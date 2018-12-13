TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Chad le Clos clips Caeleb Dressel at short course worlds

By Nick ZaccardiDec 13, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Russian biathletes questioned in Austria for doping Yuzuru Hanyu to miss Japan Nationals for third straight year Olympic sports on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel this weekend

Chad le Clos exacted some revenge against the U.S. from the last two years, edging Caeleb Dressel in the 100m butterfly at the world short-course championships in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

The South African le Clos held off Dressel, the new American golden boy, by .21 to win his fourth straight short-course world title in the event. Le Clos had struggled recently in the 100m fly in the longer, Olympic-sized pool, missing the final at 2017 Worlds (won by Dressel) after sharing silver with rival Michael Phelps and Laszlo Cseh in Rio.

Le Clos called Thursday the biggest race of his short-course career.

“I was anxious because I was waiting the whole day for this, the whole week and the past three months because I knew this one could come,” he said, according to FINA. “I really wanted to race Dressel. He is the best short-course yards swimmer, and I am the best meters swimmer.”

Dressel, who earned a Phelps record-tying seven golds at 2017 Worlds, may have been slowed in the 100m fly final by racing 25 minutes after his 50m freestyle semifinal. He later anchored a U.S. 4x50m mixed-gender medley relay to gold in a world-record time.

“The fly could have been better, but you just move on and learn from it,” he said, according to FINA.

Short-course worlds are held in even-numbered years in a 25-meter pool rather than the 50-meter pool used at the Olympics. U.S. Olympic champions Katie LedeckySimone Manuel and Lilly King are among those not competing this week.

WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

In other events Thursday, Lisa Bratton was the surprise 200m backstroke champion, edging the U.S.’ best long-course backstroker, Kathleen Baker, by .08. Bratton, 22, missed the Rio Olympic team by one spot at trials and ranks fourth in the U.S. in the long-course 200m back this year.

Mallory Comerford added 100m free bronze to her 200m silver from earlier in the week, breaking Manuel’s American record and giving her five medals through the meet’s first three days.

Leah Smith earned 800m free bronze, as she did at long-course worlds last year.

Worlds continue Friday, with finals streaming live on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

MORE: Olympic breaststroke champion retires

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Russian biathletes questioned in Austria for doping

AP
Associated PressDec 13, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Chad le Clos clips Caeleb Dressel at short course worlds Yuzuru Hanyu to miss Japan Nationals for third straight year Olympic sports on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel this weekend

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Austrian authorities are investigating 10 members of Russia’s biathlon team for doping and fraud offenses.

Police visited the Russian team’s accommodation in Austria on Wednesday ahead of a World Cup event and spoke with athletes and staff. The case is connected to a wide-ranging bribery and doping investigation involving the International Biathlon Union, whose then-president stepped down in April following a police raid of the governing body’s offices.

Austrian prosecutors said in a statement that five Russian biathletes are suspected of “severe fraud in connection with doping,” and five team officials are suspected of “the use of prohibited substances and/or methods for the purpose of doping.” Austrian authorities have previously said they could consider prize money won by doped athletes to be fraudulent earnings.

The offenses were allegedly committed around the 2017 World Championships in Austria, prosecutors said, adding that “accused persons” have been given a formal notification they are under investigation.

No Russian athletes in any sport have yet faced criminal prosecution for a series of doping scandals which led to the country’s team being suspended from this year’s Winter Olympics.

A lawyer for Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov said this year he provided information which led to the Austrian police action.

The Russian team is in Austria for a World Cup event, and the Russian Biathlon Union said it will “continue to compete.”

Sochi Olympic champion Anton Shipulin is “angry and furious about the witch-hunt that is going on” and has never doped, according to his Instagram.

Alexander Loginov wrote on Instagram he was accused of “some machinations with blood transfusions and something else” supposedly committed as recently as February 2017.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the overnight visit to Russian athletes ahead of a major competition looked “wild.” She added that the Russian Embassy has turned to Austrian authorities for explanation, adding that Moscow will respond if it feels the case has political undertones.

Austrian police raided the IBU headquarters in April, with prosecutors saying up to $300,000 had been paid to cover up Russian doping cases from 2012-17. Anders Besseberg, until then the only president in the IBU’s history, and general secretary Nicole Resch stepped down soon after.

Besides Russia’s team, authorities in Austria and Italy have also investigated alleged mass doping in the Kazakhstan biathlon team. Nine Kazakh athletes were suspended last month by the IBU.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russia Olympic biathlon gold medalists face doping charges

Yuzuru Hanyu to miss Japan Nationals for third straight year

AP
By Nick ZaccardiDec 13, 2018, 6:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

Double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will miss the Japan Figure Skating Championships for a third straight year and the second straight time due to a right ankle injury.

“I was doing everything I could to make the national championships, so I’m very disappointed that I cannot participate,” Hanyu said in a statement, according to Japanese media. “I will make an effort to return to competition as soon as the pain and limitations are gone.”

Hanyu was still named to Olympic and world championships teams the last two years despite missing nationals, which are held the week leading up to Christmas. That process should repeat this year ahead of worlds in Japan in March.

Hanyu injured his right ankle in a hard practice fall Nov. 17, hours before winning Rostelecom Cup, and then hopping on crutches backstage. He then withdrew from his next competition, the Grand Prix Final last week.

Hanyu and coach Brian Orser reportedly said this injury is not as serious as last autumn’s right ankle problem (damaged ligaments) that kept him off the ice for more than a month.

Hanyu has the highest score in the world this season by 14.7 points over American Nathan Chen, but they have not gone head-to-head since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Olympic and world silver medalist Shoma Uno won Japanese Nationals the last two seasons in Hanyu’s absence. Hanyu won it four straight years before that.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. figure skating rankings going into nationals