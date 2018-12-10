How to watch 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy headline the world short course swimming championships, airing on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com from Hangzhou, China, this week.

Short course worlds are held in even-numbered years in a 25-meter pool rather than the 50-meter pool used at the Olympics.

Dressel, a short-course king from his days at the University of Florida, looks to build on his seven-gold-medal performance at the 2017 World Championships in an Olympic-sized pool. He entered his trademark events — the 50m and 100m butterflies and freestyles.

Michael Andrew, a 19-year-old who won four national titles in July, also entered the 50m free and 50m fly, among five events. Andrew upset the world champion Dressel in the 50m free at both nationals and the Pan Pacific Championships this past summer.

Murphy, who swept the backstrokes in Rio, entered the 50m, 100m and 200m back. Murphy’s top rivals — 100m back world champion Xu Jiayu of China and 200m back world champ Yevgeny Rylov of Russia — are also in Hangzhou.

Other stars include Olympic champions Chad le Clos, Matt Grevers and Cesar Cielo. Full entries are here.

The women’s field is led by Katinka Hosszu, who swept the individual medleys at the Rio Olympics and the 2013, 2015 and 2017 World Championships. The Hungarian superstar entered eight events.

Kathleen Baker, the 100m backstroke world-record holder, leads the U.S. women’s team. Hosszu and Australian Emily Seebohm figure to give her challenges in the backstrokes.

