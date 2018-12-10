TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
John Shuster, U.S. beat Sweden in Olympic curling final rematch

By Nick ZaccardiDec 10, 2018, 9:57 AM EST
John Shuster‘s rink beat a Swedish team skipped by Niklas Edin on Sunday in a rematch of the PyeongChang Olympic final. Shuster and co. notched their first tournament title since the Winter Games.

Shuster, along with Olympic gold-medal teammates John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton, plus new team member Chris Plys, won 3-1 in the final of a stop of the new World Cup in Omaha, Neb.

“We think that this team can be not just a Grand Slam team but a top five team in the world,” Plys, who replaced Tyler George as vice skip this season, said, according to USA Curling. “So far on our performance together I think we’re on the right track toward that.”

It was shades of PyeongChang last week as Shuster’s team rallied from defeat early in the tournament to run the table through the final. At the Olympics, the U.S. underdogs won their last six games. In Omaha, it was the last five.

The Americans qualified for the eight-team Grand Final at the 2022 Olympic host Beijing in May.

The world championship is the first week of April in Lethbridge, Alberta. Shuster’s teams finished third, fourth and fifth at three world championship appearances in the last Olympic cycle before skipping last season’s worlds amid the post-Olympic whirlwind.

U.S. figure skating rankings going into national championships

By Nick ZaccardiDec 10, 2018, 12:35 PM EST
A discipline-by-discipline look at U.S. figure skaters’ best season scores with no more top-level events until the U.S. Championships from Jan. 24-27 in Detroit …

Men
1. Nathan Chen — 282.42
2. Chen — 280.57
3. Chen — 271.58
4. Jason Brown — 263.42
5. Brown — 256.33
6. Brown — 234.97
7. Vincent Zhou — 234.25
8. Brown — 233.23
9. Zhou — 225.75
10. Camden Pulkinen — 223.95

Chen is on his way to a third straight national title, while Brown has been a pleasant surprise this fall after changing coaches in the offseason. The Sochi Olympian and 2015 U.S. champion even beat Chen in one program on the Grand Prix Series. Zhou, after placing sixth in PyeongChang, has struggled with under-rotations on jumps but is still in the driver’s seat for one of three world championships spots.

Women
1. Bradie Tennell — 206.41
2. Tennell — 202.41
3. Ting Cui — 199.79
4. Mariah Bell — 198.96
5. Tennell — 197.78
6. Bell — 196.60
7. Tennell — 192.89
8. Bell — 190.25
9. Bell — 188.97
10. Ashley Lin — 181.21

Two world team spots for the women. Tennell and Bell are the top returning veterans this season, but remember that 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen has yet to compete with a foot injury. Then there are Ting, 16, and Alysa Liu, a 13-year-old who isn’t age eligible for junior or senior worlds but can compete in the senior division at nationals. Liu landed triple Axels in both programs at sectionals last month, scoring 212.97 points (though domestic scores are often inflated and not comparable with international scores).

Ice Dance
1. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 205. 35
2. Hubbell/Donohue — 200.82
3. Hubbell/Donohue — 200.76
4. Hubbell/Donohue — 197.42
5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker — 184.63
6. Hawayek/Baker — 184.04
7. Hawayek/Baker — 181.47
8. Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons — 180.95
9. Lorraine McNamara/Quinn Carpenter — 180.57
10. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 180.22

The only active U.S. couple to beat Hubbell and Donohue in direct competition is Madison Chock and Evan Bates, but the two-time world medalists missed the entire fall season due to Chock’s ankle surgery. With Olympic bronze medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani sitting out this season and maybe done competing altogether, Hubbell and Donohue will be clear favorites to repeat as national champions.

Three U.S. couples will go to worlds. Hawayek and Baker, after qualifying for their first Grand Prix Final, are primed to go back after placing 10th last season. The status of Chock and Bates will largely determine who rounds out the world team.

Pairs
1. Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea — 191.43
2. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim — 190.49
3. Knierim/Knierim — 182.84
4. Ashley Cain/Timothy LeDuc — 181.56
5. Kayne/O’Shea — 177.69
6. Knierim/Knierim — 177.22
7. Deanna Stellato/Nathan Bartholomay — 176.44
8. Cain/LeDuc — 175.06
9. Stellato/Bartholomay — 174.91
10. Stellato/Bartholomay — 174.78

Kayne and O’Shea, who likely would have made the Olympic team if the U.S. qualified more than one pair for PyeongChang, surprised by posting that 191 at the last event of the Grand Prix Series three weeks ago. The U.S. has just one pair at worlds this season for the first time since 1984 and last earned a medal in 2002. Kayne and O’Shea and the Knierims are ranked Nos. 9 and 10 in the world this season. Cain is recovering after falling head-first on the ice from a botched lift on Friday night.

How to watch 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships

By OlympicTalkDec 10, 2018, 10:46 AM EST
Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy headline the world short course swimming championships, airing on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com from Hangzhou, China, this week.

Short course worlds are held in even-numbered years in a 25-meter pool rather than the 50-meter pool used at the Olympics.

Dressel, a short-course king from his days at the University of Florida, looks to build on his seven-gold-medal performance at the 2017 World Championships in an Olympic-sized pool. He entered his trademark events — the 50m and 100m butterflies and freestyles.

Michael Andrew, a 19-year-old who won four national titles in July, also entered the 50m free and 50m fly, among five events. Andrew upset the world champion Dressel in the 50m free at both nationals and the Pan Pacific Championships this past summer.

Murphy, who swept the backstrokes in Rio, entered the 50m, 100m and 200m back. Murphy’s top rivals — 100m back world champion Xu Jiayu of China and 200m back world champ Yevgeny Rylov of Russia — are also in Hangzhou.

Other stars include Olympic champions Chad le ClosMatt Grevers and Cesar Cielo. Full entries are here.

The women’s field is led by Katinka Hosszu, who swept the individual medleys at the Rio Olympics and the 2013, 2015 and 2017 World Championships. The Hungarian superstar entered eight events.

Kathleen Baker, the 100m backstroke world-record holder, leads the U.S. women’s team. Hosszu and Australian Emily Seebohm figure to give her challenges in the backstrokes.

MORE: The U.S. breaststroke hope to end Olympic drought

Day Network Time (ET) Event Stream
Tuesday Olympic Channel 6-8 a.m. (LIVE) Day 1 Finals Olympic Channel
NBCSN 5-6:30 p.m. NBC Sports
Wednesday Olympic Channel 6-8 a.m. (LIVE) Day 2 Finals Olympic Channel
NBCSN 1:30-3:30 p.m. NBC Sports
Thursday Olympic Channel 6-8 a.m. (LIVE) Day 3 Finals Olympic Channel
NBCSN 12-2 p.m. NBC Sports
Friday Olympic Channel 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Day 4 Finals Olympic Channel
NBCSN 1-3 p.m. NBC Sports
Saturday Olympic Channel 12-2 p.m. Day 5 Finals Olympic Channel
NBCSN 9-11 p.m. NBC Sports
Sunday Olympic Channel 12-2 p.m. Day 6 Finals Olympic Channel
NBCSN 11 p.m.-1 a.m. NBC Sports