File Photo

Missy Franklin retires from swimming

By OlympicTalkDec 19, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
Missy Franklin, a five-time Olympic champion and the marquee U.S. female swimmer of the 2012 London Games., has retired from swimming at age 23 after persistent shoulder injuries.

“This was perhaps the hardest letter I’ve ever had to write,” was posted on her social media and in a letter on ESPN.com. “It took me a long time to say the words, ‘I am retiring.’ A long, long time. But now I’m ready.”

Franklin, who had surgeries on both shoulders in early 2017 after they affected her at the Rio Games, said the pain continued the last two years and as she struggled returning to competition this year. The pain peaked since she moved to the University of Georgia in the last year. Three rounds of cortisone shots did not solve it.

“I had only one other option: another surgery, and even that was a long shot,” Franklin wrote. “When I heard the word ‘surgery,’ I immediately broke down because I already knew my answer: no. I’ve been in too much pain, for too long, to go through another surgery with a longer recovery time and no guarantee it would even help. I prayed, and I prayed, and I prayed. I talked to the most trusted people in my life. When my now fiancé looked at me and said the following, my answer finally became clear. ‘I will support you fully, no matter what you choose. But what matters to me the most, more than anything, is that you can hold our children in your arms one day without being in excruciating pain.'”

Franklin earned four golds and a bronze at the 2012 Olympics as a rising high school senior, sweeping the backstrokes and breaking the 200m back world record.

After bagging a record six golds at the 2013 Worlds and turning pro, she struggled at the Rio Games, earning one medal (gold as morning relay prelim swimmer) and making no individual finals.

Franklin changed coaches twice after Rio. At the start of 2018, she transferred from the University of California to the University of Georgia to finish her college degree, training under longtime Bulldogs coach Jack Bauerle.

She took nearly two years off from competition after Rio and came back for the national championships in July. Franklin’s best finish there was 18th in the 200m freestyle heats. She said before and after the meet that she still felt pain in her shoulders. That treatment was a day-to-day process.

She missed making the team for the top two international meets ahead of the 2020 Olympics — the Pan Pacific Championships in August and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea but said in July the goal remained to make the Tokyo Games.

“I would 100 times rather be sitting in Omaha in 2020 having not made the team, knowing that I tried,” she said then, “rather than looking back on these last two years and always thinking what if.”

This was perhaps the hardest letter I’ve ever had to write. There are so many words to say and I thank you all for letting me share them with you, and for your continued support. Today, I announce my retirement from competitive swimming. A link to my letter to you all is in my bio. “This is by no means the end. Rather, I choose to look at this as a new beginning. Swimming has been, and always will be, a big part of my life and I absolutely plan to stay involved in what I believe is the best sport in the world, just in a different way. I hope to continue to inspire others to be their best, both in and out of the pool, and I’m truly excited about this next chapter and how my relationship with the sport will continue to change and grow.” Thank you❤️

Laura Zeng, top U.S. rhythmic gymnast, suspended 6 months

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 19, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
Laura Zeng, the four-time reigning U.S. rhythmic gymnastics champion and Olympian, was banned six months after testing positive for a banned substance in an altitude-sickness medication that she thought was ibuprofen, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

The 19-year-old Zeng’s ban runs through April 17, backdated to the date of her drug test. She will not miss any major meets.

The banned substance, acetazolamide, is a diuretic. The medication was prescribed to one of her parents. Zeng took the medication while traveling in a high-altitude location, according to USADA.

Since Zeng thought it was ibuprofen, which is not banned, she did not apply for a therapeutic-use exemption that athletes commonly request to take prescribed medication that contains otherwise banned substances.

In Rio, Zeng matched the highest individual Olympic finish for a U.S. rhythmic gymnast (11th place) since the sport was introduced at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Zeng also has the highest all-around finishes for an American at the world championships, placing sixth in 2017 and eighth in 2015 and 2018.

U.S. to play in snow volleyball tour, led by 4-time Olympian

AP
Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 6:04 AM EST
When USA Volleyball asked four-time Olympian Lloy Ball to put together a team for a snow volleyball tournament in Moscow this week, the 2008 gold medalist was eager to accept.

Never mind that he’s never played on the snow before.

Or that, at 46, he’s not a likely candidate for the U.S. Olympic team if the discipline is eventually added to the Winter Games.

“I’ve been playing volleyball my entire life. It would just be an amazing feeling to know that me and my friends would be able to help volleyball grow,” Ball said. “To help be one of the forefathers, to get another discipline of volleyball into the Olympics, it would be awesome.”

The son of a volleyball coach and a member of the U.S. indoor team that won gold in Beijing, Ball played professionally in Russia for six years and was a natural choice to be a part of first American team to play on the European snow volleyball tour. After what he is calling an exploratory mission, he hopes to report back to the national governing body on how it can help the sport grow.

The ultimate goal: helping snow volleyball earn a spot in the Olympics — perhaps by 2026.

“We want to climb this mountain step by step. We do not want to rush,” said Fabio Azevedo, the general director of the sport’s international governing body, adding that snow volleyball will join the Olympics “as soon as the discipline has an amazing relevance in the world.”

“We have our road map, we have our timeline,” he said. “We really believe it is premature now to mention anything about Winter Olympic Games. I cannot say to you 2026 is realistic or not.”

Still, they are plowing ahead.

After a demonstration at the PyeongChang Olympics, the European governing body held its first snow championships in March. With its 2018-19 tour starting this weekend in Moscow it has invited teams from the United States to compete. (Teams from Kazakhstan and Brazil were also offered wild-card entries.)

Knowing that he spent time in Russia and would make a good ambassador, USA Volleyball chief Jamie Davis called Ball, who remains active as a coach and a semi-pro grass and beach volleyball player. He pulled together a team with Will Robbins, Kevin Owens and Tomas Goldsmith.

Although they have been training outside in Indiana to get used to the cold, the first time they will play on a snow court will be in Moscow.

“I’m going to rely on my massive amount of repetition and skill training and experience,” Ball said with a laugh. “Hopefully we won’t embarrass ourselves too badly and hopefully we’ll know what to do better next time. I’m going to come back and sit down with Jamie, and maybe say ‘Hey, this is something that can take off.’”

The women’s team for the Moscow tournament, which USA Volleyball put together, consists of Allie Wheeler, Emily Hartong, Katie Spieler and Karissa Cook.

“It’s a milestone for us,” Davis said. “We’re starting at level zero and building this up from scratch.”

“My hope is that we’ll get more and more athletes that are concentrating on snow, in addition to beach and indoor,” he said. “What I would hope for snow volleyball is that we’re going to be able to have players — north, south, east or west — be able to go outdoors to play the sport they love to play.”

Although snow volleyball has kicked around Europe for a decade, its growth accelerated the last five years. The European volleyball federation officially recognized the sport in 2015, and a seven-stop European tour is planned for 2018-19, starting with this week’s event in Moscow.

Azevedo said the FIVB is hoping to add three more events of its own, including one in Argentina that will be the first outside of Europe. Davis said he hopes to host one in the United States next winter.

From there, the FIVB is planning for a snow volleyball competition at the Youth Olympics and World University Games in 2020 and the winter Military World Games in 2021, along with a possible world championship.

“We are really shaping this new discipline around the world,” Azevedo said, adding that it would have much lower barriers to entry than many winter sports, which require ice rinks or luge runs or mountains.

That could help open the Winter Olympics to countries with successful volleyball programs but no ice or snow.

“Possibly snow volleyball is the only winter sport you can just pass by and play,” Azevedo said. “You just need proper clothes, football cleats, and you can play.”

An earlier incarnation of the sport had two-person teams, like beach volleyball, but organizers tinkered with the rules and settled on three-on-three, with a fourth teammate as a substitute. While indoor sets go to 25 and the beach goes to 21, snow volleyball games are up to 15

“Thank God, because it is minus 20 in Russia — Celsius,” Ball said.

Although the court layout is similar to beach, the ball is heavier when it gets wet and players wear thermal clothing and soccer cleats for traction. Ball said the sport puts a premium on ball control and serving, because it’s harder to move quickly in the snow.

“As long as you control the serve receive and serve well, I think on any surface you can be successful,” he said.

Martin Kaswurm, who is credited with inventing the sport when he set up a court outside his restaurant in Austria, said having different rules helps distinguish the sport from “its older brother beach volleyball” and could make it more appealing to Olympic officials.

“This should help to position snow volleyball as a unique version of the game,” he said.

