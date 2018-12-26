TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin ski for history this weekend

By OlympicTalkDec 26, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin goes for the World Cup slalom wins record, live as part of NBC Sports’ coverage of winter sports this weekend.

Shiffrin, the double Olympic champion, has been on a tear in 2018, racking up a record-tying 14 World Cup wins for one year, including her last six straight starts. She is up to 50 career World Cup victories (youngest of the eight skiers to reach the milestone) and last lost Dec. 1.

The current win streak includes two super-Gs, a giant slalom, a slalom and a parallel slalom (she also skipped a downhill and super-G in Italy last week).

She is the favorite for Friday’s giant slalom and Saturday’s slalom in Semmering, Austria, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold.

On Saturday, Shiffrin can break her tie with retired Austrian Marlies Schild for the most career World Cup slalom victories. The 23-year-old American and her childhood idol are both at 35.

The last alpine skier to win six straight World Cup starts was German speedster Katja Seizinger, who swept a trio of downhills and super-Gs in November and December 1997. Seizinger didn’t skip any races in her streak, though.

The last skier to win more than six straight World Cup starts was Italian Alberto Tomba, who captured eight in a row between giant slaloms and slaloms in 1994 and 1995, according to the International Ski Federation.

Also this week, Olympic team sprint champion Jessie Diggins is expected to compete in the opening stages of the Tour de Ski. Last season, Diggins became the first American to finish on the overall Tour de Ski podium.

The most prestigious ski jumping competition — the Four Hills Tournament — opens with the first of four stops. Poland’s Kamil Stoch, winner of three of the last four individual Olympic titles, is looking to become the first man to three-peat at Four Hills in 50 years.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Semmering, Austria and Bormio, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) NBC Sports Gold
12 p.m.* Men’s Downhill NBCSN
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Super-G Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) NBC Sports Gold
2:30 p.m.* Men’s Super-G NBCSN
5 p.m.* Women’s Slalom NBC NBC

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Toblach, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 8:30 a.m. Men’s, Women’s Sprints Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 6:30 a.m. Women’s 10km Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
8:30 a.m. Men’s 15km Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Oberstdorf, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 10:20 a.m. Four Hills Qualifying Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 10:20 a.m. Four Hills Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m.* Four Hills Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay
All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

Bradie Tennell eating up the Yuletide spirit before prepping for defense of national title

Getty Images
By Lois ElfmanDec 24, 2018, 8:27 AM EST
Reigning U.S. ladies’ champion and 2018 Olympian Bradie Tennell is filled with Christmas spirit. Her family’s tree is up and decorated, she has her Christmas pajamas ready, and most of her gift shopping has been done.

“We have a Christmas Eve tradition where my mom always makes crepes,” said Tennell. “She fills them with applesauce. She asks if we want cinnamon applesauce or regular applesauce. Everyone always wants cinnamon apple sauce. So, we end up eating the regular applesauce with spoons out of dishes.”

Crepe preparation takes about two hours. By the time it’s finished, some are cold, so they warm them up in the oven. The family watches a Christmas movie together while eating the crepes. Tennell, 20, is the oldest of three kids. Brother Austin is 19 and Shane is 17. For Christmas day, Tennell is going to try and make a pumpkin pie.

Some skaters move away to train, but Tennell has been able to live at home with her family while training at the elite level. She considers herself fortunate to have her mother and brothers present in her daily life.

“It’s played a huge part,” she said. “My family is so important to me. All these traditions shape who you are as a person. Being able to hear about my brothers’ days at school every day or go to my mom with a random topic, like a problem, even some funny story that happened that day, it’s been really awesome. I’m so grateful I have the resources here to be able to live at home.”

The Christmas Eve crepes and a movie is strictly for Tennell, her mother and brothers. She doesn’t have a favorite Christmas movie and admitted she hasn’t yet seen classics like White Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life, but said she’s going to check them out.

Tennell’s mother, Jean, is a nurse, but she makes it a point to not work on Christmas Eve. “She’s really proactive about making sure she’s home on Christmas Eve because both we’re huge Christmas fans,” said Tennell. “We love Christmas.”

The Christmas tree went up the weekend after Tennell got home from Internationaux de France. She caught up on TV shows while decorating the tree.

“Putting the tree up is a big task, but my favorite part of Christmas is coming home and seeing the tree every day,” said Tennell. “I learned how to put up the Christmas tree from my mom, obviously. My favorite part is she always puts so many lights on, so the tree is bright and beautiful. Over the years, I’ve collected quite a few skate ornaments, so you can always tell which ornaments are mine.”

She brought a couple of ornaments back from her recent trip to Golden Spin of Zagreb, which she won. Tennell also does some of her Christmas shopping during her skating travels. Shopping overseas enables her to find new and unusual things.

“You’ve got all these really unique gifts for people,” she said. “It’s really fun for me to give my friends and family gifts from overseas. The looks on their faces when they see a really interesting gift is so much fun for me to see.”

Bradie Tennell and her mother at the Golden Spin competition in Croatia. / Credit: Courtesy of Bradie Tennell

Gifts are opened on Christmas morning and she does not reveal in advance what she got someone. Tennell will be wearing Christmas pajamas and her mother has a pair of Mickey Mouse Christmas pajamas that she likes to wear.

As Christmas approaches, Tennell can be found channeling the season at the ice rink. She wears green pants paired with the brightest red shirt she has. The fun of it makes the training day go by more easily.

Shortly after Christmas, Tennell heads to Lake Placid, N.Y. for Stars on Ice. There will be no overindulging on Christmas, but she definitely will have at least a couple of Christmas cookies.

“How can you not?” she said.

Looking back on her 2018, Tennell knows it’s been a good year—winning a U.S. title, going to the Olympics and winning a bronze medal in the team competition. Her Olympic gear is perfect for the cold Illinois winters.

“The jacket is so warm,” she said. “It’s great to whip that out when I’m going to my brother’s hockey game.”

Right after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Tennell turns 21, but she hasn’t given that big birthday too much thought.

“Why don’t we get through nationals first, and then I’ll focus on that,” she said.

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Daisuke Takahashi takes silver at Japanese Nationals, declines world spot

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 23, 2018, 4:03 PM EST
Daisuke Takahashi finished second at Japan’s figure skating championships, then declined a world championships spot, allowing a younger skater to take his place in his return from a four-year retirement.

The 32-year-old Takahashi took silver behind Olympic and world silver medalist Shoma Uno, who earned his third straight national title with Yuzuru Hanyu again absent for health reasons.

In the women’s event, Olympic sixth-place finisher Kaori Sakamoto upset Grand Prix Final winner Rika Kihira, while 2018 World silver medalist Wakaba Higuchi was fifth, ending her bid to return for March’s worlds in Japan. Sakamoto and Kihira are joined on the world team by two-time medalist Satoko Miyahara.

Takahashi, older than any Olympic singles skater since 1952, fell once and had no quadruple jumps in Monday’s free skate but maintained his second-place spot from the short program. He finished nearly 50 points behind Uno, who is going to worlds with Hanyu and Keiji Tanaka.

“I never imagined that I could take a medal at nationals,” Takahashi said, according to the Japan Times. “I have not decided my future yet.”

Takahashi last competed internationally at the Sochi Winter Games, taking sixth, four years after becoming both the first Japanese male Olympic figure skating medalist (bronze) and world champion.

“It took me nearly 4 years from then, but now I would like to face fully with figure skating, and for me to catch up on my skating from the old days, I realized that returning to the competition is the answer,” Takahashi said on his website in announcing his comeback on July 1. “Being away for 4 years, I understand that it will be beyond my imagination of how difficult it may be for me to get back in the game.”

Takahashi won two other world championships silver medals and finished eighth or better at every worlds and Olympics at which he skated from 2006 through Sochi.

He helped usher in an internationally accomplished generation of Japanese men’s skaters.

“I asked him for advice, and he has helped me many times,” Hanyu said in a statement when Takahashi retired, according to Agence France-Presse. “As a skater … he will always be someone I look up to.”

The fourth son of a hairdresser and an architect, Takahashi opted not to follow his brothers into karate.

He would become one of the beloved athletes in the sport, adored in Japan as a five-time national champion. Fans were brought to tears when it was announced in the arena at the 2013 Japanese Championships that he was placed on the three-man Olympic team despite finishing fifth at that event.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

