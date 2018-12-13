Yuzuru Hanyu to miss Japan Nationals for third straight year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will miss the Japan Figure Skating Championships for a third straight year and the second straight time due to a right ankle injury.

“I was doing everything I could to make the national championships, so I’m very disappointed that I cannot participate,” Hanyu said in a statement, according to Japanese media. “I will make an effort to return to competition as soon as the pain and limitations are gone.”

Hanyu was still named to Olympic and world championships teams the last two years despite missing nationals, which are held the week leading up to Christmas. That process should repeat this year ahead of worlds in Japan in March.

Hanyu injured his right ankle in a hard practice fall Nov. 17, hours before winning Rostelecom Cup, and then hopping on crutches backstage. He then withdrew from his next competition, the Grand Prix Final last week.

Hanyu and coach Brian Orser reportedly said this injury is not as serious as last autumn’s right ankle problem (damaged ligaments) that kept him off the ice for more than a month.

Hanyu has the highest score in the world this season by 14.7 points over American Nathan Chen, but they have not gone head-to-head since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Olympic and world silver medalist Shoma Uno won Japanese Nationals the last two seasons in Hanyu’s absence. Hanyu won it four straight years before that.

