Timothy Goebel elected to U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Timothy Goebel, who won Olympic bronze on home ice in Salt Lake City, will be elected into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall Fame in January at the U.S. Championships.

Goebel was known as the original “Quad King.” He was the first person to land a quad Salchow, the first person to land a quad Salchow in combination, and the first American to land a quad combination. He was also the first person to land three quads in a program at the 1999 Skate America competition.

Goebel is a two-time Worlds silver medalist (2002, 2003) and the 2001 U.S. champion.

Goebel will be inducted alongside two-time Worlds medalist Julie Lynn Holmes and seven-time U.S. ice dance medalists Carol Fox and Richard Dalley. Holmes is a four-time U.S. silver medalist and finished fourth at the 1972 Olympic Winter Games in Sapporo. Fox and Dalley placed fifth at the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo and competed at five world championships.

“Their figure skating contributions at the Olympic level are exceptional, with all of them achieving a top-five finish,” nominating committee chair Larry Mondschein said through U.S. Figure Skating. “What is especially noteworthy about our newest members is that they continue to contribute to our sport as coaches, officials, club volunteers and team leaders. We owe them a debt of gratitude for what they have done and continue to do for our sport.”

