Michigan appeals court to look at Larry Nassar sentencing

Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 8:40 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to decide whether imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar got an unfair hearing from an outspoken judge who sentenced him to at least 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting young gymnasts.

Lansing-area Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made many provocative remarks during Nassar’s sentencing earlier this year, saying at one point that she had signed his “death warrant.”

Aquilina recently was named Glamour Woman of the Year. And in July, Nassar’s victims honored her during the ESPY awards. Hundreds of women and girls say Nassar molested them with his hands while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

The appeals court last week rejected an appeal in a 40-year sentence that a different judge ordered for Nassar.

Kelly Slater ups Olympic prospects after viral moment; Brazilian wins world title

By Nick ZaccardiDec 17, 2018, 6:56 PM EST
A 46-year-old Kelly Slater matched his best finish on the World Surf League in more than two years, reaching the semifinals of the Billabong Pipeline Masters in Hawaii on Monday. With that kind of surfing, he could next year qualify for the sport’s Olympic debut.

The 11-time world champion lost to second-ranked Australian Julian Wilson 14.2 to 11.17 at the season-ending event.

Earlier, the seven-time Pipe Masters champ Slater eliminated Brazilian Filipe Toledo, who came into Hawaii ranked third in the world this year. Slater’s highlights included what’s being called “the Houdini tube ride,” which went viral a day later on Monday.

Brazilian Gabriel Medina clinched his second world title by reaching the final. Medina, a 24-year-old who landed the first backflip in a contest in 2016, is so popular that he has 6.5 million Instagram followers, nearly three times Slater’s amount.

Slater has said the 2019 season will be his last on tour, but he has not ruled out competing at the Tokyo Olympics should he qualify as one of the top two Americans in next year’s standings.

“If I make the [Olympic] team, I’ll compete,” Slater said in April.

Slater dropped to the third-ranked American in 2016 and missed four of 11 events last season after breaking his foot.

Still, he was the only U.S. man to record multiple top-three finishes among the 11 World Surf League contests in 2018, even though he only competed three times total due to injury.

“I actually think my hand cut the other day took my mind off the foot,” Slater said Monday. “And then yesterday I banged my other foot on the reef. That took my mind off of this. Then this morning I landed on my back.”

The U.S. had no men ranked in the top six in the world going into the Pipe Masters. The 2016 and 2017 World champion — 25-year-old John John Florence of Hawaii — has been out since tearing an ACL in June.

The 2019 WSL season — and the start of Olympic qualifying — begins in Gold Coast, Australia, in April.

“It’s just nice to dust off the contest thing a little bit,” Slater said while at his 26th Pipe Masters, according to World Surf League commentators.

No Russians have returned Olympic medals in 2018, report says

By OlympicTalkDec 17, 2018, 4:28 PM EST
None of the Russian Olympians stripped of medals for doping returned medals in the last year, according to TASS, quoting a legal head for the Russia Olympic Committee.

The International Olympic Committee sent a letter to the Russia Olympic Committee requesting the medals from a list of names, according to Russian media, noting track and field athletes, bobsledders and weightlifters, some of whom were stripped of medals more than two years ago.

Last year, Russia was stripped of 13 of its 2014 Sochi Olympics-leading 33 medals.

Then in February, the Court of Arbitration of Sport reinstated nine of those medals upon appeals, leaving stripped a pair of men’s bobsled titles and a pair of women’s biathlon silver medals.

Russians were also stripped of 2008 and 2012 Olympic medals in recent retesting of doping samples from those Games.

