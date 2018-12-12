TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Sam Dorman, Olympic medalist diver, retires

By Nick ZaccardiDec 12, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
Diver Sam Dorman, a Rio Olympic synchronized springboard silver medalist, announced his retirement in an online letter Wednesday.

“After multiple injuries throughout 19 years of competing, subsequent surgeries and countless hours of rehab, I would still do it all over again,” wrote the 27-year-old Dorman, who battled a back injury and underwent surgery in 2017, then came back to finish fifth at the FINA World Cup with Olympic partner Michael Hixon in June. “At this point in my life, I know my body can no longer withstand the extreme intensity of training and perfection that this sport demands.”

Dorman and Hixon had the best U.S. Olympic men’s springboard result in 24 years at the Rio Games, beating the dominant Chinese for silver with the highest-scoring dive of the competition in the last round. Brits Chris Mears and Jack Laugher edged Dorman and Hixon for gold by 4.11 points.

Dorman called Hixon his “right-hand man” in Wednesday’s letter.

“You set the standard for a disciplined work ethic and demanded a non-negotiable level of excellence in every training session,” Dorman wrote. “I could not have asked for a better Olympic teammate.”

Dorman made more headlines after Rio for getting a matching Olympic rings tattoo with golfer Rickie Fowler.

Dorman also finished sixth and seventh in synchro springboard at the last two world championships and was third in the individual springboard at the 2016 Olympic Trials, where the top two earned Rio spots.

Dorman and Hixon beat 2012 Olympic bronze medalists Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen at those trials, which was their first competition since pairing up that spring.

Dorman won one NCAA title at Miami, where he earned a mechanical engineering degree in 2015.

Timothy Goebel elected to U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Timothy Goebel
Getty Images
By Rachel LutzDec 12, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
Timothy Goebel, who won Olympic bronze on home ice in Salt Lake City, will be elected into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall Fame in January at the U.S. Championships.

Goebel was known as the original “Quad King.” He was the first person to land a quad Salchow, the first person to land a quad Salchow in combination, and the first American to land a quad combination. He was also the first person to land three quads in a program at the 1999 Skate America competition.

Goebel is a two-time Worlds silver medalist (2002, 2003) and the 2001 U.S. champion.

Goebel will be inducted alongside two-time Worlds medalist Julie Lynn Holmes and seven-time U.S. ice dance medalists Carol Fox and Richard Dalley. Holmes is a four-time U.S. silver medalist and finished fourth at the 1972 Olympic Winter Games in Sapporo. Fox and Dalley placed fifth at the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo and competed at five world championships.

“Their figure skating contributions at the Olympic level are exceptional, with all of them achieving a top-five finish,” nominating committee chair Larry Mondschein said through U.S. Figure Skating. “What is especially noteworthy about our newest members is that they continue to contribute to our sport as coaches, officials, club volunteers and team leaders. We owe them a debt of gratitude for what they have done and continue to do for our sport.”

Cameron van der Burgh, Olympic breaststroke champ, retires

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 12, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
Cameron van der Burgh, the first African man to win an individual Olympic swimming event, announced his retirement after winning the 100m breaststroke at the world short-course championships on Wednesday.

“It is the last [100m breast]. It is sad, but I am happy to end on a high,” he said, according to FINA. “The last 25 meters was the most pain I have ever had in my life in swimming, so it was a good way to finish.

“It is funny how these things turn out. At least I have no loose ends to tie up or reason to come back.”

Van der Burgh, 30, won the 100m breast at the 2012 London Games to join fellow breaststroker Penny Heyns, backstroker Joan Harrison and the 2004 men’s 4x100m free relay as South Africa’s Olympic swimming gold medalists.

Chad le Clos joined the club later in the Games when he upset Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly.

At the 2012 Games, van der Burgh won in a then-world record and dedicated it to Norwegian Alexander Dale Oen, the 2011 World champion who died suddenly while training in Arizona that spring.

Van der Burgh kept Japanese megastar Kosuke Kitajima from becoming the first male swimmer to win the same event at three Olympics, paving the way for Phelps to do it in the 200m individual medley later in the Games.

Van der Burgh added world silver medals in the event in 2013 and 2015 and Olympic silver in Rio, ceding the top spot to Brit Adam Peaty, who is not racing at short-course worlds this week.

Van der Burgh also earned 50m and 100m breast medals at every world championships between 2009 and 2015.

He is still entered in the 50m breast later this week.

