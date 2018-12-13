TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Yuzuru Hanyu to miss Japan Nationals for third straight year

By Nick ZaccardiDec 13, 2018, 6:26 AM EST
Double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will miss the Japan Figure Skating Championships for a third straight year and the second straight time due to a right ankle injury.

“I was doing everything I could to make the national championships, so I’m very disappointed that I cannot participate,” Hanyu said in a statement, according to Japanese media. “I will make an effort to return to competition as soon as the pain and limitations are gone.”

Hanyu was still named to Olympic and world championships teams the last two years despite missing nationals, which are held the week leading up to Christmas. That process should repeat this year ahead of worlds in Japan in March.

Hanyu injured his right ankle in a hard practice fall Nov. 17, hours before winning Rostelecom Cup, and then hopping on crutches backstage. He then withdrew from his next competition, the Grand Prix Final last week.

Hanyu and coach Brian Orser reportedly said this injury is not as serious as last autumn’s right ankle problem (damaged ligaments) that kept him off the ice for more than a month.

Hanyu has the highest score in the world this season by 14.7 points over American Nathan Chen, but they have not gone head-to-head since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Olympic and world silver medalist Shoma Uno won Japanese Nationals the last two seasons in Hanyu’s absence. Hanyu won it four straight years before that.

Olympic sports on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel this weekend

By OlympicTalkDec 12, 2018, 2:41 PM EST
Olympic champions Ted Ligety and Jessie Diggins headline winter sports action this weekend with coverage on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and streaming on NBC Sports Gold.

Ligety, a 2006 and 2014 gold medalist, eyes his first World Cup win in three years in a giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, on Sunday. That follows a super-G and downhill on Friday and Saturday in Val Gardena.

Diggins, who earned team sprint gold in PyeongChang, moves with the cross-country skiing World Cup to Davos, Switzerland, for sprint and 10km races.

U.S. Olympians are also in action in biathlon, bobsled, freestyle skiing, luge, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating World Cups, plus the world short-course swimming championships.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Val Gardena and Alta Badia, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 6 a.m. Men’s Super-G Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 5:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
8 p.m.* NBCSN
Sunday 4 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
7 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
6 p.m.* Men’s Giant Slalom NBCSN

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BIATHLON WORLD CUP — Hochfilzen, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event TV Live stream
Thursday 8:05 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
12 p.m.* Olympic Channel
Friday 8:05 a.m. Men’s 10km Sprint Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
9:30 a.m.* Olympic Channel
12 p.m.* NBCSN
Saturday 5:20 a.m. Women’s 10km Pursuit Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
8:40 a.m. Men’s 12.5km Pursuit Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
2 p.m.* Women’s 10km Pursuit Olympic Channel
3 p.m.* Men’s 12.5km Pursuit Olympic Channel
Sunday 5:10 a.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
7:50 a.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
3 p.m.* Women’s 4x6km Relay Olympic Channel
4 p.m.* Men’s 4×7.5km Relay Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BOBSLED/SKELETON WORLD CUP — Winterberg, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 4:15 a.m. Men’s Skeleton (Run 1) Olympic Channel
6 a.m. Men’s Skeleton (Run 2) Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Women’s Skeleton (Run 1) Olympic Channel
9:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton (Run 2) Olympic Channel
3 p.m.* Men’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
4 p.m.* Women’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
Saturday 5:15 a.m. Women’s Bobsled (Run 1) Olympic Channel
6:45 a.m. Women’s Bobsled (Run 2) Olympic Channel
9 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 1) Olympic Channel
10:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 2) Olympic Channel
4 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Olympic Channel
5 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel
7 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled NBCSN
Sunday 5:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 1) Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 2) Olympic Channel
2 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel
7 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled NBCSN

*Same-day delay

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Davos, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 7:30 a.m. Men’s, Women’s Sprints Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 3:15 a.m. Women’s 10km Interval Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
5:45 a.m. Men’s 15km Interval Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
9 a.m.* Women’s 10km Interval Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

FREESTYLE SKIING WORLD CUP — Thaiwoo, China

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 12:30 a.m. Moguls Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 12:30 a.m. Dual Moguls Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

*Delayed broadcast
All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

LUGE WORLD CUP — Lake Placid, N.Y.

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 9 a.m. Men’s Singles (Run 1) Olympic Channel
10:45 a.m. Men’s Singles (Run 2) Olympic Channel
12:15 p.m. Doubles (Run 1) Olympic Channel
1:35 p.m. Doubles (Run 2) Olympic Channel
9 p.m.* Men’s Singles Olympic Channel
10 p.m.* Doubles Olympic Channel
Sunday 8:30 a.m. Women Singles (Run 1) Olympic Channel
9:50 a.m. Women Singles (Run 2) Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Men’s Sprint Olympic Channel
12:45 p.m. Doubles Sprint Olympic Channel
1:20 p.m. Women’s Sprint Olympic Channel
4 p.m.* Men’s Singles/Doubles NBCSN
10 p.m.* Women’s Singles Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Engelberg, Switzerland and Premanon, France

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 11:50 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 4:50 a.m. Women Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
9:50 a.m. Men Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
6 p.m.* Women Olympic Channel
7:30 p.m.* Men Olympic Channel
Sunday 4:50 a.m. Women Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
8:05 a.m. Men Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
7 p.m.* Women Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m.* Men Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay
All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SNOWBOARD WORLD CUP — Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Thursday 6:20 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 10:50 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP — Heerenveen, Netherlands

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 8:45 a.m. Day 1 NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 8 a.m. Day 2 NBC Sports Gold
10:30 p.m.* Highlights Olympic Channel
Sunday 11 p.m.* Highlights Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Speed Skating Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SWIMMING SHORT-COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Hangzhou, China

Day Time (ET) Event TV Live stream
Thursday 6 a.m. Day 3 Finals Olympic Channel
5 p.m.* NBCSN
8:30 p.m. Day 4 Heats Olympic Channel
Friday 6 a.m. Day 4 Finals Olympic Channel
10:30 a.m.* Olympic Channel
1 p.m.* NBCSN
8:30 p.m. Day 5 Heats Olympic Channel
Saturday 6 a.m. Day 5 Finals Olympic Channel
12 p.m.* Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m. Day 6 Heats Olympic Channel
9 p.m. Day 5 Finals NBCSN
Sunday 5 a.m. Day 6 Finals Olympic Channel
12 p.m.* Olympic Channel
11 p.m.* NBCSN

*Same-day delay

Timothy Goebel elected to U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Timothy Goebel
Getty Images
By Rachel LutzDec 12, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
Timothy Goebel, who won Olympic bronze on home ice in Salt Lake City, will be elected into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall Fame in January at the U.S. Championships.

Goebel was known as the original “Quad King.” He was the first person to land a quad Salchow, the first person to land a quad Salchow in combination, and the first American to land a quad combination. He was also the first person to land three quads in a program at the 1999 Skate America competition.

Goebel is a two-time Worlds silver medalist (2002, 2003) and the 2001 U.S. champion.

Goebel will be inducted alongside two-time Worlds medalist Julie Lynn Holmes and seven-time U.S. ice dance medalists Carol Fox and Richard Dalley. Holmes is a four-time U.S. silver medalist and finished fourth at the 1972 Olympic Winter Games in Sapporo. Fox and Dalley placed fifth at the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo and competed at five world championships.

“Their figure skating contributions at the Olympic level are exceptional, with all of them achieving a top-five finish,” nominating committee chair Larry Mondschein said through U.S. Figure Skating. “What is especially noteworthy about our newest members is that they continue to contribute to our sport as coaches, officials, club volunteers and team leaders. We owe them a debt of gratitude for what they have done and continue to do for our sport.”

