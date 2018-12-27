TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Russian anti-doping seeks Putin’s help to release lab data

Associated PressDec 27, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has asked President Vladimir Putin for help in getting key doping data released to World Anti-Doping Agency inspectors.

WADA reinstated the suspended RUSADA in September on the condition Russian authorities hand over lab data, which could help confirm violations uncovered during an investigation that revealed a state-sponsored doping program designed to win medals at the 2014 Olympics and other major events.

WADA officials said this month they left Moscow empty-handed after Russian authorities prevented them from accessing data. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, however, told local media the WADA team would return.

In an emotionally charged letter released on Thursday, RUSADA chief Yuri Ganus appealed to Putin to reverse the decision and allow the data to be given to WADA inspectors. Ganus warned that refusal to do so would hurt Russia’s efforts to clean up its sports from doping.

“We’re standing on the edge of the abyss, and I’m asking you to protect the present and the future of our clean sports, the current and future generations of athletes,” Ganus said in the letter.

Ganus did not name the specific officials who are standing in the way of the transfer of data but Russian authorities have unexpectedly demanded its equipment be certified under Russian law. WADA said it had not been aware of that demand. The deadline to turn over the data is Dec. 31.

Russian International Olympic Committee member Yelena Isinbayeva earlier on Thursday said the situation with the transfer of data is “close to critical” and called on the officials to comply with the WADA requirements.

Serena Williams named AP Female Athlete of the Year

Getty Images
By Rachel ThompsonDec 26, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Serena Williams treated differently than men in U.S. Open final, WTA CEO says Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open violations Serena Williams’ history of U.S. Open episodes with umpires, lineswoman

Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press on Wednesday, marking the fifth time she has won the award.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to tennis following a health scare during and after the birth of her first child, daughter Olympia, in September 2017. Williams had an emergency C-section, sustained blood clots that required multiple surgeries, and was confined to her bed for six weeks. She returned to competition five months after Olympia’s birth, and was outspoken about the difficulties she faced in coming back to tennis. Donning a catsuit at the French Open, Williams posted on Instagram, “For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you.”

Williams reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in her first competitive season as a mom, though she did not win either tournament. She also used her platform to push for rule changes at WTA events: beginning in 2019, players can use a “special ranking” for up to three years from the birth of a child when returning to the tour, which can be utilized for seeding at major events, and the tour will now allow players to wear leggings or compression shorts without the requirement of a skirt or dress over them.

The 37-year-old received 93 votes from U.S. editors and news directors. Simone Biles was second in voting, with 68 votes, and Notre Dame basketball star Arike Ogunbowale finished third. Also in the top five was Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim and 2017 winner Katie Ledecky. Williams previously won the award in 2002, 2009, 2013 and 2015. Only one woman – Babe Didrikson Zaharias – who won once for track and field and five times for golf, has won the award more times than Williams.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin ski for history this weekend

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 26, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mikaela Shiffrin goes for the World Cup slalom wins record, live as part of NBC Sports’ coverage of winter sports this weekend.

Shiffrin, the double Olympic champion, has been on a tear in 2018, racking up a record-tying 14 World Cup wins for one year, including her last five starts. She is up to 50 career World Cup victories (youngest of the eight skiers to reach the milestone) and last lost Dec. 1.

The current win streak includes two super-Gs, a giant slalom, a slalom and a parallel slalom (she also skipped a downhill and super-G in Italy last week).

She is the favorite for Friday’s giant slalom and Saturday’s slalom in Semmering, Austria, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold.

On Saturday, Shiffrin can break her tie with retired Austrian Marlies Schild for the most career World Cup slalom victories. The 23-year-old American and her childhood idol are both at 35.

The last alpine skier to win six straight World Cup starts was German speedster Katja Seizinger, who swept a trio of downhills and super-Gs in November and December 1997. Seizinger didn’t skip any races in her streak, though.

The last skier to win more than six straight World Cup starts was Italian Alberto Tomba, who captured eight in a row between giant slaloms and slaloms in 1994 and 1995, according to the International Ski Federation.

Also this week, Olympic team sprint champion Jessie Diggins is expected to compete in the opening stages of the Tour de Ski. Last season, Diggins became the first American to finish on the overall Tour de Ski podium.

The most prestigious ski jumping competition — the Four Hills Tournament — opens with the first of four stops. Poland’s Kamil Stoch, winner of three of the last four individual Olympic titles, is looking to become the first man to three-peat at Four Hills in 50 years.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Semmering, Austria and Bormio, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) NBC Sports Gold
12 p.m.* Men’s Downhill NBCSN
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Super-G Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) NBC Sports Gold
2:30 p.m.* Men’s Super-G NBCSN
5 p.m.* Women’s Slalom NBC NBC

*Same-day delay
All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Toblach, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 8:30 a.m. Men’s, Women’s Sprints Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 6:30 a.m. Women’s 10km Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
8:30 a.m. Men’s 15km Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Oberstdorf, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 10:20 a.m. Four Hills Qualifying Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 10:20 a.m. Four Hills Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m.* Four Hills Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay
All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.