John Shuster, U.S. beat Sweden in Olympic curling final rematch

John Shuster‘s rink beat a Swedish team skipped by Niklas Edin on Sunday in a rematch of the PyeongChang Olympic final. Shuster and co. notched their first tournament title since the Winter Games.

Shuster, along with Olympic gold-medal teammates John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton, plus new team member Chris Plys, won 3-1 in the final of a stop of the new World Cup in Omaha, Neb.

“We think that this team can be not just a Grand Slam team but a top five team in the world,” Plys, who replaced Tyler George as vice skip this season, said, according to USA Curling. “So far on our performance together I think we’re on the right track toward that.”

It was shades of PyeongChang last week as Shuster’s team rallied from defeat early in the tournament to run the table through the final. At the Olympics, the U.S. underdogs won their last six games. In Omaha, it was the last five.

The Americans qualified for the eight-team Grand Final at the 2022 Olympic host Beijing in May.

The world championship is the first week of April in Lethbridge, Alberta. Shuster’s teams finished third, fourth and fifth at three world championship appearances in the last Olympic cycle before skipping last season’s worlds amid the post-Olympic whirlwind.

