No Russians have returned Olympic medals in 2018, report says

None of the Russian Olympians stripped of medals for doping returned medals in the last year, according to TASS, quoting a legal head for the Russia Olympic Committee.

The International Olympic Committee sent a letter to the Russia Olympic Committee requesting the medals from a list of names, according to Russian media, noting track and field athletes, bobsledders and weightlifters, some of whom were stripped of medals more than two years ago.

Last year, Russia was stripped of 13 of its 2014 Sochi Olympics-leading 33 medals.

Then in February, the Court of Arbitration of Sport reinstated nine of those medals upon appeals, leaving stripped a pair of men’s bobsled titles and a pair of women’s biathlon silver medals.

Russians were also stripped of 2008 and 2012 Olympic medals in recent retesting of doping samples from those Games.

