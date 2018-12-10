TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

USOC fires official as Larry Nassar report released

Associated PressDec 10, 2018, 4:22 PM EST
The U.S. Olympic Committee fired chief of sport performance Alan Ashley in the wake of an independent report released Monday that said neither he nor former CEO Scott Blackmun elevated concerns about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse allegations when they were first reported to them.

The 233-page independent report detailed an overall lack of response when the USOC leaders first heard about the Nassar allegations from the then-president of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny.

Blackmun resigned in February because of health concerns.

The report says the USOC took no action between first hearing of the allegations in July 2015 and September 2016, when the Indianapolis Star published an account of Nassar’s sex abuse. The report concludes that lack of action allowed Nassar to abuse dozens more girls over the 14 months of silence.

Nassar is serving decades in prison on charges of child pornography and for molesting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment; many of his accusers testified in heart-wrenching detail at his sentencing hearing.

Though Ashley was the only one to get fired in the immediate aftermath of its release, the report paints a harsh picture of leadership of the entire U.S. Olympic movement, from the offices of the USOC to what it portrays as an essentially rogue, unchecked operation at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas — the training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi where some of the abuse occurred.

The report concludes that one of Penny’s key objectives was to keep the allegations under wraps, to avoid “sending shockwaves through the community,” as he said in a conversation with an FBI agent.

Meanwhile, Penny is portrayed as repeatedly trying to get the FBI to investigate Nassar, but the report concludes “the investigation appears to have languished … for over seven months” in the FBI’s Detroit office. USAG took the allegations to the FBI’s Los Angeles office, but not until the newspaper report came out did that office take action.

The report says Penny notified Blackmun and Ashley that Nassar had retired in September 2015, but that both leaders had deleted the email, which referenced Nassar by name.

The report details the USOC’s relationships with the sports organizations it oversees as too deferential and not involved enough in policymaking to ensure athlete safety.

“In this governance model, the USOC exerted its broad statutory authority and monetary influence over individual sports primarily for the purpose of encouraging success at the Olympic Games, effectively outsourcing any decisions regarding on-the-ground child-protective practices to the NGBs,” the report states.

MORE: Olympic medalist no longer on USA Gymnastics suspended list

U.S. figure skating rankings going into national championships

AP
By Nick ZaccardiDec 10, 2018, 12:35 PM EST
A discipline-by-discipline look at U.S. figure skaters’ best season scores with no more top-level events until the U.S. Championships from Jan. 24-27 in Detroit …

Men
1. Nathan Chen — 282.42
2. Chen — 280.57
3. Chen — 271.58
4. Jason Brown — 263.42
5. Brown — 256.33
6. Brown — 234.97
7. Vincent Zhou — 234.25
8. Brown — 233.23
9. Zhou — 225.75
10. Camden Pulkinen — 223.95

Chen is on his way to a third straight national title, while Brown has been a pleasant surprise this fall after changing coaches in the offseason. The Sochi Olympian and 2015 U.S. champion even beat Chen in one program on the Grand Prix Series. Zhou, after placing sixth in PyeongChang, has struggled with under-rotations on jumps but is still in the driver’s seat for one of three world championships spots.

Women
1. Bradie Tennell — 206.41
2. Tennell — 202.41
3. Ting Cui — 199.79
4. Mariah Bell — 198.96
5. Tennell — 197.78
6. Bell — 196.60
7. Tennell — 192.89
8. Bell — 190.25
9. Bell — 188.97
10. Ashley Lin — 181.21

Two world team spots for the women. Tennell and Bell are the top returning veterans this season, but remember that 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen has yet to compete with a foot injury. Then there are Ting, 16, and Alysa Liu, a 13-year-old who isn’t age eligible for junior or senior worlds but can compete in the senior division at nationals. Liu landed triple Axels in both programs at sectionals last month, scoring 212.97 points (though domestic scores are often inflated and not comparable with international scores).

Ice Dance
1. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 205. 35
2. Hubbell/Donohue — 200.82
3. Hubbell/Donohue — 200.76
4. Hubbell/Donohue — 197.42
5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker — 184.63
6. Hawayek/Baker — 184.04
7. Hawayek/Baker — 181.47
8. Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons — 180.95
9. Lorraine McNamara/Quinn Carpenter — 180.57
10. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 180.22

The only active U.S. couple to beat Hubbell and Donohue in direct competition is Madison Chock and Evan Bates, but the two-time world medalists missed the entire fall season due to Chock’s ankle surgery. With Olympic bronze medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani sitting out this season and maybe done competing altogether, Hubbell and Donohue will be clear favorites to repeat as national champions.

Three U.S. couples will go to worlds. Hawayek and Baker, after qualifying for their first Grand Prix Final, are primed to go back after placing 10th last season. The status of Chock and Bates will largely determine who rounds out the world team.

Pairs
1. Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea — 191.43
2. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim — 190.49
3. Knierim/Knierim — 182.84
4. Ashley Cain/Timothy LeDuc — 181.56
5. Kayne/O’Shea — 177.69
6. Knierim/Knierim — 177.22
7. Deanna Stellato/Nathan Bartholomay — 176.44
8. Cain/LeDuc — 175.06
9. Stellato/Bartholomay — 174.91
10. Stellato/Bartholomay — 174.78

Kayne and O’Shea, who likely would have made the Olympic team if the U.S. qualified more than one pair for PyeongChang, surprised by posting that 191 at the last event of the Grand Prix Series three weeks ago. The U.S. has just one pair at worlds this season for the first time since 1984 and last earned a medal in 2002. Kayne and O’Shea and the Knierims are ranked Nos. 9 and 10 in the world this season. Cain is recovering after falling head-first on the ice from a botched lift on Friday night.

VIDEO: Adam Rippon appears on ‘Will & Grace’

How to watch 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 10, 2018, 10:46 AM EST
Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy headline the world short course swimming championships, airing on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com and OlympicChannel.com from Hangzhou, China, this week.

Short course worlds are held in even-numbered years in a 25-meter pool rather than the 50-meter pool used at the Olympics.

Dressel, a short-course king from his days at the University of Florida, looks to build on his seven-gold-medal performance at the 2017 World Championships in an Olympic-sized pool. He entered his trademark events — the 50m and 100m butterflies and freestyles.

MORE: Olympic Channel Stream Schedule

Michael Andrew, a 19-year-old who won four national titles in July, also entered the 50m free and 50m fly, among five events. Andrew upset the world champion Dressel in the 50m free at both nationals and the Pan Pacific Championships this past summer.

Murphy, who swept the backstrokes in Rio, entered the 50m, 100m and 200m back. Murphy’s top rivals — 100m back world champion Xu Jiayu of China and 200m back world champ Yevgeny Rylov of Russia — are also in Hangzhou.

Other stars include Olympic champions Chad le Clos, Matt Grevers and Cesar Cielo. Full entries are here.

The women’s field is led by Katinka Hosszu, who swept the individual medleys at the Rio Olympics and the 2013, 2015 and 2017 World Championships. The Hungarian superstar entered eight events.

Kathleen Baker, the 100m backstroke world-record holder, leads the U.S. women’s team. Hosszu and Australian Emily Seebohm figure to give her challenges in the backstrokes.

MORE: The U.S. breaststroke hope to end Olympic drought

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Monday 8:30 p.m. Prelims OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
Tuesday 6 a.m. Finals (LIVE) Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Finals NBCSN
8:30 p.m. Prelims OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
Wednesday 6 a.m. Finals (LIVE) Olympic Channel
1:30 p.m Finals NBCSN
8:30 p.m. Prelims OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
Thursday 6 a.m. Finals (LIVE) Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Finals NBCSN
8:30 p.m. Prelims OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
Friday 6 a.m. Finals (LIVE) OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
10:30 a.m. Finals Olympic Channel
1 p.m Finals NBCSN
8:30 p.m. Prelims OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
Saturday 6 a.m. Finals (LIVE) OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
12 p.m. Finals Olympic Channel
9 p.m. Finals NBCSN
8:30 p.m. Prelims OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
Sunday 5 a.m. Finals (LIVE) OlympicChannel.com & Olympic Channel app
12 p.m Finals Olympic Channel
11 p.m Finals NBCSN

All NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.