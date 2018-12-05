TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
USA Gymnastics
Getty Images

USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
USA Gymnastics is turning to bankruptcy in an effort to ensure its survival.

The embattled organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Wednesday as it attempts to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to forestall its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Gymnastics filed the petition in Indianapolis, where it is based. It faces 100 lawsuits representing 350 athletes in various courts across the country who blame the group for failing to supervise Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them.

Kathryn Carson, who was recently elected chairwoman of the board of directors, said the organization is turning to bankruptcy to speed things up after mediation attempts failed to gain traction.

“Those discussions were not moving at any pace,” Carson said. “We as a board felt this was a critical imperative and decided to take this action.”

The filing does not affect the amount of money available to victims, which would come from previously purchased insurance coverage, she said. Carson said the insurance companies “are aware we’re taking this action and our expectation is they will come to the table and pay on our coverage.”

Carson added: “This is not a liquidation. This is a reorganization.”

One that USA Gymnastics hopes will buy it enough time to fend off the USOC’s intent to decertify it.

The USOC on Nov. 5 took steps to remove USAG as the sport’s governing body at the Olympic level — a step that’s taken only under the most extreme circumstances. In an open letter to the gymnastics community, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said “you deserve better,” and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics were more than it was capable of overcoming as currently constructed.

Carson said the legal maneuvering Wednesday delays the USOC’s efforts to strip its designation as a national governing body.

“We always have a dialogue going with them and intend to make it clear with them we have a lot to talk about and we want to keep that going,” Carson said.

USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky disagreed.

“While we fully understand that USAG believes this restructuring will begin to solve deficiencies we’ve identified, the filing does not impact our Section 8 complaint and that process will move forward,” Sandusky said.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva returns to the Grand Prix Final

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (RUS) 2018©International Skating Union (ISU)
By David KaneDec 5, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva arrived in Vancouver late Tuesday night to compete in her first Grand Prix Final since she went all but undefeated en route to her 2015 World Championship crown. The self-styled “Empress” aims to add two more strong skates to what has been a comeback campaign, with two wins on the ISU Challenger Series and another in Skate Canada – her first on the Grand Prix level in almost four years.

“I hope that I’ll do two clean triple Axels at the Grand Prix Final, and improve my skating even more than Japan,” she said after a bronze medal at the NHK Trophy, finishing behind senior debutante Rika Kihira and Satoko Miyahara. “I’m really excited about what I did, landing the triple Lutz-triple toe and the triple Axel in both programs. I was so nervous but I’m still skating well.”

The ladies free skate in Hiroshima was bar-none the best of the season; though Tuktamysheva won the short program with a clean triple Axel, Kihira landed two of her own to rally for gold in the free skate.

“I said before the Grand Prix started that this event would be the hardest to win. I know these girls and how they can skate so well. I’m just happy that I scored the highest total of my figure skating career. I’m not so much sad about finishing in third place, because I know Satoko was really good in the free program, and there’s no words for what Rika did!

“It’s a different feeling to a jump a triple Axel than a Lutz or a toe-loop. For a while, I felt scared about this jump, the way a woman might feel when they’re pregnant! I was scared to fall on it. You have to jump differently, and I keep working to understand every moment before its take-off. I have so much training with this jump in particular, and I want to do it so much. I need to understand exactly what I need to do, and do it the same way every time.”

Undaunted by the competition, Tuktamysheva plans to match Kihira’s base value by adding the triple flip back into her repertoire – posting a triple flip-triple toe combination to her Instagram over Thanksgiving weekend – and analyzed Olympic champion Alina Zagitova as a commentator during Rostelecom Cup.

“I’ve really wanted to have this opportunity for the last two years, because it’s really interesting for me,” she began diplomatically, then added with a laugh, “Well, first of all, my boyfriend Andrei Lazukin is skating, and I hope he does well. If he makes mistakes, I might end up saying some bad words on TV!”

The MatchTV gig is the latest addition to her growing media empire, one on which the sun never sets with the help of her Twitter, Instagram, and, most recently, a YouTube Channel that features a pun-filled interview with reigning world champion Nathan Chen.

“I really feel the love because I’m starting to do much more on social media. I’m speaking more with the fans, and I think that’s important for the people who love figure skating. All skaters should be like this.”

Tuktamysheva has always been a trend-setter. Beyond the triple Axel, her influence can be seen in the proliferation of arm variations and back-loaded triple-triple combinations, both of which she did to win her world title. From jokes about footballers and politicians to her audacious exhibition to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” – spurring others to take on the online #TuktikChallenge, copying her strip-tease cantilever – the 21-year-old has reclaimed the zeitgeist of the sport. Close as she is transcending it entirely, the “Empress” hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

“I think I started approaching my career differently after Sochi, realizing that I just needed to enjoy myself to have good performances on the ice.

“This year isn’t the first time I’ve felt that way, and I do hope that this will work for a second season in a row, and not like last time where it took another three years.”

How to watch winter sports on NBC Sports this weekend

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 5, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Chloe KimNathan Chen and Mikaela Shiffrin headline action across more than a dozen winter sports with coverage on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBC Sports Gold this weekend.

Kim competes for the first time this season at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colo., against a field including Olympic bronze medalist Arielle Gold. Also dropping in at Copper are Olympic champion halfpipe skiers David Wise and Maddie Bowman and medalists Alex Ferreira and Brita Sigourney.

Chen is the favorite at Vancouver’s Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest international figure skating competition this season after March’s world championships. The world champion will face Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno, while Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova and world silver medalists Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue lead the women’s and ice dance events.

Shiffrin, fresh off her first World Cup super-G win, can move into sole position of fourth place on the women’s career wins list in St. Moritz, Switzerland with a victory in either Saturday’s super-G or Sunday’s parallel slalom. The men race a giant slalom and slalom in Val d’Isere, France, featuring Olympic champions Ted Ligety and Marcel Hirscher.

U.S. Olympians are also in action in bobsled, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle skiing, luge, short track, skeleton and speed skating World Cups.

GRAND PRIX FINAL PREVIEWS: Men | Women

FIGURE SKATING GRAND PRIX FINAL

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Thursday 10:45 p.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold
Friday 12 a.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold
10 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold
11:15 p.m. Pairs’ Short NBCSN NBC Sports
Saturday 12:30 a.m. Men’s Free NBCSN NBC Sports
4:45 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold
10 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold
11:15 p.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold
11:30 p.m.* Women’s Free Skate NBCSN NBC Sports
Sunday 4 p.m.* Men’s, Women’s Free Skates NBC NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 4 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5 a.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel
Sunday 12:30 a.m.* Women’s Super-G NBCSN NBC Sports
3:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
6:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s Parallel Slalom Olympic Channel
5 p.m.* Women’s Parallel Slalom NBCSN NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast
FREESTYLE SKIING/SNOWBOARD WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 1 p.m. Ski Halfpipe NBCSN NBC Sports
3 p.m.* Moguls Olympic Channel
Saturday 1 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe NBCSN NBC Sports
4:30 p.m.* Ski Halfpipe NBC NBC Sports
Sunday 12:30 p.m.* Snowboard Halfpipe NBC NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast
BIATHLON WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 12 p.m.* Men’s 20km Individual Olympic Channel
Thursday 12 p.m.* Women’s 15km Individual Olympic Channel
Friday 12 p.m.* Women’s 15km Individual NBCSN NBC Sports
11 p.m.* Men’s 10km Sprint Olympic Channel
Saturday 10 a.m.* Women’s 7.5km Sprint Olympic Channel
Sunday 8 p.m.* Men’s 12.5km Pursuit Olympic Channel
9 p.m.* Women’s 10km Pursuit Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast
BOBSLED/SKELETON WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 4 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Olympic Channel
Saturday 1:30 a.m.* Women’s Bobsled NBCSN NBC Sports
2:30 p.m.* Men’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
3:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled (1) Olympic Channel
Sunday 11:30 a.m.* Women’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
10 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled (2) Olympic Channel
11 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled (2) NBCSN NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 8:30 a.m.* Women’s 15km Olympic Channel
Sunday 4 p.m.* Women’s Relay Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay
CURLING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles: USA-NOR Olympic Channel
10 p.m. Men: USA-CHN Olympic Channel
Thursday 9:30 a.m. Mixed Doubles: USA-CHN Olympic Channel
1 p.m. Women: USA-RUS Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m. Men: USA-CAN Olympic Channel
Friday 9:30 a.m. Women: USA-CAN Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Women: USA-KOR Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles: USA-CHN Olympic Channel
Saturday 5 p.m. Men: USA-CAN Olympic Channel
9:30 p.m. Women: USA-CAN NBCSN NBC Sports
Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mixed Doubles: Final Olympic Channel
1 p.m. Women: Final Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Men: Final Olympic Channel
8 p.m. Highlights NBCSN NBC Sports

LUGE WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 9:30 p.m.* Doubles Olympic Channel
10 p.m.* Men Olympic Channel
Saturday 11:30 p.m.* Women Olympic Channel
Sunday 6 p.m. Highlights NBCSN NBC Sports

*Delayed broadcast

SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 8 p.m.* Long Track Highlights Olympic Channel
8 p.m.* Long Track Highlights Olympic Channel
Monday 6 p.m. Long Track Highlights Olympic Channel
SHORT TRACK
Saturday 11:30 a.m.* Short Track Highlights Olympic Channel
Monday 4 p.m. Short Track Highlights Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay
