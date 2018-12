Olympic sports on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympic champions Ted Ligety and Jessie Diggins headline winter sports action this weekend with coverage on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBC Sports Gold.

Ligety, a 2006 and 2014 gold medalist, eyes his first World Cup win in three years in a giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, on Sunday. That follows a super-G and downhill on Friday and Saturday in Val Gardena.

Diggins, who earned team sprint gold in PyeongChang, moves with the cross-country skiing World Cup to Davos, Switzerland, for sprint and 10km races.

U.S. Olympians are also in action in biathlon, bobsled, freestyle skiing, luge, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating World Cups, plus the world short-course swimming championships.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Val Gardena and Alta Badia, Italy

*Same-day delay

All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BIATHLON WORLD CUP — Hochfilzen, Austria

*Same-day delay

All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BOBSLED/SKELETON WORLD CUP — Winterberg, Germany

*Same-day delay

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Davos, Switzerland

*Same-day delay

All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

FREESTYLE SKIING WORLD CUP — Thaiwoo, China

*Delayed broadcast

All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

LUGE WORLD CUP — Lake Placid, N.Y.

*Delayed broadcast

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Engelberg, Switzerland and Premanon, France

*Same-day delay

All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SNOWBOARD WORLD CUP — Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

*Same-day delay

All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP — Heerenveen, Netherlands

*Delayed broadcast

All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Speed Skating Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SWIMMING SHORT-COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Hangzhou, China

*Same-day delay