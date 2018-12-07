TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

U.S. Olympic champions defeated in Copper Mountain ski halfpipe

By Nick ZaccardiDec 7, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
Six Olympic ski halfpipe medalists, including every gold medalist, competed in the Copper Mountain Grand Prix finals on Friday. None won.

Instead, an American who placed seventh in PyeongChang and a 16-year-old Estonian forced to sit out the Olympics prevailed as the freeskiing season began in earnest in Colorado.

Aaron Blunck rebounded from missing the Olympic podium with a 96.25-point run for his first top-level victory since his 2017 World title. Blunck’s tricks included a double cork 1440, according to NBC Sports’ Luke Van Valin. Two-time Olympic champion David Wise placed third with 90.5, while PyeongChang silver medalist Alex Ferreira was eighth.

“I’ve been working on that run now for pretty much all summer,” Blunck said on NBCSN. “After last year in Korea, I was like, that’s the run I want to do.

“Last year was so stressful. I felt like I didn’t really have fun at all.”

COPPER RESULTS: Men | Women

Kelly Sildaru, the PyeongChang Olympic ski slopestyle favorite until suffering a season-ending knee injury in September 2017, captured the women’s title with multiple 900s in each of her first two runs, according to Van Valin, and a top score of 93 points.

In her five International Ski Federation events since coming back, Sildaru earned world junior titles in halfpipe and slopestyle, plus a silver in big air in the summer in New Zealand. She then beat all of the PyeongChang slopestyle medalists at a World Cup last month before topping both Olympic halfpipe champions on Friday (American Maddie Bowman and Canadian Cassie Sharpe).

Sildaru, who was born during the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, won the 2016 and 2017 Winter X Games ski slopestyle titles. Her first, at age 13, made her the youngest Winter X Games champion in any event.

By age 12, Sildaru was already in an Estonian yogurt commercial with one of the nation’s pop stars. A video of her skiing from when she was 8 and 9 years old has more than 250,000 YouTube views.

All of Estonia’s seven Winter Olympic medals came in cross-country skiing.

The Copper Mountain Grand Prix concludes with snowboard halfpipe finals, featuring Chloe Kim, on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

MORE: Gus Kenworthy: I think I would be too old for 2022 Olympics

Brittany Bowe adds World Cup 1000m win to 1500m

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 7, 2018, 9:41 AM EST
Brittany Bowe earned her second victory in the first three speed skating World Cup stops on Friday, again showing she returned to form from a July 2016 concussion.

Bowe, an Olympic team pursuit bronze medalist, won a 1000m in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, in 1:15.399, beating Olympic bronze medalist Miho Takagi of Japan by 1.02 seconds. The event lacked Olympic champion Jorien ter Mors, who is out due to knee surgery.

Bowe won a 1500m at the season-opening World Cup three weeks ago, her first victory since suffering a concussion in a July 2016 training collision with a teammate. In 2015, Bowe swept the 1000m and 1500m at the world championships, then broke world records in both events that fall.

She looked primed for individual success at the PyeongChang Winter Games early in that Olympic cycle. But the concussion affected her for the entire 2016-17 season, including blood-pressure issues and fainting spells.

She returned in full last season but did not make an individual podium between the World Cups and the Olympics, missing a 1000m medal in PyeongChang by .38 and in the 1500m by .28.

Bowe was part of a team pursuit squad that took third in South Korea, the first U.S. women’s speed skating medal since the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Bowe and Heather Bergsma were dominant skaters in the last Olympic cycle. Bergsma, also a team pursuit bronze medalist, said she is taking at least a two-year break from the sport after having baby Brent in October.

Bowe now leads the World Cup standings in the 1000m and the 1500m. Her 19th individual World Cup win on Friday matched three-time Olympic medalist Chris Witty for fifth on the U.S. all-time list behind Bonnie Blair (69), Shani Davis (58), Dan Jansen (46) and Bergsma (34), according to schaatsstatistieken.nl.

Watch Adam Rippon’s appearance on Will & Grace

Chris Haston/NBC
By OlympicTalkDec 7, 2018, 8:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

Adam Rippon made his acting debut on “Will & Grace” on Thursday night.

Rippon appeared as a barista named Timothy serving one of the show’s title stars, Will, played by Eric McCormick, one minute into the episode here. Rippon said “Will & Grace” was one of his favorite childhood shows during its first run from 1998-2006.

“When I got the call to ask if I wanted to be on the show, I had to jump at the chance. I’ve never acted before, but I love making people laugh and I love entertaining people,” Rippon said. “So it felt something within my comfort zone, while at the same time being completely opposite of my comfort zone.”

Rippon was not the first Olympian nor the first figure skater to appear on the show. Martina Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam tennis singles champion and a 2004 U.S. Olympian in doubles at age 47, appeared as herself in a 2000 episode.

Rudy Galindo, the 1996 U.S. figure skating champion, appeared as himself in 1999.

