the same way every time.”

Undaunted by the competition, Tuktamysheva plans to match Kihira’s base value by adding the triple flip back into her repertoire – posting a triple flip-triple toe combination to her Instagram over Thanksgiving weekend – and analyzed Olympic champion Alina Zagitova as a commentator during Rostelecom Cup.

“I’ve really wanted to have this opportunity for the last two years, because it’s really interesting for me,” she began diplomatically, then added with a laugh, “Well, first of all, my boyfriend Andrei Lazukin is skating, and I hope he does well. If he makes mistakes, I might end up saying some bad words on TV!”

The MatchTV gig is the latest addition to her growing media empire, one on which the sun never sets with the help of her Twitter, Instagram, and, most recently, a YouTube Channel that features a pun-filled interview with reigning world champion Nathan Chen.

“I really feel the love because I’m starting to do much more on social media. I’m speaking more with the fans, and I think that’s important for the people who love figure skating. All skaters should be like this.”

Tuktamysheva has always been a trend-setter. Beyond the triple Axel, her influence can be seen in the proliferation of arm variations and back-loaded triple-triple combinations, both of which she did to win her world title. From jokes about footballers and politicians to her audacious exhibition to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” – spurring others to take on the online #TuktikChallenge, copying her strip-tease cantilever – the 21-year-old has reclaimed the zeitgeist of the sport. Close as she is transcending it entirely, the “Empress” hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

“I think I started approaching my career differently after Sochi, realizing that I just needed to enjoy myself to have good performances on the ice.

“This year isn’t the first time I’ve felt that way, and I do hope that this will work for a second season in a row, and not like last time where it took another three years.”

How to watch winter sports on NBC Sports this weekend

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 5, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Chloe KimNathan Chen and Mikaela Shiffrin headline action across more than a dozen winter sports with coverage on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBC Sports Gold this weekend.

Kim competes for the first time this season at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colo., against a field including Olympic bronze medalist Arielle Gold. Also dropping in at Copper are Olympic champion halfpipe skiers David Wise and Maddie Bowman and medalists Alex Ferreira and Brita Sigourney.

Chen is the favorite at Vancouver’s Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest international figure skating competition this season after March’s world championships. The world champion will face Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno, while Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova and world silver medalists Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue lead the women’s and ice dance events.

Shiffrin, fresh off her first World Cup super-G win, can move into sole position of fourth place on the women’s career wins list in St. Moritz, Switzerland with a victory in either Saturday’s super-G or Sunday’s parallel slalom. The men race a giant slalom and slalom in Val d’Isere, France, featuring Olympic champions Ted Ligety and Marcel Hirscher.

U.S. Olympians are also in action in bobsled, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle skiing, luge, short track, skeleton and speed skating World Cups.

FIGURE SKATING GRAND PRIX FINAL

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Thursday 10:45 p.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold
Friday 12 a.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold
10 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold
11:15 p.m. Pairs’ Short NBCSN NBC Sports
Saturday 12:30 a.m. Men’s Free NBCSN NBC Sports
4:45 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold
10 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold
11:15 p.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold
11:30 p.m.* Women’s Free Skate NBCSN NBC Sports
Sunday 4 p.m.* Men’s, Women’s Free Skates NBC NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 4 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5 a.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel
Sunday 12:30 a.m.* Women’s Super-G NBCSN NBC Sports
3:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
6:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s Parallel Slalom Olympic Channel
5 p.m.* Women’s Parallel Slalom NBCSN NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

FREESTYLE SKIING/SNOWBOARD WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 1 p.m. Ski Halfpipe NBCSN NBC Sports
3 p.m.* Moguls Olympic Channel
Saturday 1 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe NBCSN NBC Sports
4:30 p.m.* Ski Halfpipe NBC NBC Sports
Sunday 12:30 p.m.* Snowboard Halfpipe NBC NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast
All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BIATHLON WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 12 p.m.* Men’s 20km Individual Olympic Channel
Thursday 12 p.m.* Women’s 15km Individual Olympic Channel
Friday 12 p.m.* Women’s 15km Individual NBCSN NBC Sports
11 p.m.* Men’s 10km Sprint Olympic Channel
Saturday 10 a.m.* Women’s 7.5km Sprint Olympic Channel
Sunday 8 p.m.* Men’s 12.5km Pursuit Olympic Channel
9 p.m.* Women’s 10km Pursuit Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BOBSLED/SKELETON WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 4 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Olympic Channel
Saturday 1:30 a.m.* Women’s Bobsled NBCSN NBC Sports
2:30 p.m.* Men’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
3:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled (1) Olympic Channel
Sunday 11:30 a.m.* Women’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
10 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled (2) Olympic Channel
11 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled (2) NBCSN NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
8:30 a.m.* Women’s 15km Olympic Channel
4 p.m.* Women’s Relay Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

CURLING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles: USA-NOR Olympic Channel
10 p.m. Men: USA-CHN Olympic Channel
Thursday 9:30 a.m. Mixed Doubles: USA-CHN Olympic Channel
1 p.m. Women: USA-RUS Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m. Men: USA-CAN Olympic Channel
Friday 9:30 a.m. Women: USA-CAN Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Women: USA-KOR Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles: USA-CHN Olympic Channel
Saturday 5 p.m. Men: USA-CAN Olympic Channel
9:30 p.m. Women: USA-CAN NBCSN NBC Sports
Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mixed Doubles: Final Olympic Channel
1 p.m. Women: Final Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Men: Final Olympic Channel
8 p.m. Highlights NBCSN NBC Sports

LUGE WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 9:30 p.m.* Doubles Olympic Channel
10 p.m.* Men Olympic Channel
Saturday 11:30 p.m.* Women Olympic Channel
Sunday 6 p.m. Highlights NBCSN NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast

SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 8 p.m.* Long Track Highlights Olympic Channel
Saturday 11:30 a.m.* Short Track Highlights Olympic Channel
8 p.m.* Long Track Highlights Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Speed Skating Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

IOC: Tokyo most prepared Olympic host, but heat a growing worry

AP
Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 9:02 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and other International Olympic Committee members are calling Tokyo the best prepared host city in memory.

Still, there are obstacles ahead for the 2020 Games, though small by the standards of the corruption-plagued Rio Olympics.

John Coates, head of an IOC inspection team, wrapped three days of meetings in Tokyo on Wednesday and said the city’s summer heat is a growing worry.

Organizers are proposing to start the marathon between 5:30-6 a.m., and have moved up morning rugby matches by 90 minutes to play in the cooler air. Mountain biking will be contested later in the afternoon for the same reason.

Organizers are also struggling to keep the 600 billion yen (about $5.3 billion) operating budget balanced with heat-related solutions driving up costs.

This is the privately-funded budget for running the Games themselves and separate from billions more that governments are spending to prepare the city.

“The organizing committee and the people of Japan remain on track to deliver spectacular Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Coates said.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of organizing committee, was sitting alongside and was cautious about the plaudits.

“We should not be overconfident about such praise,” he said through an interpreter. “We still should buckle down very firmly … They praise us, they give us a good report card. But in addition to that I want to be better.”

This summer’s scorching Tokyo heat nudged 40 degrees C (104 degrees F) several times and is running up costs and concerns.

Coates said an IOC panel had studied the problem and called this summer “abnormal.”

“It will continue to be at the front of our minds for us and the organizers,” Coates said. “We will do everything possible to insure that they (athletes) are not competing at risk — or watching at risk.”

Coates said organizers are preparing more cooling light-water sprays, reflective pavement for the running courses and more shade for fans.

“It’s those sorts of things,” Coates said. “There’s a list of about 20 precautions they think we should take, and they’re not going to be free.”

Coates said those and other costs were stressing the operating budget. The third version of that budget will be presented Dec. 21.

“My confidence is that there will be a balanced subject, subject to there being nothing massively untoward,” Coates said.

Several months ago, Coates contrasted Tokyo with Rio.

“In Rio we didn’t know who was paying what — if at all,” he said.

Tokyo’s privately funded operating budget of $5.3 billion derives income from the IOC, domestic sponsorship sales, merchandise sales and ticket sales.

The largest chunk of income is from domestic sponsorship sales, which have reached about $3 billion. Coates and Bach said the enthusiasm of Japanese companies had helped smash all records.

Still, Coates said about $100 million more was needed to meet budget requirements.

Coates said he was hopeful “there won’t be any drain on the public purse.”

Despite the wealth of private money, public money is still the backbone of the Tokyo Olympics.

The national government’s Board of Audit spelled out total Olympic costs in a 178-page report published in October. It forecasts total spending to prepare the Olympics at about $20 billion. That includes the private operating budget.

The rest comes from the national government, Tokyo city government and other local governments — meaning about 75 percent of the funding is taxpayer money.

This reality contrasts sharply with Tokyo’s winning bid in 2013, which projected overall Olympics costs of 829 billion yen ($7.3 billion).

Tokyo organizers and the IOC dispute what are — and what are not — Olympic costs. It’s complicated. Some projects might have been built without the Olympics and are not clearly related. Others are driven directly by the requirements of hosting the Games.

Stung by criticism of forcing cities to build white elephant venues, the IOC is saying the upcoming Olympics in Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028) will rely heavily on existing venues. The same is true for the two bids for the 2026 Winter Olympics: Stockholm, Sweden, and the Italian bid of Milan-Cortina.

The outlier is the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Chinese capital spent at least $40 billion on the 2008 Summer Olympics. Bach and the IOC cautioned China to keep the costs down.

Also, the Tokyo city government said a 51-year-old man died Wednesday after falling from the 12th floor of a building under construction at the athletes village in the bay area of Tokyo. He was Japanese, but his name has not been released.

