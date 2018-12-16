TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Chloe Kim
Dew Tour

Chloe Kim makes it five straight wins with Dew Tour title

By Nick ZaccardiDec 16, 2018, 1:54 PM EST
Chloe Kim capped one of the greatest years in snowboarding history by repeating as Dew Tour champion in Breckenridge, Colo., on Sunday.

The 18-year-old PyeongChang gold medalist won a modified halfpipe contest with a 94.67-point first run on a course that combines slopestyle features with a halfpipe. She beat a field that included Olympic silver and bronze medalists Liu Jiayu and Arielle Gold.

Kim has won five straight contests — the X Games in January, the Olympics in February, the U.S. Open in March and, to open this season, victories the last two weekends. No other rider won the X Games, Olympics and U.S. Open in one year.

Kim decided to compete this season rather than enroll in college. She tweeted in March that she was accepted to Princeton.

She is expected to go for a fourth X Games Aspen title in five years next month, which would tie her for second all-time among women behind Kelly Clark, who has six halfpipe crowns.

The retired Gretchen Bleiler also won four X Games golds. Clark, a 35-year-old, five-time Olympian, said last month that she was undecided if she will compete again.

Brittany Bowe grabs 20th World Cup win, ascends U.S. all-time list

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 16, 2018, 8:42 AM EST
Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Bowe grabbed her third World Cup win this season and the 20th of her career, moving into solo fifth place on the U.S. all-time list on Sunday.

Bowe, whose PyeongChang medal came in the team pursuit, won a 1000m in Heerenveen, Netherlands, in 1:13.24, beating a field including Olympic silver and bronze medalists Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi of Japan. She broke her own track record by .66 at the sport’s hallowed Thialf.

Bowe earned a medal of every color in two days of racing in Heerenveen, adding to her 500m bronze and 1500m silver on Saturday. Bowe leads the season standings in the 1000m and is third in the 500m and 1500m.

There are two stops left this season — Hamar, Norway, in February and Salt Lake City in March, with the world championships in between.

Bowe is returning from a July 2016 concussion that affected her for the entire 2016-17 season, including blood-pressure issues and fainting spells.

She returned in full for the 2017-18 Olympic season but did not make an individual podium between the World Cups and the Olympics, missing a 1000m medal in PyeongChang by .38 and in the 1500m by .28.

Before the concussion, Bowe in 2015 earned world titles and broke world records in the 1000m and 1500m.

On Sunday, the former Florida Atlantic basketball player passed three-time Olympic medalist Chris Witty for fifth on the U.S. World Cup wins list behind Bonnie Blair (69), Shani Davis (58), Dan Jansen (46) and Heather Bergsma (34), according to schaatsstatistieken.nl.

Caeleb Dressel finishes with 9 medals, 6 golds; U.S. dominates short course worlds

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 16, 2018, 8:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Caeleb Dressel and Kelsi Dahlia each earned nine medals, while Mallory Comerford and Olivia Smoliga racked up eight each as the U.S. easily topped the medal standings at the world short-course swimming championships that ended Sunday.

Dressel won his first individual title of the meet in Sunday’s 100m freestyle, lowering his American record by clocking 45.62 seconds and edging Russian Vladimir Morozov by .02.

Dressel also swam butterfly on the medley relay for his sixth gold and ninth medal of the meet in Hangzhou, China. Five of the golds and one silver came on relays. Last year, Dressel earned a Michael Phelps record-tying seven golds at the world championships in an Olympic-size pool.

MORE: Full Results

Short-course worlds are held in even years in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools used at the Olympics. U.S. Olympic champions Katie LedeckySimone Manuel and Lilly King are among those not competing this week. Phelps competed at short-course worlds once in his career, when the U.S. hosted in 2004.

Dahlia surpassed Dressel with seven golds this past week, including six relay titles. Smoliga had eight golds in eight events (six on relays).

Like Dressel, Dahlia picked up her first individual gold on Sunday, taking the 100m butterfly in 55.01, a shade slower than her American record. She won by 1.21 seconds over countrywoman Kendyl Stewart. Swede Sarah Sjöström, who won the last three world titles in an Olympic-size pool, plus Rio gold, skipped short-course worlds.

The U.S. earned 17 golds and 36 total medals in 46 events, distancing second-place Russia, which had six golds and 14 medals.

Next for U.S. swimmers: the 2019 Tyr Pro Swim Series starts the second week of January in Knoxville, Tenn. Ledecky is expected to headline the field.

