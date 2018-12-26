How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin ski for history this weekend

Mikaela Shiffrin goes for the World Cup slalom wins record, live as part of NBC Sports’ coverage of winter sports this weekend.
Shiffrin, the double Olympic champion, has been on a tear in 2018, racking up a record-tying 14 World Cup wins for one year, including her last six straight starts. She is up to 50 career World Cup victories (youngest of the eight skiers to reach the milestone) and last lost Dec. 1.
The current win streak includes two super-Gs, a giant slalom, a slalom and a parallel slalom (she also skipped a downhill and super-G in Italy last week).
She is the favorite for Friday’s giant slalom and Saturday’s slalom in Semmering, Austria, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold.
On Saturday, Shiffrin can break her tie with retired Austrian Marlies Schild for the most career World Cup slalom victories. The 23-year-old American and her childhood idol are both at 35.
The last alpine skier to win six straight World Cup starts was German speedster Katja Seizinger, who swept a trio of downhills and super-Gs in November and December 1997. Seizinger didn’t skip any races in her streak, though.
The last skier to win more than six straight World Cup starts was Italian Alberto Tomba, who captured eight in a row between giant slaloms and slaloms in 1994 and 1995, according to the International Ski Federation.
Also this week, Olympic team sprint champion Jessie Diggins is expected to compete in the opening stages of the Tour de Ski. Last season, Diggins became the first American to finish on the overall Tour de Ski podium.
The most prestigious ski jumping competition — the Four Hills Tournament — opens with the first of four stops. Poland’s Kamil Stoch, winner of three of the last four individual Olympic titles, is looking to become the first man to three-peat at Four Hills in 50 years.
ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Semmering, Austria and Bormio, Italy
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Friday
|4:30 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)
|NBC Sports Gold
|5:30 a.m.
|Men’s Downhill
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
|NBC Sports Gold
|12 p.m.*
|Men’s Downhill
|NBCSN
|Saturday
|4:30 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom (Run 1)
|NBC Sports Gold
|5:30 a.m.
|Men’s Super-G
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom (Run 2)
|NBC Sports Gold
|2:30 p.m.*
|Men’s Super-G
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.*
|Women’s Slalom
|NBC
|NBC
*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Toblach, Italy
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|8:30 a.m.
|Men’s, Women’s Sprints
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|6:30 a.m.
|Women’s 10km
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|8:30 a.m.
|Men’s 15km
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.
SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Oberstdorf, Germany
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|10:20 a.m.
|Four Hills Qualifying
|Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|10:20 a.m.
|Four Hills
|Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
|11 a.m.*
|Four Hills
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
*Same-day delay
All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.